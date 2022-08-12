Iconic I’m A Celeb star set to ‘RETURN’ to the jungle

Year after year they entice us back for more with a fresh line-up of daring celebs willing to risk it all for an extra portion of rice and beans (and maybe a mild career boost). And with this year's line-up announcement just around the corner – and the rumours flying in – we couldn't imagine being any more excited about I'm A Celeb.

That is, until we heard whisperings of an ICONS ONLY All Stars spin-off, starring an EastEnders icon.

I'm A Celeb icons set for All Stars series

It makes sense, really - EastEnders characters LOVE a comeback, almost as much as they love a sad Christmas, so why not get Robbie Jackson back for more rat baths and kangaroo testicles?

WATCH: The Classics: Dean Gaffney & The Temple of Doom | I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

Yep, according to The Sun, EastEnders legend Dean Gaffney is set to return to I'm A Celeb for a special All Stars edition later this year, after coming in fifth place on the 2006 series. The pre-recorded ‘Best Of’ series is set to be filmed in South Africa later this year and is expected to air in 2023.

Which means double Love Island in 2023 AND double I'm A Celeb. What ARE you doing to us, ITV?

Spoiling us rotten - that's what ❤️🫶

"It's taken some time but he's now signed on the dotted line"

A source told the publication, “Dean is regarded as one of the best contestants the show has ever had. When the All Stars show was first mooted he was a name that everyone wanted to get on board.

“It’s taken some time but he’s now signed on the dotted line and will be on the plane to South Africa with some other show greats. Everyone is chuffed.”

Iconic former I'm a Celeb stars Amir Khan, Gillian McKeith, Princess Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell, Shaun Ryder and controversial socialite Lady Colin Campbell (Lady C) are all rumoured to be joining Dean in Kruger National Park, South Africa (where the Australian version of I'm a Celeb is actually filmed!) later this year, with Ant and Dec assuming presenting duties.

Is I'm A Celeb returning to Australia this year?

In a word? Yes. Not 24 hours after the British public crowned Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti winners of Love Island 2022, we get a delightful email from our friends at ITV reminding us that I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! shenanigans (like munching on kangaroo testicles and bathing in rats bigger than your head) are right around the corner.

In 2020, the location of the hit ITV show was moved to Gwrych Castle in Wales because of the pandemic, and even though we were a little sceptical of the new exotic location (who could forget the campmates being REMOVED from the castle because of a storm in 2021), we still managed to get our fix.

But now, it appears that nature is truly healing in this post-pandemic world of ours, as ITV has confirmed (in that aforementioned email) that I'm a Celeb will indeed be returning to Australia for 2022.

TV confirmed that its hit show would indeed be returning to its OG home in Australia after a two-year hiatus.

They said, "Our celebrities will leave their plush pads and luxuries far behind as they spend up to three weeks taking on the Australian jungle with a whole host of surprises created just for them."

I'm A Celeb 2022: when does it start?

Officially, all ITV are telling us is that I'm A Celebrity is returning "this Autumn". However, the series is expected to be kicking off this November (some outlets are reporting that the premiere will be on Sunday 13 November, although it could begin on 20 November), which means this year's celebs know who they are and their unveiling is imminent.

2022 will mark the 20th anniversary of the iconic reality show.