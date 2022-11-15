Jennifer Aniston: ‘My baby dream’s over’

by heat staff |

For years, Jennifer Aniston has kept her cards close to her chest, but for the first time ever, the notoriously private star has set the record straight on all the baby rumours. And a source tells heat that this is only the start of Jen telling her story.

In her interview with Allure, the Friends actress got candid around the topic of motherhood. Sharing that the “baby-making road was challenging”, the 53 year old said, “All the years and years of speculation… it was hard. I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas – you name it, I was throwing everything at it.”

And touching on her IVF journey, which she said took place during her late 30s and 40s, the star revealed, “I would have given anything if someone had said to me, ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favour.’ So, here I am today. The ship has sailed.”

Our source shares that opening up wasn’t easy for the actress. “Jen thought long and hard before deciding to share these details, and in the end, it felt important to set the record straight,” says the source. “It bothers her enormously that people judged her for not having children, and that there were so many false narratives that were insensitive or way off the mark.”

Jen revealed that she was hit hard by the “narrative that I was selfish… I just cared about my career”, especially the speculation that a lack of children was behind her relationship breakdowns. “The reason my husband left me, why we broke up and ended our marriage, was because I wouldn’t give him kids – it was absolute lies,” Jen shared.

While the star didn’t name names, our source suggests that Jen is likely referring to her 2005 divorce from Brad Pitt, 58, saying, “It’s an open secret that she and Brad tried to get pregnant for years and she experienced fertility troubles. She even looked into adoption during her time with him.”

Following last week’s interview, Jen’s friends were quick to share their love, and among them was second husband Justin Theroux, 51, who Jen split from in 2018. And after sharing some supportive emojis on her social media, fans are convinced that it was Justin who went through IVF struggles with the star, after the actor proposed on Jen’s 41st birthday following 18 months of dating.

And as Jen finally opened up about the end of her baby dream, she admitted that a book about her journey could be her next step. “I’ve spent so many years protecting my story about IVF,” she said. “ [ But ] I might as well tell the truth. I feel like I’m coming out of hibernation. I don’t have anything to hide.” She also added that she had come to terms with not becoming a mum, saying, “I have zero regrets... I actually feel a little relief now because there is no more ‘Can I?’”

Our source shares, “Jen’s feeling a big sense of closure now things are finally out in the open, but it’s not all she wants to say – far from it. When it comes time to write her book, she’ll elaborate in a lot more detail about her experiences and why she’s at peace with the way this has all worked out.” And they tell us the public support will only spur the actress to share even more. “Another reason she chose to speak out was in the hope she’ll help other women in a similar position,” reveals the source.

“She wants them to know it’s OK to make your own choice. This is 2022, and there should be no stigma or labels attached to anyone’s personal decision.