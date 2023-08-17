Love Island’s Danica Taylor: what is she doing now?

Love Island bombshell Danica Taylor can do little to no wrong in our eyes. Since leaving the Love Island 2022 villa she's kept us heatworld journos well fed with an endless supply of podcast interviews, cameos, public appearances and tea spillages – and we thank her for it.

In case you need a reminder on who the iconic bombshell is, here's everything you need to know about Danica.

Where is Danica Taylor from?

She is from Lancashire.

danica will always been an iconic bombshell ©ITV

How old is Danica Taylor?

Danica Taylor is 22 years old.

When was Danica on Love Island?

Danica was a contestant on Love Island 2022, and she entered the Love Island Villa two weeks after the series began.

Why did Danica Taylor go on Love Island?

Before entering the villa, Danica told producers, "I feel like right now is the perfect time, I’ve just finished my university degree, I am single and I’ve been single for a year now so it just felt like the right time.

She added, "I am definitely going to go in there and step on a few toes and I am more than happy to go after what I want."

She certainly did that.

Who did Danica couple up with?

Danica was in six couples in total - a Love Island record up there with the likes of Adam Collard we believe.

Strap in because here’s her full recoupling history: she first chose to recouple with Luca Bish which, let’s just say, didn’t go well. She later criticised him for his cold treatment of her after he refused to sleep next to her on her first night.

She soon recoupled with Jacques O’Neill, but that too wasn’t meant to be as he had eyes for Paige Thorne.

danica and luca were in a couple for a bit ©ITV

Next, Danica chose to couple up with Jay Younger, before heading off to Casa Amor where she met Josh Le Grove.

She then was chosen by Billy Brown, but the pair had an explosive argument which spelled the end for Danica and Billy.

She then switched to Jamie Allen, and the pair were dumped from the villa shortly after. That, in a nutshell, is Danica’s Love Island journey.

When was Danica dumped from the villa?

Danica was dumped from the villa on day 51 along with Jamie after the pair received the fewest public votes.

danica and jamie on the day they were dumped ©ITV

Did Danica appear on Unapologetic?

She sure did but it wasn't the best filming day. On Instagram she wrote, "This was the day I was projectile vomiting about two hours prior to this so my main focus that day was getting through filming without throwing up on set 🥲.

"So please do bear in mind if you tune in as I'm sure I've chatted a bit of rubbish, but I'm going to blame that on the fact I was sick 💀.

"She still be looking cute when sick tho 😂 💅🏽."

What is Danica doing now?

Prior to her very public poorly spell, Danica was caught on camera fighting another Love Island 2022 star we thought she was friends with and honestly, we're kinda here for it.

But wait, not all is as it seems. We would never condone violence, obvs.

Danica actually stars in the music video for her villa pal Antigoni Buxton's new single You Can Have Him, playing the role of a love rival/back-up dancer.

The Leicester-born dancer met Greek beauty Antigoni on the most recent series of Love Island and with Antigoni being a singer and Danica a dancer it seemed like a friendship made in heaven.

But with the release of Antigoni's vid, Danica can be seen battling Antigoni for the affection of a dark-haired tattooed male (and we can totally see why).

Danica is also seen pouring the leading man a drink as Antigoni sings, “If you can take him, you can have him, I won't try to make him stay. If you can take him, it means that he was not mine anyway.”

Anyone else getting a bit of déjà vu? We know it's just a music video but with both Love Island ladies vying for one guy’s attention it is reminiscent of their time in the villa when Danica and Antigoni were both competing to couple up with Jay.

danica during a recoupling ©ITV

What did Danica say about the Love Island 2022 boys?

Shortly after leaving the villa, our fave dancing diva took to Instagram to throw some frosty eyelid shade at this year's Love Island boys. Namely to insinuate how dull af some of them were.

In an August Q&A on her Instagram Story, Danica was asked, "Have you watched the show since coming out? If so, what's your opinion on the interview memes?"

Memes such as this, FYI:

Ironically, Danica responded to the question in true shady/passive-aggressive upper management style, saying, "Look, I'll literally talk for someone before I sit in awkward silence (hence question asking). It's not my fault some of boys in the villa literally gave me feck all to work with, can only try so much lmao."

To be fair, she said 'some'.

Danica added, "But I am an articulate female anyway so yeah makes it look 1000% worse - also remember it's edited."

Danica did her fair share of comparison shopping in the Love Island 2022 villa; having dalliances (of varying degrees) with Luca (ish), Jacques (ish), Jay (ish), Josh, Billy and Jamie. We'll let you decide which one of her various suitors she's referring to with those shady Insta comments.

Did Danica date Tyrique Hyde?

tyrique and ella in love island 202 ©ITV

Even though we love when worlds collide, we also don't want to see a wedge between Ella and Ty, the Ella Barnes drama was hard enough. However, can we take this as a sign that Danica would consider re-entering the villa? She would be a truly iconic addition to Love Island All Stars, let's hope she flicks her ponytail back onto our screens soon.

Did Danica Taylor know Gemma Owen before Love Island?

Some Love Island fans were wondering whether Danica and Gemma Owen already knew each other before the villa.

Although we don't know anything definitively, we do know that Danica got a good look at Gemma - as well as the other Islanders - beforehand, as she entered the villa almost two weeks after launch.

gemma and danica in the villa ©ITV

We also know that Danica is just two years older than Gemma and lives a couple of hours away from Gemma's hometown of Leicester. It's quite possible these party girls have come across one another on nights out in Manchester, Liverpool, Leicester or Nottingham.

What did Danica do before Love Island?

We all do a lot of growing up from the ages of 18 to 21 (perhaps 31, is more accurate/truthful), but very few of us actually physically metamorphosize from one gorgeous bombshell into a totally new gorgeous bombshell, like Danica.

As regular heatworld readers will know, it is our journalistic responsibility to deep dive into the darkest depths of Islander Instagrams for you. Unfortunately, most Love Island contestants are privy to this and cull their Instagrams prior to entering the villa (to make themselves look super-duper squeaky-clean), but others just let ALL their history hang out for us. Danica is one of those lovelies and we LOVE her for it.

Upon her entering the Love Island villa, one of the first things we discovered about Danica is that she has literally always been drop dead gorgeous. The second thing we clocked was that three years ago, this brunette bombshell was a BLONDE bombshell. And, to be frank, we thought these pictures were of someone else; someone equally gorgeous, don't get us wrong.

To be franker, we thought it was Paige Turley.

Gallery Love Island's Danica Taylor: The Throwback Years 1 of 4 CREDIT: Instagram / _danicataylor Danica Taylor blonde 2 of 4 CREDIT: Instagram / _danicataylor Danica Taylor blonde 3 of 4 CREDIT: Instagram / _danicataylor Danica Taylor 4 of 4 CREDIT: Instagram / _danicataylor Danica Taylor

This is a first for us.

We think we're witnessing the first glow-up that actually started with a 10/10 specimen. Impressive.

These snaps of a beaut blonde Danica were taken three years ago when she was just 18. She entered the Love Island as a brunette – with a thirst for blood... and fishmongers, if memory serves.

Before entering the villa, Danica was a dancer and she had just finished her university degree before appearing on Love Island. These moves came in handy for the heart-race challenge, where Danica showed the Islanders what made her a professional.

Does Danica Taylor have Instagram?

You can follow Danica at _danicataylor.