  1. Home
  2. Celebrity
  3. News

Ant and Dec get paid HOW MUCH for I’m A Celeb?

Spoiler alert: it's a lot...

how much do ant and dec get paid
by Emily Vierke |
Posted

Ant and Dec (Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly in case you were somehow unaware of their full names) are, objectively, two of the best people in the whole entire world.

So we’re not (that) bitter when we heard they’re earning a FRANKLY HUGE amount of money for this series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

How much do Ant and Dec get paid?

According to reports, Ant and Dec each getting paid £3.3million for, like, three or so weeks on the show. That's nearly a million quid more than it was just four years ago, when they reported to have been paid £2.5m (which is still not to be sniffed at).

C’MON, I’M A CELEB, WE’D DO IT FOR FREE!

We'd been laughing too if we were being paid top dollar to sun it up in Australia.

It was previously reported that Ant and Dec had signed a "golden handcuffs" deal with ITV, earning £40m for three years work, but The Sun later reported that it could increase to £50m.

Tbh, we can't imagine Ant or Dec on any other channel, with or without the massive cash incentive.

Admittedly the dynamic duo were stuck in wet old Wales for a couple of years, but now they back Down Under, it's hardly a bad gig, is it?

The most recent series has been an entertaining one with a whirlwind of drama in just a few days.

Olivia Attwood had to leave for medical reasons, MP Matt Hancock entered and proceeded to smash all his Bush Tucker trials and Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner revealed he thought the word was "jet lack," as opposed to the correct term "jet lag." At least he can tell the time. Ahem, Joey Essex, ahem.

WATCH : ‘It’s Final Time Baby!’ Fleur East & Sam Thompson meet Beauty and The Geek UK’s Henry & Julie

LISTEN to the latest episode of the heat 7 podcast

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us

© 1962-2022 Bauer Media Group

Bauer Media Group consists of: Bauer Consumer Media Ltd, Company number: 01176085, Bauer Radio Ltd, Company Number: 1394141

Registered Office: Media House, Peterborough Business Park, Lynch Wood, Peterborough, PE2 6EA H Bauer Publishing,Company Number: LP003328

Registered Office: Academic House, 24-28 Oval Road, London, NW1 7DT. All registered in England and Wales. VAT no 918 5617 01

H Bauer Publishing are authorised and regulated for credit broking by the FCA (Ref No. 845898)

Now playing
Play
Listen Live
About Damn Time by Lizzo