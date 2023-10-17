Love Island 2021’s Liberty Poole: her age, her job and Love Island Games

Liberty Poole starred in Love Island 2021 ©ITV

Her original villa experience was turbulent to say the least, mostly thanks to her relationship with Jake Cornish. They coupled up on day one and lasted all the way until just four days before the final but, as we know all too well, there were a few red flags and they quit the villa together after Liberty decided she couldn’t ignore the warning signs.

But times have changed and so has the Love Island game – since Liberty first appeared on our screens, Love Island has developed its own multiverse; with winter editions becoming annual thing, on top of Love Island: All Stars and Love Island Games.

Thank the reality telly Gods that some Love Island producer somewhere had the sense to give Liberty Poole another chance at love and film of us. She is all of us and we are her.

Liberty returns to Love Island next month ©NBC/Peacock

Yep, Liberty is one of 26 former Love Island stars (from across the globe), including Megan Barton-Hanson, Eyal Booker and Scott van-der-Sluis (again), who has signed on to – and actually already filmed – Love Island Games. Naturally, Lib is remaining farily tight-libbed about how things went down, but luckily we've only got a until 1 November to wait (we think – how us Brits are going to watch this remains to be seen actually).

Who is Liberty Poole?

Before entering the 2021 villa Liberty was a marketing student who also worked as a waitress at Nando's. Cheeky.

She did skate her way through Dancing on Ice, but now Liberty mainly focuses on the influencer lifestyle and judging by her Instagram enjoys nights out, looking glam and spending time with puppies. Us too, Liberty.

Oh, and she's appearing on Love Island Games in November 2023. Squeal.

Liberty ©ITV

Where is Liberty Poole from?

Liberty is from Birmingham.

How old is Liberty Poole?

Liberty Poole is 24 years old. She was born 2 September 1999.

Who is Liberty Poole dating?

During her time on Love Island, Liberty was coupled up with Jake Cornish right form the get-go but they both left the villa voluntarily after deciding the romance wasn't to be.

In the past, Liberty has been linked to Brad McClelland, Joey Essex and Roman Hackett.

Liberty and Jakes ©ITV

It now seems as though Liberty is a single girl – saying that, they have wrapped Love Island Games 👀.

What is Liberty Poole's job?

Liberty is a reality TV star, influencer, model and podcaster.

Does Liberty Poole have a podcast?

Yes, Liberty contributes to Kaz & Lib : The Podcast, which she co-hosts with her Love Island chum Kaz Kamwi.

What is Liberty Poole like?

Well, you should never judge a book by its cover but, tbh, we've only got the cover to work with right now, so we'd say that Liberty loves a night out - if her Instagram is anything to go by - and is quite the style icon.

We reckon Liberty might be the fashion inspo cast member for 2021. Seriously, check out this gorg zip up sweatshirt she's wearing (and we even spied it on ASOS for you 😍).

Is Liberty Poole on Instagram?

You know it. Her Instagram is @libertypoolex.

Is Liberty Poole on TikTok?

Yes, Liberty Poole is on TikTok at @liberty.