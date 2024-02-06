Love Island’s Jess and Eve Gale: their age, jobs, and ex-boyfriends

This year's season of Love Island truly is the gift that keeps on giving.

While some of the All Stars are defos just in their for a free hols – ahem Casey O'Gorman, ahem – others are clearly on the look-out for love. Our heart bleeds for Anton Danyluk, it really does.

After the absolute sh*t show that was the PDAs, our Islanders are probably hoping for a hint of calmness in the villa so naturally the producers took that to mean "SEND IN MORE BOMBSHELLS."

Three blondes don't make a right ©ITV > Love Island All Stars

At the end of last night's episode, once the dust had settled and everyone had forgiven Georgia Steel for her not quite 'loyal babe' behaviour, three contestants strolled into the villa complete with champagne bottles that were literally on fire.

Joe Garratt, originally from Love Island 2019, sauntered into the South African villa all smiles and blond curls, and who can blame him? He was part of a Gale sandwich.

Eve and Jess Gale, twins from the first ever winter series, accompanied the Islander and I think we can all agree these three are going to cause absolute carnage.

The twins rose to fame on Love Island three years ago ©ITV Pictures

Who are Jess and Eve Gale?

Jess and Eve Gale are non-identical twins who rose to fame when they appeared on Love Island's first ever winter series in 2020.

How old are Jess and Eve Gale?

Jess and Eve were born on 3 May 1999, so they're currently 24 years old. They were just 20 years old when they first appeared on Love Island.

jess and eve gale ©Getty Images - SOPA Images - LightRocket - Brett Cove

Where are Jess and Eve Gale from?

The twins are originally from Cambridge, but moved to London before appearing on Love Island.

What happened when Jess and Eve Gale were on Love Island?

It's fair to say that Jess and Eve had VERY different Love Island experiences. They both entered the villa as bombshells on day one and were forced to break up two couples in order to chose a partner. Eve chose to steal Callum Jones from Shaughna Phillips, while Jess stole Mike Boateng from Leanne Amaning.

Eve and Jess Gale ©ITV

However, things didn't work out between the two couples and Callum chose to recouple with Shaughna on day six which sent Eve packing. Jess ended up in a friendship couple with Nas, before having her head turned by Luke Mabbott. She later recoupled with another bombshell, Ched Uzor, on day 26 and they made it all the way to the final, where they finished in fourth place.

Are Jess Gale and Ched Uzor still together?

Despite making it to the Love Island 2020 final, Jess and Ched split shortly after leaving the villa as the coronavirus pandemic threw a spanner in the works for their blossoming relationship.

At the time, Jess said, "To confirm, myself and Ched have split, we are still good friends and I wish him all the best. Thanks for all the support you have given us since the villa.”

Jess and Ched split shortly after leaving the villa ©Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

Wait, did Eve Gale date Tyga?

It turns out that Kylie Jenner's rapper ex Tyga once slid into Eve's DMs.

She previously explained, "Tyga, Kylie Jenner’s ex, messaged me. We were both at an event and I posted an Instagram story tagging him. He then messaged me afterwards and we spoke on WhatsApp.

"Then when me and Jess were in Ibiza, he was there again. He asked me to meet him but we arrived the day he left. Pop Smoke, the R‘n’B rapper, messaged me too."

What do Eve and Jess Gale do?

Prior to appearing on Love Island, Jess and Eve were students and worked as waitresses and VIP hostesses in London nightclubs. They've since forged successful careers as influencers and are ambassadors for Fashion Nova.

Do Eve and Jess Gale have Instagram?

Yes, they do. Jess' Instagram handle is @jessicarosegale and Eve's Instagram handle is @evegale

WATCH: Love Island Demi and Shaughna | Under The Duvet FULL PODCAST EP 1