Love Island’s Zachariah Noble’s pre-villa transformation revealed and WOW

Four days in and we're basically already in love with each and every Love Island 2023 star that's waltzed through those villa doors – casting done good (a slam dunk, if you will); which leads us nicely on to the series' first bombshell, Zachariah Noble. For starters: what unholy deal with the devil did Zachariah's parents make in the latest '90s to birth such a perfect specimen of manhood?

We can't share our unfiltered thoughts on the 25-year-old PT and basketball player Zachariah, because frankly our editor will cull it from the story and HR would probably escort us out of the building – and that's a hard no from us as there are some delicious treats on the side today. What we will say, however, is that Zachariah has single-handedly redefined what a Love Island 'bombshell' is – cause, yeah, BOOM.

Zachariah (©ITV Plc) ©Zachariah (©ITV Plc)

He's tall af, he's ripped to shreds and his accent makes our toes curl. And don't get us started on that eyes, lips and double piercings triple threat. We're going to stop; we feel our editor's scythe looming.

Anyway, since arriving in the villa at the end of day one, this series' Tom Clare has been turning heads Exorcist-style and fair play – he's a villa SNACK.

Interestingly, a gander at Zachariah's Instagram (which is currently inactive while he's in the villa) reveals - as well as a glorious collection predictably GORJY grid snaps - Zachariah had been documenting his recent body transformation ahead of going on Love Island (we assume) and let us tell you, the glow-up is real.

Several days before having his phone taken away by Love Island producers, Zachariah posted a throwback snap showing the early days of his recent body blast. The snap shows a shirtless, hairier, "homeless"-looking Zachariah (according to one of his followers not us – we'd spoon with this one on the streets #noshame) posing in front of a mirror.

He captioned the snap (which we're assuming was originally taken some months ago), "Still got a hell of a way to go, but it’s never been about the end goal. The journey is what matters #training #changing #gym #journey."

Earlier this year, Zachariah also posted a side-by-side before-and-after snap of himself, showing off his 2023 gym progress.

Now, if you ask us, both Zachariah's – pre and post 'Love Island glow-up' – are fit af and now we have double the south London bombshell to thirst over.

Zachariah recently coupled up with Catherine Agbaje after stealing her away from "territorial" André Furtado in a brutal fire pit moment on day two. The heatworld staff aren't jealous of Catherine at all, promise.