Love Island’s Danica and Jamie ‘SPLIT’ as she’s pictured kissing TOWIE star

It’s fair to say that Danica Taylor was unlucky in love in the Love Island villa – until bombshell Jamie Allen came along, that is.

They may have been dumped just days before the final, but Danica and Jamie continued their romance on the outside world and appeared to be going strong until earlier this week when she was pictured kissing TOWIE star Roman Hackett in a train station car park.

It’s now claimed that Danica and Jamie are no longer an item and have split after “drifting apart”.

A source explained, “Danica and Jamie have gone their separate ways.

“They were yet to make their relationship official but have decided that they didn't quite work together romantically. Jamie has just signed for a new football team and Danica is busy pursuing endless opportunities after leaving the Love Island villa and they sadly drifted apart.”

They told MailOnline, “They're good friends still and will continue to support each other in everything they do.”

Although she was spotted locking lips with Roman, a source close to Danica told the publication that they are “just friends”.

Danica and Jamie’s representatives have been contacted for comment.

Following her split from Jamie, let's take a look back at Danica's relationship history...

Gallery 1 of 3 CREDIT: ITV Although she was previously coupled up with Luca, Jacques and Jay in the villa, Danica didn't get a real shot at love until she coupled up with Josh in Casa Amor. The pair got to know each other in the second villa before she brought him back into the main villa, but their romance sadly fizzled out. 2 of 3 CREDIT: ITV Jamie entered the villa only a couple of weeks before the final and had his sights set firmly on Danica from the get go. They soon coupled up and Danica appeared to have finally met her match after so long. Their relationship continued when they returned to the UK, however they found themselves facing split rumours just weeks later. A source claimed the pair had "drifted apart" but were still "good friends". 3 of 3 CREDIT: Getty TOWIE's Roman was pictured kissing Danica on the lips after dropping her off a train station just days before her split from Jamie hit the headlines, however, according to a source, Danica and Roman are NOT dating each other and are just friends. Danica is third Islander Roman Hackett has been linked to in recent months after he was seen with Liberty Poole and Summer Botwe.