Inside Coleen Rooney’s A-list festive blowout

With a huge mansion, fantastic planning skills and unlimited funds, Coleen Rooney's never needed much of an excuse to throw a party. In the past, the 37-year-old WAG loved nothing more than entertaining and showing her guests a good time, whether it was a Christening, birthday, engagement or a new baby.

But in recent years, she hasn’t felt like doing that, thanks to her long-running Wagatha Christie court case with Rebekah Vardy, as well as her marriage being tested by her husband Wayne’s work commitments in America. Coleen herself admitted that she lost her mojo and didn’t want to celebrate anything – but with Wayne now back by her side and the legal battle a distant memory, Coleen is ready to throw the party to end all parties this Christmas and prove to her friends and family that she’s back.

“For years, Coleen was known as the Queen of Parties, and she loved nothing better than opening up her home and putting on OTT bashes,” our insider says. “Everyone loved it when Coleen threw a bash, as they knew there’d be no expense spared, and the entertainment, food, drink and decorations would be top notch. Because of everything that’s gone on, she hasn’t been up to doing that – but this Christmas, she’s planning on making up for lost time.

Coleen Rooney at the Liverpool screening of "Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story" at Everyman Cinema in Liverpool.(Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images for Disney+)

"Now everything is over with Becky, Wayne is back home, and her Disney documentary and book have been released, she is putting all her efforts back into party planning. It will be the first huge Christmas bash at their mega-mansion and money is no object. She doesn’t want to be seen as being wasteful, but she wants the best of the best and knows it could set her back tens of thousands, if not more. She also wants to use it to say a big thank you to her friends and family for supporting her over the past few years.”

Wayne recently returned to the UK to become manager of Birmingham City after 18 months living in Washington. As heat has told you, Coleen’s found it frustrating to become a football widow again and is having to balance all the new work opportunities that have now come her way with looking after the couple’s four boys – Kai, 14, Klay, ten, Kit, seven, and five-year-old Cass.

But she’s willing to put any niggles with Wayne aside to celebrate them having more stability in their life, as well as her court victory over Becky and the success of her memoir and docuseries.

Coleen Rooney and Wayne Rooney leave the Royal Courts of Justice in May 2022. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

In her book, My Account, Coleen revealed she was ready for her comeback, writing, “After a few years of upheaval and stress, I feel like the clouds have lifted, things appear normal again. I lost myself for a while, but now I feel like Coleen again… It’s taken me a while to get my mojo back as far as entertaining goes, but I think I’m finally getting there. For so long, I felt I shouldn’t be enjoying myself and I didn’t have the energy to even try. Hopefully now, I’ll be back to my old self – party organiser extraordinaire.”

And it’s going to be quite the return, as Coleen has always loved Christmas and knows everyone will be up for it. “She’s had to work around Wayne’s schedule, but she has been planning for months and knows she’s got the perfect house to host her own Winter Wonderland,” our source explains.

“There will be Santa and elves for the kids, and lots of games and entertainment for them. And then for the adults, there will be live music, top-of-range caterers, free-flowing Champagne and themed cocktails. “She’ll have help from party planners that she trusts, but she’ll be very hands-on. There will be a posh dress code, but she just wants everyone to have a good time, and celebrate Christmas and Coleen’s new-found love of life again.”