The Grafties has been revamped for Love Island: All Stars and it looks savage

Oh this Love Island spin-off series is JUICY.

Every time we think a couple are on the straight and narrow a bombshell enters the All Stars villa in slow-mo and everybody turns into an owl with their heads swivelling all over the shop.

Case in point: After Sophie Piper decided to turn her love triangle with Joshua Ritchie and Chris Taylorinto a simple line made up of her and Joshua, the blue-eyed Bolton lad essentially said, 'hold my drink' and went off to chat up newbie Joanna Chimonides.

Sophie and joshua ©itv

Don't even get us STARTED on Toby Aromolaran and his rogue recoupling selection from last night's episode (Thursday 1 February).

The Love Island 2021 troublemaker may have been 'doing bits' with Arabella Chi all week, but he only went a picked to couple up with Georgia bloody Steel at the recoupling.

Georgia and toby ©itv

And judging by what the producers have in store for our Love Island veterans the drama is set to continue, for who remembers the chaos of 'The Grafties' from Love Island 2023? We're sure 'Messy' Mitch Taylor does, the gas engineer won two awards at the chaotic ceremony; one for 'Mad Moves,' and one for 'It's Giving Plot Twist.'

It also featured Tyrique Hyde telling fan fave Whitney Adebayo to 'shut up', which saw him coming to blows with her bae Lochan Nowacki. Not forgetting Scott van der Sluis calling Mitch a 'knob head', and Mitch proceeding to give a politician-worthy speech to the villa.

Arabella and Toby ©itv

Well, this year, instead of The Grafties, viewers can vote for their fave (and not so fave) Islanders in The PDAs.

As always the categories are random AF, with awards being offered for 'All Star Rizz,' and 'Sneaky All Star,' as well as 'All Star Revelations.'

We are also pretty sure there is a 'Comedy Moment' category which is surely going to feature Casey O'Gorman comparing Kaz Kamwi to a vase and Callum Jones playing mermaids in the pool by himself.

No confirmation yet as to when The PDA's will air but seeing as we don't have Casa Amor this year and there is a question mark as to whether Movie Night will return, we have a feeling the awards ceremony will air within the week.

Casey and Kaz have been getting close ©itv

Who do you reckon is at the sneakiest Islander and who has the best rizz?

Head on over to the Love Island Instagram account and get voting, but if Anton Danyluk and his trip to 'Johannesburg' joke wins we're never watching the show again.