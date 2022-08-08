Maya Jama speaks out following ‘split’ rumours

Rumours are flying that presenter and woman of the moment Maya Jama has reportedly split with basketball player boyf Ben Simmons, who lives in New Jersey.

It's claimed that Maya called it quits with fiancé Ben – who she was in a long-distance relationship with – to fully focus on her career.

A source said, "Maya called it off after things came to head last month.

"She is not going back to New York now, it's heartbreaking for both of them, especially as they were so committed to each other.

"They're both young and want to focus on their careers. Maya has a bright future ahead of her with job offers coming in all over the world and is feeling positive.

"She has been hitting the gym a lot and spending time with her good friends."

However, Maya has since taken to Twitter to comment on the split rumours reported in The Sun (which have not been confirmed one way or another by Maya's or Ben's reps), to tell her 673,000 followers, "Stop believing 'sources' in papers plz."

And a recent Instagram update from Ben Simmons suggested that these split rumours were nothing but that – rumours – after sharing an image of the pair from a year ago on his Instagram Story, commenting, "@mayajama almost a year older😅."

Definitive comments on the pair's relationship are yet to be made, but the responses from both Maya and Ben hopefully means we won't be adding another couple's relationship gravestone to our celebrity break-ups page.

©Instagram/bensimmons

After strutting down the BRITs 2022 red carpet with a MASSIVE rock on her finger, Maya had to dodge questions live on telly about her engagement to Ben Simmons from host Mo Gilligan during the ceremony.

After Mo commented on "the amazing rock on [ her ] finger", Maya sassily shut him down, replying, "Let’s move on".

Rumours that Maya, who had previously been in a relationship with rapper Stormzy for five years, had got engaged to her basketballer boyfriend had been rife since December 2021, after reports emerged that he popped the question over Christmas.

©Getty

Who is Ben Simmons?

He's a professional basketball player, so Ben is a HUGE name in America. He currently plays for the Philadelphia 76ers.

How old is Ben Simmons?

Ben was born on 20th July 1996, making him 26 years old. That also makes his star sign a Cancer.

Where is Ben Simmons from?

If you've seen videos of Ben (there's many on the internet) you may be a little confused by his accent. Ben was born in Melbourne, Australia but his dad is from New York and he has lived in America for most of his life.

When and where did Ben Simmons and Maya Jama meet?

Well, we don't know if it was the classic lockdown romance where people had dinner over FaceTime, but Ben and Maya did meet around April 2021, with reports suggesting that Maya flew out to spend time with Ben.

It was after then that fans starting to spot Ben liking Maya's Instagram posts and Maya was caught out posting (and then deleting) pictures of herself in his huge house.

Ben split from Kim Kardashian's younger sister, Kendall Jenner at the start of 2019 and six months later, fans spotted his comment "🔥🔥" on a post of Maya's of her dressed in a mermaid clam bra and with green hair.

How long have Ben Simmons and Maya Jama been together?

They have been together for a year. A source told The Mirror at the time, “Things are hotting up for Maya and Ben. They are really into each other and the fact she flew to Philadelphia to be with him says a lot. They had a fun two weeks together. It’s nice to see her so happy.”

Are Ben Simmons and Maya Jama engaged?

In January 2021, news that Ben had asked Maya to marry him emerged after Ben’s tattoo artist seemingly let the cat out of the bag.

In a now deleted post, Philly Joe 215 Tattoo Studio, whose studio is on Bristol Road in Pennsylvania, in the US, wrote on Instagram: "Honoured and humbled to have gotten this opportunity to tattoo my boy @bensimmons and his fiancée and her friend from the UK LONDON AWESOME FOLKS GOOD TIME AND A GREAT DINNER THANKS TO YOUR CHIEF!"

Maya then added fuel to the fire when she disappeared from Instagram from a few weeks and was pictured out with Ben sporting a MASSIVE rock on her finger.

©Getty

A source also told The Sun, "Ben adores Maya and has fallen head over heels for her. He picked up the ring on Jewelers' Row in the diamond district of Philadelphia the day before he proposed.

'"He chose the ring himself and felt he knew exactly what she would want. Maya said yes and they're both thrilled."

©Getty

They continued, "Ben was so excited, but they've decided to keep the news low-key and tell only those closest to them. Maya flew to New Jersey to spend Christmas with him and is still there now.

"They had a small family gathering last weekend and announced their engagement."

Do Ben Simmons and Maya Jama live together?

Not yet, no. They are currently a long-distance couple, with Maya based in London and Ben in New Jersey, but that all could change soon.

Does Ben Simmons have Instagram?

He sure does, you can follow him over at @bensimmons, but don't expect any cute couple selfies, because there's none. Just pics of Ben doing what he does best, putting balls in nets.