How Coleen Rooney’s living Rebekah Vardy’s dream life

It’s hardly been an ordinary three years for Coleen Rooney. But ever since the Wagatha Christie-shaped cloud cleared from over her head, she’s been living her best life – and she’s not afraid to show it.

Whether it’s nights out, photo shoots with eldest son (and rising sports star) Kai, or day dates with friends, Coleen’s status as a social butterfly has been restored. Earlier this month, the glammed-up WAG attended the Julie Perry Ladies Lunch at The Radisson Edwardian Hotel, Manchester, and was pictured looking happy and relaxed as she sipped red wine and partied with friends after the event. She was later inundated with compliments on an Instagram snap from the event. “Ageing like fine wine!”, gushed one fan.

But while mum-of-four Coleen is back on top after her trial triumph in July, it’s a vastly different story for defeated Rebekah Vardy. According to our insiders, Becky – who was accused by Coleen of selling stories about her to the press, a claim the judge found to be “substantially true” – is finding her status and career have taken a hit.

“The cold reality is that the battle has been well and truly won by Coleen,” says our source.

“She’s at the height of her fame again and is the most sought-after guest at all the events. And when she’s there, it’s a given that Becky is off the invite list.

“Coleen’s had so many interview requests and offers of TV work. She’s the WAG all the younger women are looking up to – she’s shown herself to be made of steel and people are full of admiration for her.”

In October, it was reported that Becky, 40 – the wife of footballer of Jamie Vardy – would have to cough up 90 per cent (up to £1.5m) of Coleen’s legal costs. She shared a scathing post not long after, challenging Coleen – who’s married to D.C. United manager Wayne Rooney – to “put her money where her mouth is” by donating the sum to charity.

Our source says, “Coleen and Wayne have done so much for charity over the years, both privately and publicly, and will continue to do so. She doesn’t need Becky telling her what to do with her money. She feels it’s pure envy on Becky’s part. Coleen is living the life that Becky always wanted – the parties, all the big TV offers, and she’s never looked better. More importantly, her marriage and family life, which have always been her priority, are happy and stable.

“She knows all the stuff Becky used to say about Wayne, so it feels good to have come out on top. After the court case, she’s feeling like there’s another chapter to come and there are a lot of options open to her again.”

Despite claiming she was “framed” in the Wagatha Christie scandal, Becky has appeared to make an effort to move on by sharing happy tropical holiday snaps on social media. But our source says this is not a reflection of reality, as she is struggling to contend with the Rooneys’ rise to the top.

“Becky is still so angry about the way she is now perceived, and the fact she and Jamie are no longer the golden couple. When she was doing Dancing On Ice and I’m A Celeb, she felt on the cusp of her star really rising.

“Now it’s all turned on its head, and Coleen is back as the darling on the scene.”