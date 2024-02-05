Kim Kardashian’s horror at Kanye West’s baby news

Rumours have started swirling that her ex-husband Kanye West could soon be expecting a new addition with his wife Bianca Censori – and Kim Kardashian is said to be in panic mode.

The reality star, 43, shares daughters North, ten, and Chicago, six, and sons Saint, eight, and Psalm, four, with the rapper, and sources say she is horrified about her family dynamic changing – especially as she’d asked her ex to promise never to have more children.

“Kim’s been trying to mentally prepare for this possibility ever since Kanye got remarried, but it’s still not an easy pill to swallow,” says our source. “The major issue for her is how it could affect her kids. She hates the idea of them having to deal with their dad having a whole new family, as she knows how upsetting it’s going to be for them.

“When Kim finally left Kanye, she tried to get him to promise not to have children with anyone else – they made a pact that they’d at least discuss it with each other – but that was before things turned ugly between them. Kim cried when he got remarried because she knew what it could mean, and she hates the idea of her kids having to play second fiddle.”

After a whirlwind romance, Kanye, 46, and Bianca, 29, married in December 2022 in secret – just one month after his divorce from Kim was finalised.

And in an interview in 2019, back when he was still with Kim, Kanye revealed he wanted seven children, saying, “The richest thing that you can have is as many children as possible.”

More recently, the Stronger hitmaker rapped the lines, “You already know my impulses/And another baby is my end goal,” at a listening party for his upcoming album Vultures.

kim and kanye together in 2019 ©Getty Images: Mark Sagliocco/WireImage

But while Kim is worried about the idea of Kanye becoming a dad again, their daughter North is apparently looking forward to the prospect of more siblings. “North is telling people she can’t wait,” our insider reveals.

“It’s easy for her to say she’s fine with her dad and Bianca having a baby because it’s all abstract for her right now. Of course, she wants to make her dad happy, and a cute baby is all kinds of exciting, but if it becomes a reality – and his attention is taken off her for his new family – the odds are she’ll feel very differently.”

North is known to be very close to Kanye, with Kim recently opening up on The Kardashians about her eldest child preferring to spend time with him. “North, she’ll go to her dad’s and be like, ‘Dad is the best. He has it all figured out. He doesn’t have a nanny. He doesn’t have a chef. He doesn’t have security. He lives in an apartment,’” Kim revealed on the show. And our source says that, despite their close relationship, Kim is worried about how North would handle a new baby.

“The kids are all still getting used to the divorce and the new normal of having a stepmom,” we’re told.

“Once Bianca becomes a mum, it’s going to be another huge change and one that Kim will have zero control over. She’s doing her best to prepare for it by talking to friends who have gone through it and reading up on the best way to handle it, but that’s not doing a whole lot to ease her mind.

“If she were dealing with a more stable ex-husband, it would be different, but Kanye is unpredictable and erratic, so there’s not a whole lot she can do right now.”