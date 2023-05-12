Love Island’s Antigoni announces new job and it’s SO on brand

With a new batch of Love Island contestants set to rule our summers in the less than a month, we have been checking up on some of our former Islanders to make sure the #sponcon and brand deals are still going strong.

One Love Island 2022 contestant who is doing all right for herself is Antigoni Buxton.

Although she didn't have the most successful time on Love Island, the singer-songwriter has thrived since she was booted out of the villa.

Not only has she released her own music but the bombshell is the founder of clothing label Antonia Bronze and has just announced another fashion based project.

Teasing her followers with a sneak peek on her story earlier on, Antigoni announced today (12 May) that she is collaborating with NKD Apparel for her very own collection.

Posting a gorge pic of her in a baby blue romper suit, the Islander added the caption, "I am sooo excited to announce the launch of the ANTIGONI x NKD Apparel edit 🙊 dropping this Monday at 7pm!!"

Antigoni also added, "This is the first time NKD have ventured out of their neutral tones introducing my favourite colour - blue - as the statement part of our collection, which I love the most."

Antigoni in London this week ©Getty

Who is Antigoni Buxton?

Antigoni is a singer-songwriter from London. Before entering the villa she admitted, "I’ve been single for almost a year and a half and for the whole of the last year my goal has been to have as many different experiences as possible.

"I really just want to say ‘yes’ to things. Why not? It’ll be fun. I’m a Cypriot girl and I love being in the sun. I’ve got nothing to lose!"

How old is Antigoni Buxton?

Love Island 2022 bombshell Antigoni is 26 years old.

Who was Antigoni Buxton coupled up with?

In the villa she first coupled up with Davide Sanclimenti before ending up in a friendship couple with Charlie Radnedge.

Antigoni was dumped from the villa, alongside Charlie, on day 25 ©ITV ©©ITV

Are Antigoni Buxton and Anna Vakili friends?

It seems Antigoni is friends with former Love Island 2019 star Anna Vakili as the former Islander posted a picture alongside the new bombshell on her Instagram Story. She captioned the photo, "(just catching up on Love Island) good luck to this beaut @antigoni.”

Anna and Antigoni together ©Instagram / annavakili_

What happened with Antigoni Buxton and Ekin Su?

Antigoni Buxton was pretty unlucky in love in the villa, ending up in a friendship couple with Charlie when Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu coupled up with Davide(who went on to win the show) and after Danica Taylor chose to couple up with Jay Younger.

She might not have returned to the UK with a new man in tow, but appearing on the ITV2 show did give her singing career a boost, and in her single – titled You Can Have Him – Antigoni vents about a rival love interest “taking her man”.

While Antigoni insists the song isn’t about any of her fellow Islanders (despite previously throwing shade at “dishonest” Ekin-Su for picking Davide), she has revealed she was inspired by a conversation with Love Island producers.

Speaking on the Bangin’ With Chloe Veitch podcast, Antigoni told the Too Hot to Handle star, “As far as I know, no one’s taken my man yet. Or ever. Touch wood.

“What inspired that song was… I got approached to go on Love Island early this year and I was in the process of deciding whether to do it and I had some Zoom calls with the producers. One of the producers was like to me, ‘What would you do if somebody came in and you were coupled up with someone and one of the new girls wanted your man?’

Antigoni's time on Love Island was brief ©ITV

“I was like, ‘Well, if you can take him you can have him’ and it’s like something that my dad’s always said. No matter how much you want to be with somebody, you can’t force someone to be with you. If somebody can take that person from you, it means they weren’t meant for you.”

Antigoni’s comments come after she claimed Ekin-Su hadn’t made it clear she was going to couple up with Davide in the villa. She said, “She literally made it seem like she was going to choose Charlie. The thing that bothered me was the misleading. She should pick who ever she wants. It was frustrating because even if you just pulled me to the side at lunch. Not because I own everybody but it left us blind-sided."

However, Antigoni later insisted she “didn’t have a problem” with the eventual Love Island winner.

Were Antigoni Buxton and Anthony Joshua together?

If you take a quick scroll through Antigoni’s Instagram page you’re sure to find pictures of her cosied up with her pal superstar boxer Anthony Joshua(talk about a flex).

Before even joining the villa Antigoni already had a connection to the dating show. She previously dated Love Island 2018 alumni Jack Fowler. They reportedly hooked up for a few months but things fizzled out before they could get serious. It’s unclear if they are still in contact and while Antigoni still follows Jack on Instagram, he does not follow her. Awks.

Antigoni Buxton's dad

Antigoni isn’t the only one getting attention since she joined the villa. Her dad, Paul, has also caused a bit of a stir after an Instagram picture for his 57th birthday resurfaced. And we have to say, he does NOT look his age.

Antigoni included the caption, “Happy Birthday Daddy! 🥰 57 and thriving 💪🏼 You set the bar so high none of these man will ever be good enough🥱 you’re so inspirational and kind and you make the lives of everyone around you better - thank-you for everything! Love you.”

One of her followers commented, “Ab genetics 🔥” in reference to the fact both father and daughter have some rather impressive abs.

Antigoni Buxton’s mum

It isn’t just Antigoni’s Dad getting attention. Her mum, Tonia Buxton is a celebrity in her own right. She is a celebrity chef who regularly appears on Sunday Brunch.

Tonia is a big supporter of Antigoni and her Love Island journey. Following her entrance on the show, Tonia posted a series of pictures of the two of them on Instagram with the caption, “I can not believe that my @antigoni is in the Love Island villa, she mentioned she would be sunbathing this week I didn’t think she meant in Mallorca! 😆.

“We are all so excited for you and know you will be amazing! You have always been an island girl, so I know you will fit right in! 🏝🌊.

“Hoping you all love and support my girl, I know she will make us proud! ❤️”.

Antigoni Buxton her fellow Love Island contestants

The dumped bombshell grabbed attention shortly after leaving the villa for sharing some CHOICE words on her fellow Islanders in two downright savage posts. And, 'cause she's such a cool specimen of musical artistry, she's made her rants rhyme.

Firstly, Antigoni took to TikTok to share her thoughts on the boys' behaviour when the OG girls have moved to Casa Amor - namely Andrew Le Page and Dami Hope (Dami in particular).

She opened the library by coming straight for Dami, saying, "Dami, I love you, but who gave you a passport to leave Indiyah?"

That's funny.

The comedian continued, "I swear it's like, 'Casa Amor, leave your brain at the door'".

Swishing her ultra distracting mane, she turned on Andrew, saying, "Andrew, how can it be like, 'What about Tasha Ghouri now?' Like, 'What isn't about Tasha before?'"

We've got a feeling we're slightly too uncool to understand that one, but we get the gist. Watch out, Andrew - any more bad behaviour and this musical madame will write a song about you Adele style.

Addressing both Dami and Andrew, she pleaded, "Do not let these new girls get inside your head".

Speaking of Luca Bish and Dami's argument, Antigoni said, "I really hope Luca and Dami can work it out, cause Dami cannot fight Luca and the whole of the UK at the same time, if he breaks my girl Indiyah's heart".

Preach.

Does Antigoni Buxton have Instagram?

Sure does. Find her at @antigoni.