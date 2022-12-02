Kim Kardashian & Drake’s secret hook-ups

She said she was happily single after splitting from Pete Davidson in August, but it seems that Kim Kardashian has secretly been lining up a new man – and it’s none other than her ex-husband’s nemesis, Drake.

We’re told the couple are both up for some no-strings-attached fun. “Drake finds Kim hot and likes the idea of hooking up and seeing where it takes them. But the idea of an all-out war with Kanye put him off at first,” an insider tells heat.

“There’s already a ton of bad blood as Drake and Kim have flirted with each other in the past. To be honest Drake’s a little frightened of Ye. But now he’s willing to bite the bullet and see where things go with Kim. They’re arranging to

meet at an exclusive spot in LA – it’s all on the downlow for now, but Kim’s excited. She figures a high-profile romance is what she needs – it’ll be a huge win if she and Drake become a thing.”

The feud between Drake, 36, and Kanye, 45, started back in 2010, when Kanye removed Drake from his track All Of The Lights. Since then, the pair have been taking shots at each other in public, with Kanye even leaking Drake’s address on Twitter. And Kim, 42, has always been a point of contention between the two – particularly after Drake hinted at having an affair with Kanye’s ex.

“Drake was very open in telling people that Ye was batting way out of his league,” we’re told.

“He never got what Kim saw in him, and found it kind of a travesty that she was trapped inside his prison of dysfunction. Kanye hated his guts and found him a threat. He had it in his head that Drake was after Kim, and suspected something had gone on between them before and even during their marriage.”