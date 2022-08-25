Love Island finalists fuel split rumours and we’re devastated

However, if recent rumours are true there may just be one couple left standing, as Faye and Teddy have sent fans into a frenzy after they haven't been seen together on social media since June.

In this day and age, not posting your boyfriend or girlfriend on social media is a cardinal sin and is usually a HUGE clue that things aren't so great. Or, y'know, they might just be busy?

Teddy didn't help things recently when he posted his Monday routine on Instagram and Faye was nowhere to be seen. Considering they live together, this doesn't look good, because surely she's part of Teddy's everyday routine?

Many fans took to the comments section of Teddy's post to air their worries, with one writing, "Have you and Faye split up 😢."

Another added, "I can't lie missing you and Faye posting together 🥺."

One more said, "I dont think the rumours are true. He's in their bed here and their garden in this reel 🤪 and she's in Devon with her family cos her dad hasn't been well 💁‍♀️ they're still very much together I think."

Faye, who is recently competing in Celebrity Masterchef, recently revealed that the reason she was so 'quiet' when she left Love Island in 2021 was that her dad fell ill with COVID-19.

In a candid post dedicated to her dad, Faye said, "Masterchef was for this incredible strong man, you guys may remember when I came out of love island and I spent a lot of time in Devon, with everyone questioning my relationship and judging the amount of jobs I was announcing when actually me and my family were fighting a private battle of my amazing dad being in intensive care for almost a month, being told to prepare for the worse."