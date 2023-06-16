The Love Island 2016 contestant who is doing an ‘Adam Collard’ and returning to the show

We don’t think we’re being dramatic when we say that Love Island 2018 lothario Adam Collard changed the course of HISTORY when he became the first contestant to return to the villa last summer.

As viewers will know, Adam caused a stir when he entered the villa again four years after his first stint and coupled up with Paige Thorne. They continued their relationship in the outside world, but it all went up in flames when he was pictured cosying up to another woman in a McDonalds aka #nuggetgate and they split.

What we’re trying to say is we’re totally here for Love Island bosses bringing back iconic Islanders from years gone by, so we’re SHOOK that they’ve reportedly lined up Love Island 2016 legend Kady McDermott to make a comeback.

Kady McDermott is reportedly returning to the villa seven years after Love Island made her famous ©Getty

It’s claimed that Kady is set to return to the villa seven years after she first found fame (and love, albeit briefly) following failed relationships with her villa boyfriend Scott Thomas, TOWIE star Myles Barnett and footballer Matty Cash.

A TV insider revealed, “Kady was a fantastic Islander in 2016. She made brilliant television and bosses are hoping she can recreate the same magic in the villa this summer.

“She's also still looking for love so for Kady the hope is that she can finally find the man of her dreams.”

Kady appeared on Love Island 2016 and was, frankly, iconic ©ITV

The source told MailOnline that Kady is looking for a “fairytale ending” like her 2016 co-stars Olivia and Alex Bowen and Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey.

Kady’s original Love Island run is best remembered for her explosive bust-ups with Malia Arkian – who was removed from the villa following the argument – and Tina Stinnes, as well as her romance with Scott.

They continued their relationship outside the villa for over a year, with Kady moving to Manchester to live with Scott. However, they sadly split in 2017 after a series of rows.