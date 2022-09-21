Hang on, have these Love Island stars re-coupled outside the villa?

by Elena Angelides |

It’s happened before and it will happen again. Often, Love Island graduates from one season end up in a full-blown romance with contestants from another year’s alumni. Or they end up dating TOWIE's Pete Wicks or James Lock. Or both.

Who knows why Islanders like to keep it in the dating pool? Maybe it’s just because they can relate to one another and share a similar lifestyle. Or, maybe they all can’t help fancying the pants off one other.

Anyway, we love to see it. From Kaz Crossley and Theo Campbell to Arabella Chi and Wes Nelson, but we never saw this one coming...

Season four’s Laura Anderson recently posted a photo dump from a 70th birthday bash where she was dressed up as Olivia Newton-John’s iconic Sandy from Grease. R.I.P.

A few slides in, Laura’s caught shimmying with her own real-life Danny Zuko – Jay Younger from this year’s Love Island. Tell me about it, stud. No, really.

In the caption, she wrote, “It was so lovely to meet my fellow Scottish Islander.”

Now, of course, we beg the question, is Jay the one that she wants, ooo, ooo, ooo, honey?

From his secret roof terrace snog with Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu to the shock confession that he wanted to get to know Paige Thorne, Love Island’s Jay Younger put himself right in the thick of the action from the moment he entered the Love Island 2022 villa as a bombshell alongside Remi Lambert.

Unfortunately for Jay fans (he had many, including us), he was cruelly dumped just days before Casa Amor ended alongside Chyna Mills. In case you missed it, Jay and Chyna had a thing in Casa before Jay woke up and friend-zoned her before he had his morning coffee.

But the Jay #dramz didn't stop there. As well as admitting that his bestie Davide Sanclimenti was dropping him carbonara clues that he missed him (the cuteness), he also found time to catch up with heat's Under The Duvet to deliver all the fresh juice from the villa several weeks back. We're forever thankful.

During the chat, Jay exclusively revealed that he was going back to Majorca (????) AND that he's gutted he didn't meet Casa Amor bombshell Jack Keating - as they already knew each other. Of course they do.

Yep, just like Cheyanne Kerr and Andrew Le Page, who knew 'of' each other IRL, Jay already had a connection with Jack, who is of course, Ronan Keating's son.

"I think my dad and Ronan are very good pals," he told hosts Harriet Rose and Christopher Taylor.

"I only made the connections when Jack got back from Casa, we introduced ourselves to each other. It was only when he left that Josh, Deji and Billy were like, ‘It’s Ronan’s son!’, if I knew I would have sung Life Is A Rollarcoaster at him."

Jay also revealed that he was pals with the ULTIMATE bombshell Adam Collard, who strutted in the villa a day after he was dumped and they used to compete in gym competitions together.

We know. We had no clue gyms held competitions either.

Jay's dad hanging out with celebs may come as a shock to some, but like Jack and Gemma Owen, Jay has a famous face in his family, as his grandad was footballer Tommy Younger, who was a goalkeeper for Liverpool player and Scotland football captain. He died in 1984 aged 53.

Whilst Jay was in the villa, his family, who had been running his social media while he was taking part in the show, revealed that they’d been inundated with questions about his tattoo.

In a TikTok video, which has racked up over a million views, Jay’s family shared the special meaning of his tattoo which is dedicated to one of his closest friends following their tragic death.

©ITV

The clip shows comments from Jay’s followers questioning the meaning of a tattoo written in Tamil on his right bicep, with one writing, “I want to know what made him get that tattoo,” and another asking, “So do u have Tamil in u or something?”

It’s then explained that the tattoo means “brother”, with Jay deciding to get it inked in honour of his friend Danny Priyadharshan who sadly and suddenly passed away in 2017.

“The tattoo recognises Danny’s Sri Lankan roots,” Jay’s family wrote. They added, “Love by many and will always be remembered.”

How old is Jay Younger?

Jay is 28 years old.

Where is Jay Younger from?

The 2022 bombshell is from Edinburgh.

What does Jay Younger do as a job?

Jay is an investment analyst which basically means that he provides info on the market to traders so that they know what to invest in.

Does Jay Younger have Instagram?

Of course he does. You can follow him at @jayyounger _.

Why did Jay Younger go on Love Island?

According to Jay, he was "at the point in [ his ] life where it would be quite fun to find someone and have fun along the way. And doing it in Mallorca and in the Villa would be a great opportunity, so why not?"

How would Jay Younger's friends and family describe him?

Jay's family would describe him as "quite unassuming but they’d say I am probably the heart of the party."

