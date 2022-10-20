RuPaul’s Drag Race UK winners and runners up: where are they now?

HOW has it been three years since the likes of Baga Chipz, Blu Hydrangea and The Vivienne first sashayed into the British Werk Room for the very first series of RuPaul's Drag Race UK.

Fast-forward to 2022 and we're now in the first few laps of series four and that's as far as our actual drag racing metaphors go. It's been a ride.

Rumours of the franchise (which started in 2009) launching across the pond had been rife for years (remember when everyone thought Kate Price was going to be a permanent judges?), so when World of Wonder finally confirmed that both RuPaul and Michelle Visage were launching the British spin-off, we were both gooped, gagged and grateful.

Despite production – and the queens – having to deal with a global pandemic halfway through series two, we somehow already have a Hall of Fame of Drag Race UK winners and runners-up and literally all of these British queens are still slaying the game, now that Mother Ru has permitted them to fly the nest.

From West End roles, to spin-off shows, to feature films, to global runways, to collabing like an Islander.

So, start your engines, fasten your seatbelts and hold on tight because these queens are going a hundred miles an hour 🏁

Gallery Drag Race UK winners and runners up: who are they and where are they now? 1 of 9 CREDIT: Getty Images The Vivienne was appointed the first UK RuPaul's Drag Race ambassador in 2015 (off the tele like) by RuPaul, Katie Price and Jonathan Ross. She then went on to win the first series of RuPaul's Drag Race UK in 2019 and she even competed in the seventh season of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 7, alongside the likes of Jinkx Monsoon and Shea Couleé. She recently confirmed she will be competing in the next series of Dancing on Ice. 2 of 9 CREDIT: Getty Images Divina de Campo ("red wig and a silver dress" Divina de Campo) also competed in the first series of RuPaul's Drag Race UK, eventually finishing as runner-up. Prior to appearing on Drag Race UK, Divina appeared on The Voice in 2016 and in 2018, was featured as a judge on All Together Now. She is currently starring in the 2021/2022 UK Tour of the musical Chicago as Mary Sunshine. 3 of 9 CREDIT: Getty Images Arguably one of the biggest names to come out of Drag Race UK, Baga Chipz competed in the first series of the UK spin-off, finishing in third place. Baga went on to compete in the first season of RuPaul's Drag Race: UK vs the World earlier this year and appeared in the fifth series of the Channel 4 school drama series Ackley Bridge. She recently finished a successful stint on Celebrity Masterchef. Before finding fame on Drag Race UK, Baga appeared in the 2014 documentary series, Drag Queens of London, which documented the lives of London-based drag queens over a three-month period, both on and off the stage. 4 of 9 CREDIT: Getty Images Lawrence Chaney competed in the second series of RuPaul's Drag Race UK and took the crown home, becoming the first Scottish queen to win across the franchise. In March 2021, Lawrence appeared in British Vogue, alongside finalists Tayce, Bimini Bon Boulash and Ellie Diamond. She then went on to tour the UK with fellow United Kingdoms A'Whora, Bimini Bon-Boulash, and Tayce belting out their ear worm UK Hun? from coast to coast. She has also gone on to publish her own memoirs: Lawrence (Drag) Queen of Scots: The Dos and Don'ts of a Drag Superstar. 5 of 9 CREDIT: Getty Images Another huge success story from Drag Race UK, series two runner-up Bimini Bon-Boulash has gone on to become a global superstar. Famous for their Katie Price Snatch Game, they have gone on to walk runways at London Fashion Week, tour the UK with drag band United Kingdolls, and publish a book called Release the Beast: A Drag Queen's Guide to Life. In November 2021, Bimini was awarded GAY TIMES magazine's Honour for Drag Hero. 6 of 9 CREDIT: Getty Images Tayce placed third on series three of Drag Race UK. In addition to going on to tour the UK with United Kingdolls, Tayce has gone on to front campaigns for the likes of Coca-Cola and Boohoo, and model in both London and Paris fashion weeks, as well as two Jean Paul Gaultier fragrance campaigns. 7 of 9 CREDIT: Getty Images Krystal Versace is the current crown bearer for the UK spin-off series, winning the show at just 19 years old (making the youngest ever Drag Race winner). She also debuted her solo show, THE NEXT WORLD, at the London Palladium on the 7 and 8 of October. 8 of 9 CREDIT: Getty Images Before nabbing the runner-up spot on Drag Race UK series three, Ella Vaday (best known for her Nigella Lawson Snatch Game) worked as a backup dancer for Olly Ours and Eoghan Quinn on The X factor. The musical theatre actor also starred in Book of Mormon, Casts, Fame, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat, Peter Pan and Wicked. Ella is due to due to appear as herself in 'Sumotherhood' starring Ed Sheehan and Jennifer Saunders. The feature film follow-up to Anuvahood by Adam Deacon, due for release in late 2022. 9 of 9 CREDIT: Getty Images Kitty Scott-Claus (who is in a Girls Aloud drag tribute act with series 1 icon Cheryl Hole) ended up sharing the runner-up spot with pal Ella Vaday. She has since gone on to star in Drag comedy Death Drop on the West End and appear on Celebrity Masterchef.