Love Island All Stars: everything we know so far

If you're a regular reader of our Love Island content, then you'll know that we have been pretty much been clutching at straws when it comes to reporting on Love Island All Stars/Love Island Games – but this isn't exactly our fault. Rumours of a Love Island spin-off series have been doing the rounds for months and months AND MONTHS, and in true ITV fashion, producers have sat back and watched as we all theorise, suspect and flat-out guess what's on the horizon for the rumoured spin-off/spin-offs.

First we got wind of a Love Island All Stars on the horizon (where former single Islanders would come back for another crack at the love game), then we learned of Love Island Games (where former single Islanders would take part in endless challenges in the name of love, AKA pure rubbish, as we all know the challenges are the worst part of Love Island) – then we got the truth.

Just days after Love Island host Maya Jama confirmed that she will be hosting Love Island Games in Fiji for Peacock (which as it turns out will see Islanders from UK, America, Australia and other countries all coming together for a global spin-off), ITV confirmed that Love Island All Stars is an entirely different entity all together. And it's 100 percent happening.

In other words, cancel all plans for 2024, because you'll never need to leave the house again. The series is literally taking over television as we know it – thank the reality telly Gods that Big Brother managed to squeeze in there just before the end of the year.

So, yes, Love Island Games is one thing, Love Island: All Stars is another thing (an exclusive UK edition produced by ITV). If you'd said that months ago, ITV, well, that would've been lovely.

ITV took to Instagram on Tuesday 5 September to finally put us all out of our misery and confirm that the Love Island: All Stars "rumours are true" and the spin-off will be "coming soon" to ITV2.

They wrote, "The rumours are true! 💛 #LoveIsland: All Stars is coming soon."

But what else do we know about the upcoming spin-off? A fair bit actually, as we've been gossiping about this for well over a year now.

In an official statement, producers confirmed that "Love Island will return to South Africa for the first series of Love Island: All Stars as familiar faces from the show venture back into TV’s most talked about Villa for a second chance at finding love."

They added, "Love Island: All Stars will make its on screen debut in the new year with famed former Islanders given another shot at finding the one."

So, it's safe to say winter Love Island is done and dusted then. Right? Unless they really, really don't want us to leave our homes next year.

When will Love Island All Stars start filming?

If the series is filmed live (ish) as per the previous editions, then All Stars should begin filming in South Africa in early January 2024.

When will Love Island All Stars air?

Producers confirmed, "Love Island: All Stars will make its on screen debut in the new year."

Gallery Islanders rumoured for Love Island: All Stars 1 of 8 CREDIT: Getty Maura Higgins (Love Island 2019) Single Maura Higgins hinted she'd consider a Love Island return on her Instagram Story in June 2022. She said, "I couldn't be more f***ing single. I may as well just go into Love Island again." 2 of 8 CREDIT: Getty Liberty Poole (Love Island 2021) In a recent interview with Radio Times, Liberty Poole confessed that she would return for an All Stars edition of Love Island, saying, "I actually would go into an All Stars to be fair. Obviously, it's a new villa, so it might have been even more weird if it was the villa from last year. But yeah, I would love to go back. I wish I was back for sure." 3 of 8 CREDIT: Getty Amy Hart (Love Island 2019) Previously speaking about Adam Collard's sensational villa return in 2022, Amy said, "I mean I’m a bit jealous, I won’t lie. We were always told 'you will never be allowed back in here because you know too much.' The fact that he has broken into that rule, and he is allowed back, like, I wouldn’t have got a boyfriend if I knew that was an option. I’m joking I love my Sam [Rason]." Of course, now she's loved-up and expecting her first child, it's unlikely that Amy would return as a contestant, but she added, "I would totally love to go back, but as an Agony Aunt, they could come and see me." 4 of 8 CREDIT: Getty Kem Cetinay (Love Island 2017) In a recent interview with OK!, Kem Cetinay admitted to getting jealous of new Islanders, saying that he would love to return to the Love Island villa for a second time. He said, "I get a little bit jealous sometimes, though! I want to get back in there just one more time. My days are gone, though. I can’t get my abs back any more!” How about a normal bodies edition, too, while we're at it? No, seriously. According to our calendar, it's 2023 and next year is 2024. 5 of 8 CREDIT: Getty Megan Barton-Hanson (Love Island 2018) Megan Barton-Hanson recently said that she would consider returning to the series if – and only if – there's "a gay season". Speaking at Cambridge University Union Debating Society, Megan said, "I feel like we need a whole gay series. If you’re going to do it, do it properly. I mean, I’d definitely go back on there if there’s a gay season!'” We love to see it. An LGBTQ+ season MUST happen. Hi, universe - it's us, heat, again. 6 of 8 Olivia Attwood (Love Island 2017) Olivia Attwood may be married to footballer Bradley Dack but when asked if she would return, Olivia admitted, "I would deffo do it again…”. Okay, so maybe not a contestant, but perhaps a presenter if Maya's busy filming Love Island Games? 7 of 8 CREDIT: Getty Toby Aromolaran (Love Island 2021) Speaking on a recent episode of his podcast Fancy A Chat? alongside fellow Islander Faye Winter, Toby Aromolaran admitted that he would be willing to go back on the show to "find love" following his split from Chloe Burrows. You know what to do, producers. 8 of 8 Adam Collard Adam Collard could make a THIRD appearance on Love Island as bosses are reportedly in talks with former contestants for All Stars. When we caught up with Adam at the Celebs Go Dating launch party, we had to find out if he would be interested in returning to the villa once again and he revealed that Love Island producers had been in touch. “They’ve called us,” Adam exclusively told heat, although he doesn’t sound like he’s keen. “You’ve got to realise, I’m two nil up right now. I feel like I need to give other people a chance first,” he explained.

{#h-}