Max George and Maisie Smith’s bid to be a new power couple

by heat staff |

If you’re planning on being the newest power couple in showbiz, you might as well emulate the best in the business. Max George and Maisie Smith went full Posh and Becks last week when they stepped out in matching outfits. Max, 34, donned a cream suit, while Maisie, 21, opted for a clingy cream bodysuit.

And if this hot new couple weren’t already on your radar, Max and Maisie are certainly making sure they soon will be. The pair – whose romance was first revealed in August, after Max split with ex-WAG Stacey Giggs – have been desperate to give fans an insight into their relationship, with Maisie recently sharing a video montage to TikTok

of their most romantic moments.

And while Max and Stacey may have been partial to a bit of hand holding in public, Max and Maisie have seriously dialled up the PDAs, with the video showing them smooching on a jet ski on their summer holiday in Crete, kissing, and running through the rain together in their very own romcom moment. Maisie wrote on the video, “If I ever lose you, I’d lose it all”.

As well as showing off their undying love for each other, it seems the pair, who met when they both appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in 2020, have big plans to be the new “It” couple. Last week, they attended multiple events together, posing on red carpets among celebs like Rochelle Humes, Davina McCall and Vick Hope. The couple later continued their press parade as Max supported his girlfriend at the launch night for Strictly Ballroom The Musical, which Maisie is starring in alongside Kevin Clifton.

But if Max and Maisie want to win people over, they might want to dial it back a bit, as fans have taken to social media to pass judgement on the gushing Insta posts.

“Why do Maisie Smith and Max George act like a pair of 13 year olds in their first relationship?” commented one fan, while another confessed that their recent social media activity “makes me want to vom”. They are some people’s

cup of tea, though, as one commenter was happy to announce, “I love their cringiness”.