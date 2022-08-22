Dami Hope reveals X-rated Love Island secret and we’re shook

Even though we're mega sad Love Island is over for another few months (because the South Africa edition is returning), we're lapping up ALL the gossip from our class of 2022 as they navigate life outside in the real world. Honestly, the weeks after Love Island ends provides endless gossip and even more drama as the Islanders appear on podcasts, TV shows (like heat's Under The Duvet) and Instagram Q&As where they provide all the ☕️.

We lap it all up.

As we're obsessed with love and romance, one huge topic often hangs over our heads when Love Island is in its peak, how saucy were the villa shenanigans? Even though they had the 'nail salon' and 'pippette' code, the true extent of bedroom antics were never revealed and we've been DYING to know if anyone went the 'full way' in the villa.

dami and indiyah together in the villa ©itv

Thanks to Dami Hope, who finished third alongside his girlfriend Indiyah Polack, he's spoken to 2021 scamp Toby Aromolaran and revealed that NO ONE had sex in the villa in the entirety of the series, which is very PG compared to Toby and Chloe Burrows AND even Montana Brown in 2017. Remember when they broke the bed?

Appearing on Toby's Fancy A Chat? podcast, Dami asked Toby if his villa was a "virgin villa as well" before going on to say, "Because no one actually had sex in our whole series. There were people with their mouth full and stuff."

Toby was visibly shocked, "No one had sex in your series at all? I don't believe that at all, what about Tasha and Andrew?"

Dami replied, "They didn't have sex. They did everything else."

Well, there you have it folks.

What is going on with Paige Thorne and Dami Hope?

The explosive Casa Amor recoupling sent shockwaves through the Love Island villa, not least when Paige Thorne returned to discover that, although he’d stuck in a couple with her, Jacques O’Neill had been kissing bombshell Cheyanne Kerr in bed behind her back.

The emotional fallout saw Paige storm off in tears as Jacques told her, “I think you forget we’re single,” before a preview for the next episode showed her being comforted by close pal Dami Hope.

However, viewers took to Twitter to slam Dami – who himself recoupled with Summer Botwe – for consoling Paige after he appeared to encourage Jacques to get to know the Casa Amor bombshells earlier in the week.

it all fell apart between jacques and paige ©itv

One fumed, “Why is Paige venting to Dami as if Dami wasn’t egging [ Jacques ] on the whole time,” while another tweeted, “Paige is even confiding to Dami as if he’s not another offender.”

“I really hope my eyes were deceiving me and that was not Paige going to DAMI about Jacques girlie get away from them pls,” wrote a third, with one more asking, “Why is Dami comforting Paige like he wasn’t the one encouraging Jacques to do her dirty tho?”

This all comes after some viewers suggested that Dami could fancy Paige after she raised his heart rate the most during the heart rate dance challenge instead of Indiyah.

One fan tweeted, "Indiyah acc needs to watch dami and Paige…"

While another added, "I like Dami and Indiyah but i think Dami's head can be fully turned".

We know we asked for this drama, Universe. But now we have it, we'd like to politely return it and ask you to protect Dami and Indiyah from, well, you.

After the series ended, Dami and Paige addressed rumours that they could have been more than friends on the finale episode of heat's Under The Duvet.

WATCH: 'You Never Admitted That!' Dami, Indiyah, Paige, Adam & Andrew Address Love Island Rumours

Where is Dami Hope from?

You might have wondered where Dami's lush accent came from and turns out he's from Dublin.

How old is Dami Hope?

Dami is 26.

What does Dami Hope do for a job?

Before going on Love Island, he was a senior microbiologist, who "specialises in conducting studies and research, focusing on microorganisms."

Good looking, edgy AND clever.

Does Dami Hope have Instagram?

He does, and it looks like he may be one of the best-dressed Islander ever, following in the footsteps of Millie Court and Ovie Soko.

Why did Dami Hope go on Love Island?

Before stepping into the villa, Dami was giving major 'player' vibes, after admitting he was looking to get to know everyone, "This year I was kind of being more open to new things and I think actually that's why I put myself out there to get some new experiences.

"Love Island is a different experience, I will be talking to different girls, it might not go well with some, might go well with others, so it’s a fun experience."

What did Dami Hope say he'd bring to the villa?

He said, "When I’m actually in a relationship, I think it’s a star sign thing, I’m an Aries but I’m very passionate - I always used to put that person first. If they had something they wanted to do or something they were passionate about, I’d make sure that even if it’s something I’m not talented at I’d get talented at it just so it helps them.

"I’m really good at being in a team and actually looking after each other."

Cute.