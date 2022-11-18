Maya Jama and Stormzy: are they getting back together?

by Amelia Pike, Polly Foreman and Lucy Smith |

There's been a lot of reports surrounding Maya Jama and Stormzy reuniting so we've had a deep dive to see whether the rumours are true.

The duo split three years ago and Maya went on to get engaged to Ben Simmons (aka Kendall Jenner's ex) but following their split and her move back to London, the Love Island 2023 host sparked speculation she had gotten back together with Stormzy.

According to reports they reunited with a source saying, "Stormzy and Maya are together again. They’re taking it slow but are very much back in each other’s lives after a long time when they didn’t speak or see each other."

Another insider added to The Sun, "They spent loads of time together at the afterparty and were chatting in a corner for ages."

It's the news we've been waiting for tbh but it turns out they're not true as Maya's reps have told heatworld, "The reports are false, they aren’t back together. Maya and Stormzy remain great friends."

This isn't the first time there's been speculation about the pair. In October 2022, Stormzy returned to Instagram and dropped his song Hide & Seek and it got a lot of people wondering if the music video is about Maya.

Following all the rumours we thought, now is a great time to look at everything you need to know about millionaire (yep, that's right) Maya Jama and her relationship with Stormzy.

Who is Maya Jama? What is her background?

Maya Jama is a presenter and was raised in Bristol, England. She was named after the celebrated poet and civil-rights activist Maya Angelou.

Maya is a mental health advocate, and has said in the past, "I’ve got at least five people around me who have, for the last two years, been going through stuff."

She has admitted that she had previously not known much about mental health, confessing, "I don’t think I really understood it before. I used to think ‘If you’re sad, just be happy, do things that make you’. But then I realised everyone’s brain is different."

Maya uses her social media platforms such as Instagram and Twitter, to encourage her followers to speak more openly and honestly about mental health.

Are Maya Jama and Stormzy together?

Maya and Stormzy dated from 2015 to 2019 when they eventually broke up to focus on their separate careers, according to reports.

The pair dated in secret for over a year before they slowly began going public in 2016.

Maya appeared in the music video for 'Too Big For Your Boots' and the rapper dedicated his song 'Birthday Girl' to Maya on her 22nd birthday, something which she said was a "great present because it will last forever".

Don't speak too, err, soon.

Maya Jama and Stormzy broke up in 2019. ©Getty

How did Maya Jama meet Stormzy?

The couple spoke to Vogue magazine about how they first met in 2014, and it was quite cute.

Maya said, "We met in October, then we were going out by January.

"We met at Red Bull Culture Clash."

She continued, "You know, if I’m really honest, I knew I fancied him from the start. But I didn’t want anything yet, because, you know, you’re trying to do the whole friend situation first, and then I’d do, like, obvious hints that I fancied him and then take it back because I didn’t know if he definitely liked me.

"It was a childish phase. And then one day we just kissed, and that was that!"

Are Stormzy and Maya Jama still together?

In 2019 it came to light that after four years together, Stormzy and Maya had split. However they seem to be on good terms because they apparently spent Christmas together in 2020.

And after Stormzy dropped his music video for his song Hide & Seek, lots of fans have guessed that it's about Maya.

One person wrote on Instagram, "Just me that thought it was Maya Jama until she sat down?"

Someone else said, "For 1 sec I thought it was Maya... unless it’s a direct for a look alike 😅😅".

Another commented, "Anyone else wondering if it is about Maya?"

One more added, "Defo found someone looking like Maya Jama. I rate it 👏".

Who is Maya Jama dating now?

Maya appears to be single. It comes after she split from her ex-fiancé Ben Simmons.

Where is Maya Jama from?

She's from Bristol, UK, but is of Somali and Swedish descent.

How old is Maya Jama?

Her birthday is on August 14, 1994, making her 28 years old.

What is Maya Jama’s job? How did her career start?

At the age of around 14, Maya recalled the production team from Skins coming to her school to do a casting. She reportedly came very close to starring in the popular E4 show, but it wasn't until she was 16 that she actively began to pursue her broadcasting career.

Maya told Metro, "At school I always wanted to act, that was my first dream to be an actress and I did loads of auditions."

In 2010, Maya moved from Bristol to London and set up her own YouTube channel, while also landing a gig as a presenter for JumpOff TV.

Things didn’t slow down there as she became the host of MTV Base show, The Wrap Up, before moving on to host MTV Essentials and MTV News.

Maya then went on to become a TV and radio presenter on 4Music, as well as Rinse FM’s drive time show. She was also the host for Channel 5’s documentary Swipe Right for Sex.

She has gained lots of popularity over the years, especially since she hosted a travelogue for Copa90 called Maya's FIFA World Cup Cities during the 2014 World Cup.

In 2018, Maya presented Cannonball, a Saturday night show involving contestants competing in water-based challenges with crazy tasks like attempting the highest and longest jumps possible off massive water slides in fancy dress. Unfortunately, the series was axed after one season.

Maya became a presenter for DAZN Boxing last year and also took over from Stacey Dooley as the host of BBC Three's Glow Up. In December 2021, she hosted Simon Cowell's brand new talent show Walk The Line.

In recent years, Maya has collaborated with fashion brands including Adidas and Kurt Geiger and she's even launched her own skincare range.

