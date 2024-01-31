Love Island’s Joanna Chimonides: her age, ex-boyfriends and the FIT A-lister who slid into her DMs

These Love Island producers aren't messing around are they?

In quite possibly the most dramatic episode of the All Stars series so far, Maya Jama sauntered in looking like some ethereal goddess of fate in a green gown and told two Islanders that their time in the villa was over.

Buh-bye.

It wasn't exactly a surprise that Liberty Poole and Mitch Taylor were dumped as the viewers had been voting for their fave couple and obv Liberty and Mitch were never going to win that one.

Tell you who DID win though, Molly Smith and Tom Clare and, yes, the look on Georgia 'G' Steel's face when she heard the news is now the screensaver on our Macs.

In tonight's episode (Wednesday 31 January) two more contestants will be dumped and two more bombshells are heading into the villa – one is none other than Love Island 2019 star Joanna Chimonides.

What do we know about the Casa Amor chica? It turns out quite a lot.

Who is Joanna Chimonides?

She was a Casa Amor girlie on season five of Love Island and after catching the eye of Scouser Michael Griffiths, Joanna secured her place in the main villa when Michael chose to couple up with her, dumping Amber Gill.

It was probably one of the most iconic fire pit dumpings in Love Island history and, honestly, it made a martyr out of Amber who went on to win the show alongside Greg O'Shea.

And who could ever forget Amber referring to her love rival as a 'dead ting'? When chatting to the other Love Island girls the Geordie didn't hold back...

“But like, she’s a dead ting so it’s like, coming out and what am I supposed to be - upset?”

Savage, but legendary.

How old is Joanna Chimonides?

Born 15 October 1996, Joanna is 27 years old and her star sign is a Libra.

Where is Joanna Chimonides from?

She's from London.

What does Joanna Chimonides do?

Prior to taking part in the dating show, Joanna was a recruitment consultant but like pretty much every single Islander that leaves the show she is now an influencer and has worked with brands such as Pandora, Boohoo and JD Sports. She also did a collab on ASOS with clothing brand South Beach which was hella popular. She also dabbles in the world of presenting, and is an ambassador for Down's Syndrome Association.

What happened when Joanna Chimonides was on Love Island?

She joined the show on day 30 during Casa Amor week and coupled up with Michael. After finding themselves in the bottom two alongside Anna Vakili and Jordan Hames following a public vote, Joanna and Michael lost out to Anna and Jordan when their fellow Islanders decided to save them.

What happened between Joanna Chimonides and Michael Griffiths?

Despite claiming he'd found everything he wanted, when Joanna was booted out Michael made the decision to stay in the villa; at the time the Liverpudlian admitted he thought it would be good for their relationship to spend time apart.

Joanna fumed, "If you found what you want then you better leave, mate. But you clearly aren't so you're a f**king snake."

Speaking after her exit, Joanna said, "Part of me expected Michael to leave with me, however, I don’t want to be in control of someone’s life journey and if he wants to continue in the villa, to get to know someone else or see where things go, I’ve got respect for that. It is a bit disappointing but I’d never hold that against him."

After they were both booted off the show, Joanna admitted she was still in contact with Michael.

Chatting to heat Radio's Jordan Lee on an episode of heat's Under the Duvet, Joanna said, "I was scared as to what Michael was going to come out to.

"The next day after Aftersun I called him up and he was like 'Oh, I didn't know you were going to call me up.' I was like 'I just want to check you're okay and not taking these comments to heart. There are trolls out there. Everything's okay, I'm okay. If you need advice, come to me. I'm here.'

"I've been checking up on him daily to check he's okay, because I think that despite what's going on you need to be there for that person. I'm mature and I'm a positive person and I've got on with it now. I feel good enough to turn round and go 'I'm here for you. Nothing's going to happen, but I'm still here."

When asked if she thinks producers purposely painted him as the 'villain' Joanna explained, "Some of the stuff he says, you can't edit. [Him saying] 'Joanna made me feel like she isn't into me, so I'm going to see how things are with Amber;' you can't edit that.

"I said this to him over the phone. You can't edit that, and that's what I'm trying to say to you. You can't edit words."

Needless to say the romance didn't last long and although they made a go of things once the show was over they are no longer together.

What happened between Joanna Chimondes and Kady McDermott?

Kady McDermott and Joanna are besties, babe. The duo are constantly posting videos and photos on their social media accounts whether it's outfit ideas or cute selfies.

The Love Island 2016 and 2023 bombshell was one of the first people to take to Instagram declaring her excitement for Joanna being back in the villa.

What happened with Joanna Chimonides and Ben Chilwell?

Joanna has definitely had an eventful love life since bursting on our radar in 2019. As well as her ex Michael Griffiths, she has also dated England football player and all round fitty Ben Chilwell.

After Joanna was announced to appear on Love Island, reports suggested that Ben was annoyed, despite the footballer dumping her in 2018.

A source told The Sun, "Ben has been left furious by her going on the show even though he dumped her at the end of last summer because he wanted to be single.

"They had stayed good friends until when she told him she was going on Love Island. She thought Ben was partying too much and he thought she was the right person at the wrong time."

Which Hollywood stars slid into Joanna Chimonides DMs?

It was only bloody Michael B. Jordan.

Chatting to The Sun, Joanna revealed, “There was someone two weeks and I can’t name names but oh my gosh, he’s from America and a famous actor.

“I actually did a TikTok and was choosing between certain people and I kept choosing this person.

“Literally next minute he was liking all my photos and stories two weeks in a row. Then he slid into my DMs and then unsent it.”

We did a bit of digging and turns out she rejected all the other FIT celebs and picked Michael.

Obsessed.

What does Joanna Chimonides think about Amber Gill?

After being dumped from the villa, Joanna revealed she's on good terms with Amber. She said, "Me and Amber are on very good terms. We both were women about the situation we were in.

"We were adults about it and I’m happy that she was happy to let her guard down and be good with me. She’s a lovely girl, I’m a girls’ girl so we’re all good."

What happened between Joanna Chimonides and Jack Fowler?

Joanna and Love Island 2018 eye candy Jack Fowler sparked dating rumours after they were pictured together looking very cosy.

It all began when fans took pictures of the two hugging after he greeted her at the airport shortly after she was booted from the villa.

Despite all the speculation surrounding their relationship, Joanna cleared things up in an exclusive interview with heat.

She admitted, "We've been friends for over ten years. We've always been there for each other, so when I turned around and he was there, my heart just melted.

"Jack's very protective of me."

This all comes after Jack insisted the pair are good friends on Instagram. Addressing the rumours, he said, "I want to clear this up quickly... I've known Joanna since I was 11, so over ten years. Once I heard that she was going to go into the villa, naturally I was going to support her; as well as support her when she's out.

"Her family, friends and myself went to the airport to get her. And that's it. I went to her house afterwards – she had a family and friends' BBQ to come home to. I was there. That was it.

"It really isn't that deep."

