Love Island’s Indiyah Polack slammed after ‘controversial’ visit to the doctors

Like a lot of our fave Islanders, Love Island 2022 star Indiyah Polack can do little to no wrong in our eyes, but even we're a little torn over this one – just like Indiyah's acrylic nail, apparently 💅.

The Love Island finalist – who came in third place with boyfriend Dami Hope this summer – has caused grumblings on Twitter after revealing that she visited hospital over a broken acrylic nail this week.

On Monday 17 October, the 23-year-old tweeted the following life update to her 91.1k Twitter followers, "Maybe I am dramatic for going to doctors for a broken acrylic, the nurse put a plaster on it and sent me home 💀."

And after a glimpse at the comments, we're just glad she kept this update off her booming Instagram profile, where she boasts over a million followers.

it's safe to say the comments were everything from sympathetic to seething.

One follower commented, "And THIS is why our NHS Is so back logged 🙃."

Another wrote, "And this is why people struggle to get doctor’s appointments when they’re genuinely unwell."

A third commented, "What an absolute waste of the NHS time."

A fourth fan stood up for Indiyah saying, "So being in pain for having a broken nail isnt a valid reason now… the nhs isnt just for life or death situations."

We have to say, even though we're mega Indiyah stans, we can see both sides here: on one hand, it's Indiyah Polack, and on the other hand, we have never sought professional help over a broken nail. But then again, we're not Indiyah Polack and never will be.

Perhaps not one for Twitter, Indiyah, but we'd be lying if we said we don't think this is kind of on the iconic GC side.

And to be fair to our girl, acrylic issues can come with a fair few health issues (as a drag queen, I can vouch for this). In fact, as good as they look, they aren't actually very good for general nail growth, repair and health; they can weaken your natural nails, and can cause bacteria and fungi growth in rare cases, as well as allergic reactions.

Saying all that, Indiyah herself admitted that the nurse put a plaster on it and sent her home, so maybe she is just a drama queen. But she's our drama queen 💅💖.

How old is Indiyah Polack?

Indiyah is 23 years old.

Where is Indiyah Polack from?

The Love Island star is from London.

What does Indyiah Polack do as a job?

So before going into the villa, Indiyah was a hotel waitress. She was also an influencer and model and we reckon she'll continue to be following her stint.

Why did Indiyah Polack go on Love Island?

Before going on the show, Indiyah revealed that she felt she was at a good place in her life to be in a relationship. She said, "I feel like I’m at a stage in my life now where I’m ready to meet new people and start dating properly.

"I have been single for some time and I feel like for my generation of people, it’s quite hard to date without being influenced by social media and stuff like that. Love Island particularly is like a closed space and I think it is a great place to get to know someone one-on-one and build a real connection."

What did Indiyah Polack say she'd bring to the villa?

Indyah said, "I feel like I’m going to bring a lot of flavour and vibrancy. I feel like I’m quite a down to earth person, so it shouldn’t be an issue to meet a lover or a friend."

Well she wasn't wrong there. She was BFFs with all the girls.

Are Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope still together?

They sure are and during their final date on Love Island, Dami revealed he was planning to move to London after the show. Cute.

Does Indiyah Polack have instagram?

She does, although she's claimed her account was shadowbanned.

On her Instagram Story she said, " ‘Apparently I was shadowbanned because of my old handle! This is my new @ guys."

Her previous Instagram account was @1ndiyah but it's now changed to @indiyahhp.

What is Indiyah Polack's dating history?

Indiyah has described her dating history as, "Random. Everyone I’ve dated have all been quite different. I don’t think I have ever been out with two guys who are quite the same."

