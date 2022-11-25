Winter Love Island 2023: the rumoured contestants including a TOWIE star’s FIT sibling

Winter is coming and that can mean only one thing. No, not Christmas. Not New Years, either. We're, of course, talking about Winter Love Island.

As the months turn colder (and by mean cold, we mean the UK feels like Narnia), we are prepping for the start of a new Love Island which will be hitting our screens at the start of 2023. It'll be like a double Christmas.

Winter Love Island was axed after one series back in 2020, but ITV have decided to bring it back for another season and we are hyped. A few bits and pieces have been revealed regarding the upcoming series and we have all the deets.

Who will host Winter Love Island 2023?

Laura Whitmore announced in August that she would be stepping down as presenter of the reality show, admitting “There are certain elements of the show I’ve found very difficult.”

She shared a goodbye post on her Instagram and rumours of who would take her place quickly began circling like nobody’s business.

At one point ex-Islander and fan favourite, Maura Higgins, was a popular choice for host, but in October the official Love Island Instagram account shared a post announcing Maya Jama would be following in Laura's footsteps as the new face of the show.

When does Winter Love Island start?

No official date has been announced as of yet, but an early to mid-January premiere is most likely as the previous Winter Love Island started on January 12 2020 and went on until February 23 that same year.

Who are the rumoured Islanders?

The list of supposed contestants is an ever changing roster of celebrity siblings, nepotism babies and Instagram influencers.

Eamon Blackwell

TOWIE's Liam 'Gatsby' Blackwell recently shared a rather incriminating post where he tagged his younger brother Eamon and suggested his baby bro heading into the Love Island villa.

Eamon's last post was a handsome pic of himself sunning it up in Portugal, but the younger Blackwell brother hasn't uploaded any photos for a few months, is he prepping to enter the villa and find a new romance?

Lilly-Sue McFadden

Atomic Kitten singer Kerry Katona has also encouraged daughter Lilly-Sue McFadden to take part in the show. Kerry told heat, “Our Lilly gets asked twice a year [ to do Love Island ] . She keeps saying no and I’m like, ‘Lilly, it’s time you move out. Go and do f * * king Love Island, make all the money you can and get your own b * * * * * d apartment!’

Lilly-Ella Gerrard

It is somewhat of a tradition for an islander to be a celebrity relation or friend but the Winter version looks set to throw in more than just one. After the popularity of Dani Dyer and Gemma Owen, perhaps they should reach out to Lilly-Ella Gerrard. The TikTok star is daughter of football legend Steven Gerrard and would be a perfect Islander to feature on the show. With 197k followers on Instagram and a strong TikTok following of 68.7k Lilly-Ella is already a popular influencer in the world of social media and would likely have a supportive fanbase.

Where is Winter Love Island filmed?

The Winter Love Island series has previously been in South Africa and looks set to be in the warm climate again next year. We'll be wrapped up in puffer coats and gloves meanwhile the Love Island contestants can enjoy the sun in bikinis and sunnies. Must be nice.

That's all we have so far but have no fear as soon as more Love Island news is released we will be the first to update you all.

