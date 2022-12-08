Lucien Laviscount’s girlfriend: who is the FIT Emily in Paris star dating?

If you don't know who Lucien Laviscount is then hun, where have you been?
He's been hot since he was on Coronation Street and Waterloo Road back in the day and he's still pretty fit now that he's on Emily in Paris.
Lucien joined the Netflix show for its second series, playing Alfie and he's set to return for series three.
But outside of his incredible career and busy schedule, Lucien has still managed to find time to pursue several high profile romantic relationships.
Here's a low down of everyone he's dated.
Check out: who has Lucien Laviscount dated?
Who has Lucien Laviscount dated?
Early on in his career, Lucien dated Hollyoaks star Dominique Jackson. It seemed to have been a fling, however, with the two going their separate ways shortly after rumours first emerged.
Lucien was linked to glamour model and 2009 Big Brother winner in 2010. Things looked pretty serious with her referring to him as the "perfect guy" at the time. In an interview with new! Magazine she said, "He's the whole package."
Lucien Laviscount was linked to his Waterloo Road co-star Chelsee Healey in 2011. They were only thought to have dated for a few months.
Lucien Laviscount and Leigh-Anne Pinnock were pictured on a dinner in 2012 shortly after she (and the rest of Little Mix) won The X Factor. It is unclear whether they went on to date following this, but Leigh-Anne was not the only Little Mix member he was linked to (more on that later)...
Lucien Laviscount dated his Scream Queen co-star Keke Palmer in 2015. They were spotted on multiple dates in LA but it seems things didn't work out between the two.
Lucien and Kelly Osborne were pictured holding hands in 2019. They were consequently rumoured to have been on a few dates but it seems not to have amounted to anything.
Lucien and Jesy Nelson were rumoured to be dating in November of 2021 after they were pictured on a night out in London. Jesy was the second Little Mix member Lucien had been linked to. It has since transpired that they merely ran into each other on a night out and it doesn't seem there was any romance there despite the steamy pics.
In December 2021, Lucien was pictured holding hands with Game of Thrones star Hannah John-Kamen at the British Fashion Awards at the Royal Albert Hall. At the same event he was also pictured walking arm in arm with Batwoman's Wallis Day, as well as singer-songwriter Arlissa, which also led to rumours. These rumours seem to have been just that - rumours. As far as we can tell Lucien is currently single.