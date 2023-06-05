Love Island 2023 first bombshell REVEALED and he’s a player

The first episode of Love Island hasn't even aired yet and they already have a collection of bombshells prepped, tanned and ready to stroll in with a cheeky one-liner that they definitely did NOT come up with themselves.

According to reports, the first bombshell set to get the ball rolling in in the Love Island 2023 villa is fitlord Zachariah Noble - and we have to say the producers have nailed it with this one.

Zachariah is tall, tattooed and tanned with baby blues and a cheeky smile to match. Not only that but he is a personal trainer (of course) as well as a basketball player.

You know what means, guys, he will be TALL. We're hoping he will reach the unprecedented heights of Tom Clare and Adam Collard.

The Sun has reported that the first bombshell who is set so get the ball rolling

Of course, ITV keep this kinda thing very hush hush until the last minute and while Love Island bosses are yet to officially confirm Zachariah as the first bombshell, an insider claims that producers see him as "the whole package".

"Zachariah was deemed to be the perfect new arrival to cause mayhem. As well as being a great lad, he is stunning to look at - he is absolutely ripped," they told The Sun.

As if he didn't already tick enough Love Island boxes with his height, gym-toned body and gorgeous looks, Zac has a celeb link - just like every most Islanders these days - as his sister is Radio 1Xtra DJ Snoochie Shy, who took part in I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! in 2021.

Snoochie joined EastEnders legend Adam Woodyatt on the 21st series of the show, which took place in Gwrych Castle in North Wales. Snoochie lasted just over two weeks in the castle and was the ninth person eliminated.

Here's to hoping her baby bro sticks around in the Love Island villa a little longer.

Who is Zachariah Noble?

Zachariah is the rumoured first bombshell for Love Island 2023. According to reports, he's set to enter the villa to shake things up once the first couples have been confirmed.

How old Zachariah Noble?

He is 25 years old.

Where is Zachariah Noble from?

He is from South East London.

What does Zachariah Noble do?

He is personal trainer and basketball player.

Who is Zachariah Noble's sister?

Apparently, Zac's sister (we call him Zac because we are set to be besties) is Radio 1Xtra DJ and TV host Snoochie Shy. Snoochie is perhaps best known for taking part in I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! in 2021.

Does Zachariah Noble has Instagram?

He sure does and his account @zachariah _ noble97 is full of gym videos and selfies. You're welcome.

Don't forget that the Islanders' social media accounts will be unmanned during their time on Love Island.