Maya Jama no longer presents on Radio 1 ©Getty

Maya Jama on Love Island

Maya previously told Glamour that, " [ she dreams ] of having a prime time Saturday night on British TV that everyone knows and loves.

"Well maybe it doesn't have to be Saturday. It could be Sunday or Friday, but yes, something that people will know: ‘that's her show.'"

And it looks like she's got her wish because as of October 2022, it's been confirmed that Maya is the new Love Island host after Laura Whitmore stepped down from the role.

Maya Jama's skincare range

Maya Jama's skincare range MIJ & Co, has kicked off with the launch of MIJ Masks, which was first announced in July 2019 but launched online on 6 December.

The range features hydrogel eye patches and bio-cellulose face masks, the latter of which sold out in less than a day.

According to The Sun, Maya's company has £1.3million in the bank and, if the company follows her current trajectory for success, "that figure will only rise."

Is Maya Jama still on Radio 1?

Maya Jama was part of the BBC Radio 1 weekend schedule from 2018 up until 3 May 2020 after it was announced that she had decided not to continue her contract with the broadcasters because she was not able to "dedicate the time needed to her show."

During her time with the station, Maya hosted the Greatest Hits show on Saturdays and co-hosted with Scott Mills and Chris Stark on Fridays.

Maya tweeted about her departure, telling fans, "I've loved every moment of my time at Radio 1 and I would like to thank the team for their hard work and friendship during the last two years.

"It’s been a JOURNEY, thanks to all you cuties that tuned into the show every weekend."

Does Maya Jama host The Circle?

Maya Jama teamed up with fellow Radio 1 presenter Alice Levine in September 2018 for a new Channel 4 game show all about social media. Channel 4 described it as, "Players will have the license to be whoever they want to be to win the ground breaking social media popularity contest."

Speaking about her role at the time, Maya said, "Social media is such a huge part of everyone’s lives, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook – there is no escaping it nowadays. I’m so excited to be a part of the first ever reality show which plays around with this.

"The Circle will show how each players’ mind works, contestants will start with a fresh social media page - viewers will get to see what really makes people popular and how far players will go to become the most influential in the game."

Maya Jama hosted the first series of The Circle. It is now hosted by Emma Willis ©Alice Levine and Maya Jama

Since 2018, Maya and Alice were replaced by TV's Emma Willis who hosted the show's second series in 2019 and is set to present a celebrity special in a collaboration with Stand Up To Cancer in 2021.

Can you find Maya Jama on Instagram and Twitter?

Yes, ABSOLUTELY. Search her anywhere with @MayaJama and you’ll be lead to all her social media sites, and you can stalk to your hearts content. She has a large following on social media, with a total of over 2.4million followers on Instagram.

Maya Jama's TED Talk

Maya Jama did a TED talk about overcoming obstacles, which you can view below.

Maya Jama's racist tweet controversy

In April 2018 Maya issued a public apology after a series of old tweets emerged in which she joked about "dark skinned b * tches".

One tweet, which was dated 6 April 2012, read, "Dark skinned b * tches shaving their head expecting to look like Amber Rose, when really they end up looking like Michael Jordan' looooooooool."

Maya quickly issued an apology for the unearthed tweets.

"A tweet has been brought up from 2012 where I quoted an insensitive joke that I saw a comedian say on my timeline," she wrote.

She continued, "It was a stupid joke that I shouldn't have made light of - especially because it's offensive to a group of women who I know constantly deal with disrespect.

"My genuine & sincerest apologies go out, not just to dark skinned women but to ALL women. I know this was completely wrong whether it's a joke or not, it's not ok."

Maya Jama 2020 ©Getty

Maya later posted a further apology after coming under fire for failing to address the issue of Colourism.

Her second apology read, "I hope this is a clearer representation of how I feel because I’m sat here now hours later and I feel that I haven’t expressed my feelings properly and I’m aware that I’ve further offended with what I wrote and that is not what I intended at all.

"My original apology was me wanting to say sorry for what was posted as quickly as possible because I didn’t want anyone to think that I was ignoring the issue and that it didn’t mean anything to me.

"'I know now that I could have definitely worded it a lot better, I mentioned all women because I felt like I had set a bad example to the people that follow and look up to me that I normally try and encourage but that tweet that resurfaced was offensive to dark skinned black women, not 'all' women, and I understand that me extending my apology to all women came across in a way I never meant it to.

"I know how out of line it is to post something like that when so many dark skinned black women have been hurt and insulted by similar comments for such a long time and I honestly am disappointed in myself whether the tweets were posted 6 years ago or yesterday they are not cool and it was ignorant and careless.

"Colourism is not something to be entertained and I do not support it, what I reposted was unacceptable in every way and I was wrong for that. Again I’m sorry. Love, Maya."

Maya Jama's collaboration with PrettyLittleThing

In June 2018, it was announced the Maya Jama had brought out a collection with clothes site PrettyLittleThing. She then released a subsequent 'Part 2' in 2019, which was described as "a uniform that is sleek modern and strong".

What's Maya Jama's net worth?

Official figures on Maya's net worth have not yet been published, however it is estimated to be around £1.5million.

Since the launch of her skincare line, it is likely that this will rise, with the company already finding £1.3million in the bank before products even went live.