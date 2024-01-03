Wedding and baby number two for Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

It’s been a year full of love for singer Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom – and it seems wedding bands and babies are on the wish list for 2024, as our source says the pair are looking to make it the year of the Perry-Blooms.

“Katy and Orlando have postponed their wedding multiple times, but 2024 is the year they want to make it happen,” an insider tells heat.

“They’re happier than ever and everyone is predicting they’ll get married soon – possibly even on Valentine’s Day, which is the anniversary of their engagement.”

Orlando and Katy are finally planning to walk down the aisle ©Karwai Tang/WireImage

While the life of a pop star has left Katy, 39, with a chaotic schedule, our source says she and Orlando, 46, do have some plans on where they’ll say “I do.”

We’re told, “They both originally wanted to marry in Japan, but that’s so far away and makes it that much harder to arrange. Doing something closer to home in California makes a lot more sense. Their place in Montecito has nine acres, so there’s plenty of room to do it there. Plus, it’s close to LA, so all of their showbiz friends could easily attend.”

And it seems wedding bells aren’t the only thing 2024 could bring, with the pitter patter of little feet also thought to be on the horizon.

Katy and Orlando are already parents to three-year-old daughter Daisy ©Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Our source reveals, “It’s very possible Katy will be a pregnant bride. It’s no secret that she very much wants to have baby number two, and this year really makes the most sense. She’s finished her big Las Vegas residency, so she’s got some time in her schedule. Plus, at three, Daisy is old enough now to understand the whole thing. She’s ready to be a big sister, too.”

With 2024 set to be a year of milestones, we’re told the couple are stronger than ever. Our source reveals, “Orlando’s had a good chunk of time off, and they’ve been enjoying lots of romantic dates and alone time. Some couples struggle once kids are in the mix, but with Orlando and Katy, it’s the opposite!

“Having Daisy has totally united them – they’re more in love now than they’ve ever been. At this point, Katy’s staying pretty tight-lipped about their plans, but her friends are all saying this will be the year they make it official.”