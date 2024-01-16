Love Island’s Molly Smith: her age, ex-boyfriend and job off the show

Love Island returned Monday 15 January and within minutes it had the world of social media in a frenzy.

We all knew that the All Stars series was going to be jam-packed with chaos and awkward AF moments, especially when it was confirmed that Love Island 2021 exes Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish were both heading back into the villa on the lookout for love.

mitch, Jake and Anton ©itv

It was so uncomfortable for Jake, in fact, that he has already quit the show, after the viewing public made him couple up with Liberty despite there being ZERO chance of them reigniting the lover flame.

As if that wasn't enough tea, the arrival of not just one, but two bombshells in the second half of the show had us reeling; we were all channeling the iconic Pickachu meme, google it, it's hella relatable right now.

For who should wander into he villa as the first bombshell of the series? None other than Love Island 2020 heartbreaker Callum Jones, and who should join him moments later? His ex, Molly Smith.

The gasp we gasped.

Molly returned to the villa ©itv

Who is Molly Smith?

Molly was a model before she entered the Love Island season 6 villa as a bombshell on day 23. She has returned for Love Island: All Stars alongside her ex Callum as well as Love Island 2023 hurricane of chaos 'Messy' Mitch Taylor and her fellow 2020 cutie, Demi Jones.

How old is Molly Smith?

Born 25 April 1994, Molly is 29 years old.

Where is Molly Smith from?

Molly is from Manchester.

Molly entered as a bombshell

What happened when Molly Smith was on Love Island?

Molly joined during the days of Casa Amor and wasn't the most popular of contestants as she was the girl who caught the eye of Callum when he was supposed be coupled up with everyone's fave, Shaughna Phillips.

If you've ever wondered who Shaughna's iconic "congrats hun" was aimed at, it's Molly. And, to be fair, congrats are in order, as our Molly has done pretty well for herself.

It turned out for the best though as Shaughna is now all loved up and just gave birth to a baby girl and named her Lucia.

How tall is Molly Smith?

Molly is 5ft7.

Why did Molly Smith and Callum Jones split?

The couple broke up just six months before their dramatic Love Island: All Stars arrival which has fans speculating that it's just for show and they will rekindle the romance and nab the £50k prize money as a couple.

Accord to The Sun, the couple ended their relationship as, "Molly wanted to get engaged and that didn’t happen."

What does Molly Smith do?

Before villa life, Molly was a model but since leaving Love Island she has turned to the world of sports fitness, you can follow her at @_movewithmol_ to keep updated on her gym bunny journey.

Last year, she posted a photo on her Instagram story that featured some sort of fitness equipment (a bike maybe? Exercycle? We're not sure tbh) and she added the caption, "Shoot day📸."

It turns out that this was just a teaser of what Molly had in store and has continued to keep her followers updated via her fitness Instagram page. She has always been a fan of fitness and is also heavily involved in luxury activewear label Loire, which she is a 50 percent stakeholder in.

Apparently, Molly Mae Hague isn't the only Molly who left Love Island and turned into a fashion mogul and businesswoman extraordinaire...

Does Molly Smith have Instagram?

Yes she does. You can follow her at @mollysmith19.