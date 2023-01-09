Lisa Armstrong’s wild new single life

There’s no denying Lisa Armstrong has experienced her share of heartbreak in recent years. After her acrimonious divorce from ex-husband Ant McPartlin – and the hurt she felt when he moved on with their PA, Anne-Marie Corbett – the Strictly make-up artist appeared to have found love with electrician James Green.

But after their three-year relationship ended abruptly last month, Lisa has sworn off getting into another serious romance and just wants to have some fun.

And she did exactly that last week as she hit the Rewind festival. With Lisa putting up happy selfies on her Instagram, we’re told the wild weekend away helped her focus on what she really wants.

“Although her wounds from the split are still fresh, Lisa wants to party away the pain,” says our insider. “She doesn’t want to be seen as a victim again, like it was all the way through her awful divorce from Ant. She thinks life is too short and wants to have fun, so she’s been calling her mates to get dates in the diary for festivals, holidays, and nights out on the town. She’s learning that true happiness comes from within, and not from a man or a relationship. She wants to get out there and experience the fun of single life.”

Lisa, 46, thought she’d found her happy ending with 40-year-old dad-of-two James, after meeting in 2020. He helped support her two years ago as she had to deal with watching ex-husband Ant – who she split from in 2017, after being together for over 20 years – marry Anne-Marie in a star-studded wedding.

Lisa and Ant, 46, had one of the country most high-profile divorces as they fought for custody over their beloved chocolate Labrador, Hurley. The former couple eventually agreed to joint custody, with Lisa leaning on James when it was Ant’s turn to have the pooch.

But now that relationship is over, Lisa has decided she needs to put herself first and concentrate on what makes her happy. “She’s the first to admit that she can be a bit of a homebody, loving her self-care nights in and creature comforts,” we’re told.

“She feels as though she will meet somebody again at some point, and now is the perfect time for her to have one last hurrah of her single days and do all the things she couldn’t do in a committed relationship.

“She’s trying to put a positive spin on it all and refuses to feel sorry for herself.”