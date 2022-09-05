Former Islander reveals ‘disturbing’ audition for Love Island 2023 role

Shortly after the conclusion of Love Island 2022, host Laura Whitmore announced that she would be stepping down as presenter of the UK's most talked about dating show/influencer machine. Since then, all anyone can talk about (okay, primarily the heat team in the office kitchen) is who will be stepping into Laura's rather fabulous shoes in 2023.

These things are historically pretty hush hush in the months leading up to a new series, but one duo playing it anything but chill is former Made In Chelsea couple Sam Thompson and Zara McDermott. The real-life couple recently shared a video of their Love Island "audition tape" on Sam's Instagram Reels, captioning the "disturbing" video, "Our audition tape to be the next Love Island hosts 💃🏼🕺🏻😂."

We can't even begin to describe what we're seeing here, but it appears to show the pair being characteristically playful while strutting it in unison to Fergie's Fergalicious.

You try describing what you just watched in comprehendable words on a Monday.

The key takeaway here is the pair are not exactly shying away from the rumours they could be set to step in to both Laura Whitmore and show commentator Iain Stirling's mahoosive shoes for next year's Love Island series.

Are Sam Thompson and Zara McDermott set to host Love Island in 2023?

Jokes aside, as far as credentials go, Sam and Zara have them in spades, so if they really are in talks with ITV about taking over the hosting duties for the 2023 editions, then we're all for it.

Said credentials:

Sam and Zara have provided hilarious social media commentary for multiple series of Love Island

Zara has direct experience of being an Islander

Sam is a mega fan of the show

They both have presenting experience

Just like Iain Sterling and Laura Whitmore, they are a real life couple

They have boundless energy (Sam is a notorious human bouncy ball)

They both have huge legions of fans

Why did Laura Whitmore quit Love Island?

Former Love Island host Laura Whitmore recently announced she was stepping down from her role as presenter after three series at the helm. The Irish model – who filled in for Caroline Flack in 2020, and became permanent host following her untimely death the same year – took to Instagram to share the career update.

She wrote, “Some news! I won’t be hosting the next series of Love Island. There are certain elements of the show I’ve found very difficult that cannot be changed due to the format, including flying back and forth to South Africa, along with my new conflicting projects. I wish it was still possible, but know you'll be in safe hands. I was only planning to fill in for Caroline for a series and it turned into three series. I hope I did you proud, Caroline.”

And while heat has been told that her scheduling conflicts are a contributing factor to her decision, quitting ahead of the show’s winter series early next year also boils down to struggles with criticism and a strive to be taken more seriously. A source close to the 37-year-old mum of one says, “It’s been no secret that the last series of Love Island wasn’t the best for Laura.

She struggled with the criticism she received, as well as not always agreeing with the producers. With the winter series being in South Africa, she couldn’t commit to being out there the whole time and didn’t want to be flying back and forth.” Laura – whose husband, comedian Iain Stirling, is Love Island’s witty narrator – has previously spoken out about the unfair criticism she received during her spell on the show. “It was always talked about what I was wearing when I started working – no one’s talking about what [ my male co-presenters ] were wearing. They’re not getting this. You have to remove yourself or you’ll just go crazy after a while. But I see my male counterparts not being talked about in the same way and that’s hard and unfair,” she said on a podcast.

And our insider adds that despite still championing the show, Laura’s zest for it has dwindled. “She still loves the show and obviously Iain is on it, but she doesn’t have the same passion for it that she once had. It will be nice to have next summer off and just enjoy time with her friends and family and go away whenever she likes,” we’re told.

Laura has already set her sights on the future and is keen to branch into acting. In true manifestation style, she recently revealed she’ll be making her West End debut in 2:22 A Ghost Story in September, and will also be fronting new ITV factual series Laura Whitmore Investigates. “Laura wants to be taken more seriously and do more acting roles and hard-hitting shows. After the end of Celebrity Juice, she felt the time was right for a big career change."

Next Love Island host rumours

Gallery Which of these celebs will host the next series of Love Island? 1 of 6 CREDIT: Getty Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu won the most recent series of Love Island, alongside Davide Sanclimenti. Fans have been rallying for her to host the show in 2023. 2 of 6 CREDIT: Getty It's safe to say that This Morning host Alison Hammond is already in with ITV producers... 3 of 6 CREDIT: Getty Former Radio 1 DJ and current Glow Up: Britain's Next Make-Up Star presenter Maya Jama is rumoured to be in the running. 4 of 6 CREDIT: Getty AJ Odudu is best known for hosting the Channel 4 spin off Married at First Sight: Afters. The presenter previously co-presented the Channel 5 spin-off Big Brother's Bit on the Side. 5 of 6 CREDIT: Getty Some fans reckon former Inbetweeners star Emily Atack could be stepping into Laura Whitmore's shoes. A source revealed that Emily "feels like she could really sympathise with and help the contestants as she’s struggled to find love herself. She’s saying, ‘Watch this space!’” 6 of 6 CREDIT: Getty Fans are desperate to see Love Island legend Maura Higgins back on the show that made her.