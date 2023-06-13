Love Island ‘villain’ Jake Cornish looks SO different after hair transplant

Love Island 2021 star Jake Cornish rose to fame back on series seven of the ITV2 dating show and immediately made an impact in the villa due to his relationship with Liberty Poole. Sadly, we all know how that romance ended and the pair quit the show just days before the final.

Since leaving Love Island, Jake has been keeping a pretty low profile and focusing on his garden furniture business The Rattan Man although he recently popped up on social media to reveal the results of his recent hair transplant.

Jake had the procedure done back in April 2022 at KSL Clinics, which is clearly a fave amongst former Islanders as Jack Fincham, Max Morley and Alex Beattie have all had hair transplants there, too.

Jake looks VERY different from his Love Island days ©ITV Pictures

Taking to Instagram to show off a before and after picture, Jake could be seen with noticeably longer locks.

In the comments section, he admitted the procedure was “honestly the best thing I done”.

Although the results left his followers divided, many Jake fans heaped praise on his new look.

One wrote, “Looks wicked @jakecornish7 👏🙌,” while another added, “I liked his hairline before looked good, wasn’t thinning at all but the new one also looks good.”

A third added, “Wow, that's impressive 👏.”

During his time in the villa, Jake was branded a “villain” by viewers for his treatment of Liberty. Remember his catchphrase “but you’re my girlfriend” that he would wheel out any time she was having doubts about the relationship?

Jake later admitted he no longer speaks to any of the girls from his series as “they’re there and I’ve just gone this way”.

Who is Jake Cornish?

Jake is a reality star who is best known for appearing on Love Island season seven in 2021 and for his doomed relationship with Liberty Poole.

How old is Jake Cornish?

Jake is currently 26 years old. He was born on 17 April 1997.

What was Jake Cornish's job before the show?

He was a water engineer, but he doesn't appear to have headed back to his pre-fame career. Instead, he's launched a garden furniture company and appears to be pursuing a career in acting.

What is Jake Cornish's relationship history?

Jake was in a relationship for a whopping seven years before he signed up for Love Island, citing lockdown as the reason for the pair going their separate ways.

And it seems he shares some of the same sentiments with 2018's Georgia 'loyal' Steel as he said, “Looks wise, always gone for blondes. But for me, the main thing is having respect and having good fun, and someone who will be loyal to you.

“I’ve had messages from girls that have got boyfriends and husbands. This is why I don’t trust anyone. Someone who is loyal, really. But when I’m single, I like having a good time!”

What is Jake Cornish's Instagram?

You can follow Jake on @jakecornish7.