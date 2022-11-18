Ant and Dec get paid HOW MUCH for I’m A Celeb?

Ant and Dec (Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly in case you were somehow unaware of their full names) are, objectively, two of the best people in the whole entire world.

So we’re not (that) bitter when we heard they’re earning a FRANKLY HUGE amount of money for this series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

How much do Ant and Dec get paid?

According to reports, Ant and Dec each getting paid £3.3million for, like, three or so weeks on the show. That's nearly a million quid more than it was just four years ago, when they reported to have been paid £2.5m (which is still not to be sniffed at).

C’MON, I’M A CELEB, WE’D DO IT FOR FREE!

We'd been laughing too if we were being paid top dollar to sun it up in Australia.

It was previously reported that Ant and Dec had signed a "golden handcuffs" deal with ITV, earning £40m for three years work, but The Sun later reported that it could increase to £50m.

Tbh, we can't imagine Ant or Dec on any other channel, with or without the massive cash incentive.

Admittedly the dynamic duo were stuck in wet old Wales for a couple of years, but now they back Down Under, it's hardly a bad gig, is it?

The most recent series has been an entertaining one with a whirlwind of drama in just a few days.

Olivia Attwood had to leave for medical reasons, MP Matt Hancock entered and proceeded to smash all his Bush Tucker trials and Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner revealed he thought the word was "jet lack," as opposed to the correct term "jet lag." At least he can tell the time. Ahem, Joey Essex, ahem.

