How Coleen Rooney became Annie Kilner’s divorce guru

They’ve bonded in the past over their very similar lives – with a seven-a-side team of sons between them, lavish lifestyles, and loyalty to footballer husbands whose stellar careers have been marred by off-pitch indiscretions. But – as Annie Kilner’s marriage crumbled in front of the nation last week – her friendship with Coleen Rooney meant more than ever.

We’re told that, having previously offered a sympathetic ear to her fellow WAG, Coleen, 37, has since taken it upon herself to guide Annie through the tumult, introducing her to her lawyer Paul Lunt (who led her to victory during her Wagatha Christie trial), advising her on how to handle all the increased press attention, and even acting as a mediator between her and Kyle. And, with Coleen having faced her fair share of demons in her own marriage – all under the heavy glare of the public eye – Annie couldn’t think of a better person to turn to in her hour of need.

Mrs Rooney is giving Annie a shoulder to cry on ©Getty Images: MEGA/GC Images

“Coleen was one of the first people Annie called after speaking to Lauryn,” says an insider close to the friends, who have both endured their husbands’ cheating scandals.

“Coleen’s been the one helping her navigate her way through this – from how to deal with Kyle, to putting in place legal and media guidance. She also phoned Kyle and told him that he needed to man up and start acting like a proper father. She didn’t hold back.”

annie with kyle ©Getty Images: Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

It’s no secret that Coleen has seen her own marriage tested in the past in the wake of husband Wayne Rooney’s indiscretions. Though he has never taken it as far as Kyle (fathering children outside of his marriage), he has previously cheated with sex workers, and was infamously caught in 2017 – while Coleen was pregnant – drink-driving while taking home a girl he’d met that night.

Coleen has since spoken about her doubts over their relationship, which they’ve both worked hard to save. But, when it comes to Annie, we’re told that – rather than pressing her to file for divorce – she is simply making all the right introductions, and making sure her friend has all options on the table.

GET THE BEST CELEB INTERVIEWS IN heat MAGAZINE EACH WEEK

“Having her there has been a lifesaver,” we’re told.

“Annie feels that Coleen is the only person who truly understands what she’s going through. She’s been her rock.”