How Kim Kardashian’s skinny obsession pushed Pete Davidson away

It may feel like Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson had been dating for years, what with all the drama their relationship has caused, but the couple hadn’t even reached the one-year mark. Then came the shocking (or perhaps not) news last week that they had split – and though it has been reported that Kim, 41, was growing frustrated with Pete’s immaturity, a source tells heat that it was ultimately the comedian who called time on their relationship.

While Pete, 28, initially loved the attention that his new relationship with mum-of-four Kim brought, we’re told he became overwhelmed by the pressure.

Our source explains, “Pete went into this relationship with the best of intentions. He feels bad that Kim’s upset by his decision to end things, but also feels like he was left with no choice. It had reached the point where it was all people asked him about, like his career as a successful SNL comedian and actor had flown out of the window and all of a sudden he was Mr Kim Kardashian.”

And after Pete relocated to Australia for several months to film upcoming movie Wizards!, it seems it was a welcome escape from Kim’s endless demands and image obsession – she recently lost 21lbs and, we’re told, she expected Pete to get on board with her strict diet and fitness regime.

Our source reveals, “Kim’s controlling behaviour was key to Pete’s decision. Kim was constantly micro-managing him, even telling him what he was allowed to wear – she insisted he only be seen in brands that were affiliated with her family deals – and there were endless meetings and daily call sheets that made his head spin. On top of that, he had to keep up with her weight loss regime – get in shape, stay off the junk food and look the part of her future husband. By the time the Australia shoot came up, Pete was thrilled to be away from all Kim’s diet and exercise obsessing, but he still had to contend with her being on his case 24/7 about what he was up to.”

kim and kanye together ©getty images

And it wasn’t just Kim who was becoming too much for Pete. Momager Kris Jenner was reportedly piling on the pressure for Pete to propose. “Kris had picked out a ring and wanted to stage this Kourtney and Travis-style engagement for the show. He found that tacky and kept kicking the idea into the long grass, which Kim and Kris took to mean he was stalling on the engagement.”

One person who seems to be revelling in the split is Kim’s ex-husband, 45-year-old Kanye West. Openly vocal about his dislike of Pete, the rapper has taken every opportunity to attack him on social media and in his music. When the news of the split was made public, Kanye shared a fake newspaper article entitled, “Skete Davidson dead at 28” to his Instagram, mocking the break-up. He took it down after Kim reportedly asked him to, following the news that Pete was in trauma counselling because of Kanye’s constant trolling. Clearly keen to stay in her good books, our source tells us Kanye is convinced that now that Pete is out of the way, he and Kim will get back together.

“Kanye’s convinced the split with Pete is a game changer and that Kim will take him back, even though she’s told him a thousand times he needs to sign all the divorce papers and let them both move on.

“But he’s willing to go to therapy, publicly apologise – whatever it takes.”