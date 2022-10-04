Love Island 2022 cast: what are they doing now?

Mentally, we're in the Love Island 2022 rn, chilling on a yellow beanbag under the scorching Mallorca sun, while Davide massages our feet and Dami works the shoulders. We're hoping Andrew surprises us with a spontaneous coffee or smoothie, too. Luca's off bugging Gemma and we're fine with that.
In reality we're working in a freezing cold living room because we're too scared to turn the heating on; the only warmth available to us is the lukewarm Pumpkin Spice Latte we ordered this morning. Sigh.
So let's embrace escapism and reminisce about Love Island 2022 and the gorgeous Islanders who scorched up our already boiling hot summer. Mmm 🔥.
Who won Love Island 2022?
Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti took the crown, followed by runners-up Gemma Owen and Luca Bish in second place, Dami Hope and Indiyah Polack in third place, and Andrew Le Page and Tasha Ghouri in fourth place. Paige Thorne and Adam Collard just missed out on the final, coming in fifth place.
Love Island 2022 contestants - where are they now?
Paige Thorne was the first Love Island star confirmed for the series. She finished in fifth place with returning Islander Adam Collard and the pair are still an item. Paige returned to her gig as a paramedic in Swansea, but she balances that daily hustle with a little influencing on the side.
Tasha made history as the show's first ever deaf contestant. She left the villa in fourth place (making it to the final) with now boyfriend Andrew Le Page. Today, she is an influencer, model, eBay's first ever pre-loved ambassador and campaigns for the deaf community.
Masters student Liam Llewellyn entered the villa on day one and decided to walk on day five. He was originally partnered up with Gemma Owen.
Microbiologist Dami Hope coupled up with Amber Beckford in the early days of Love Island life, but eventually ended up with Indiyah Polack and they literally lived happily ever after in third place. His style game post-Love Island is something else.
"It girl" Indiyah left the villa in third place with now boyfriend Dami Hope. Since leaving the villa she has gone on to become an ambassador for both Boots and PrettyLittleThing.
Italian fit lord Davide was the first bombshell to enter the villa and, frankly, it's a moment we'll request to rewatch on our death bed. He ended up winning the bloomin' thing with queen of queens Ekin-Su and recently dropped a collection with boohooMAN. The Love Island 2022 winners are set to star in their own reality show for ITV.
Gemma had the nation's tongues wagging when she stepped into the Love Island villa as the 19-year-old daughter of football icon Michael Owen. The international dressage rider and business owner came in second place with boyfriend Luca Bish and now she's been on Love Island she is, of course, also a thriving influencer, as well as an ambassador for PrettyLittleThing.
Ikenna entered the villa after working at the pharmaceutical vaccine company during the pandemic, where he formed a strong connection with Indiyah. He was friend-zoned shortly before being dumped from the island. He's been going out a lot since leaving the villa.
Estate agent Andrew coupled up with Tasha early on – and despite a slight bump in the road in the form of Coco's boob – the pair left in fourth place and are still utterly loved up. Since leaving the villa he's been pictured at countless events wearing ultra snazzy threads, while sipping free booze. Fair play.
London nanny Amber entered the villa with "main character energy", but sadly left in a supporting role about halfway through the series. In her own words, she's been "MIA for months", but is back on socials now.
One of 2022's most controversial contestants, Luca Bish made it all the way to final with girlfriend Gemma Owen. The pair came in second place. He is set to launch his own podcast called The Bish n Chips Show.
Afia entered the villa at the same time as winner Ekin-Su, but sadly did not find a match on the show. She is currently living in Thailand.
Jacques faced a huge amount of criticism when he walked from the villa shortly after Adam Collard's arrival. The ex-professional rugby league player has appeared on several podcasts where he has spoken candidly about his mental health. He recently worked alongside Sky Sports to help them cover the Super League grand final.
Bombshell Jay is best known for turning Ekin-Su's head, but since leaving the villa he has been doing the podcast rounds, sharing his fitness journey, working on his fitness brand, and taking part in fitness competitions. In other news, we had three slices of red velvet cake today.
Casa Amor bombshell Remi has returned to work as a model and continues to pursue his music dreams.
Nobody has fought for love that hard on ITV since Cheryl delivered that iconic X Factor performance. We love us some Danica and we were so happy when she left the villa arm in arm with bombshell Jamie - sadly the couple managed just a few weeks on the outside before calling it quits. As far as we can tell, since leaving the villa Danica has been owning the Instagram game and generally living her best life.
Bombshell Antigoni continues to work on her music, TikTok and travel games.
It's safe to say Charlie hasn't been recruited by the Dreamboys just yet. Saying that, he's been seriously working on his fitness since leaving the villa and recently announced that he is now offering online coaching through his new app.
Summer made a few headlines after being connected to bombshell Josh and TOWIE's Roman Hackett, not to mention her feud with Coco Lodge. It's safe to say after shaking off all that drama, she is now living her best life - summer is far from over for this one.
The villa's ultimate cheeky chappie has been playing a lot of footie and going to a lot of fabulous free events since leaving the show.
THAT SMILE! Deji has been living his best cliched Islander life since the show concluded - vlogging, partying, Instagramming and going to PrettyLittleThing parties.
Returning Islander left the villa a changed man with girlfriend Paige Thorne. He has since been travelling with Paige and working on his personal fitness brand - and getting into trouble at Freshers' events.
Let's face it - Coco deserves to be in this gallery because she served ultimate bombshell from start to finish. After a brief tit-related dalliance with Andrew, Coco was dumped from the villa and returned to the UK to continue mission hot girl summer. She returned to her day job as a graphic designer, but balances work with a lot of partying and content creating.
Chyna went on to date Strictly pro Neil Jones and we're too jealous to type anything else.
Is Love Island 2023 happening?
Yep - twice! ITV has promised us a winter and a summer series next year. We don't know a huge amount at this stage, other than wannabe Islanders you can apply now.
According to producers, "ITV2 are looking for vibrant singles from across the UK who want to head to the sun, in search of love. The chosen cast will spend time in a luxury villa, getting to know one another, but to remain in paradise they must win the hearts of the public and their fellow Islanders who ultimately decide their fate on Love Island."
Applications will remain open until a closing date is announced on the Love Island Website.