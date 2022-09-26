First I’m A Celeb 2022 star ‘revealed’ and he’s HOT

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! fans are in for a massive treat as ITV bosses are working on not one but two brand new series of the show - and one of them is being filmed right now.

Ant and Dec took to Instagram last week to confirm they're currently in South Africa filming the rumoured All Stars series which will see much-loved I'm A Celeb campmates return for another chance to be crowned King or Queen of the Jungle.

That won't be hitting our screens until next year, but we are going to get another regular series of I'm A Celeb later this year. Not only is the show returning to Australia after two years at Gwrych Castle in North Wales (HURRAH) but the first contestant has reportedly already been lined up - and he's a bonafide soap hunk.

©ITV

According to reports, Hollyoaks star Owen Warner - who has Romeo Nightingale on the Channel 4 soap since 2018 - is set to head into the jungle for the next series of I'm A Celeb.

A source told The Sun on Sunday, "Owen is so excited to be in the mix. He’s never done anything like this, and it would catapult his profile to a new level.

"His abs are on-point so he wouldn’t be shy about showing off his bod.”

After a glance at his Instagram, let's just say we can't wait for those waterfall shower scenes...

If Owen needs any advice, we're sure his best pal and former Hollyoaks co-star Malique Thompson-Dwyer will be more than happy to help. He certainly knows a thing or two about jungle life after heading Down Under with the likes of Fleur East, Emily Atack and eventual winner Harry Redknapp back in 2018.

If he does head into the jungle, we hope Owen spills some tea on his relationship with Geordie Shore legend Chloe Ferry following their split last year.

Who is taking part in I'm A Celeb 2022?

As expected, ITV are keeping the I'm A Celeb line-up under wraps until the show starts but that doesn't mean the rumour mill isn't in overdrive pumping out potential names.

CHECK OUT the I'm A Celeb 2022 rumoured line-up

Gallery I'm A Celeb 2022 rumoured line-up 1 of 4 CREDIT: Getty Hollyoaks hunk Owen Warner is one of the first names being lined up for I'm A Celeb 2022, according to reports. 2 of 4 CREDIT: Getty It was claimed earlier this year that I'm A Celeb and Strictly bosses were at war over Olympic hero turned knitting aficionado Tom Daley. He's not taking part in Strictly, so does that mean we'll see him head Down Under for I'm A Celeb? 3 of 4 CREDIT: Getty Oti Mabuse has been heavily linked to I'm A Celeb after quitting Strictly earlier this year. She now has a suspiciously large gap in her schedule in November and December, so watch this space... 4 of 4 CREDIT: Getty From Beverley Callard to Jacqueline Jossa and Shane Richie to Jamie Lomas, some major soap stars have taken part in I'm A Celeb over the years and Danny Dyer is rumoured to be following in their footsteps after announcing he's quit his role as Mick Carter and is leaving EastEnders later this year.

When does I'm A Celeb 2022 start?

No official start date has been confirmed by ITV yet but I'm A Celeb usually starts in November, so we can expect the show to return in a couple of months.

WATCH ‘This Is Why You’re Single!’ Richard & Emma On Life After 90 Day Fiancé UK