Love Island 2023 cast: this year’s RETURNING star revealed

We don’t want to alarm you or anything, but there’s only a matter of DAYS until Love Island returns to our screens. That means there’s currently a load of sexy singles holed up in bougie hotel rooms somewhere in Mallorca and we’ve got our first glimpse of them.

Are you ready to meet this year’s Islanders? Of course you ruddy well are.

One of the first Love Island 2023 Islanders to be confirmed is Molly Marsh – and if that name sounds familiar, it’s probably because she’s been heavily rumoured to enter the villa for weeks.

Molly Marsh is one of the first confirmed names for Love Island 2023 ©ITV Pictures

But this won’t be the first time she’s been in the Love Island villa, oh no. The musical theatre performer and social media star has in fact already been in the villa once this year.

We don’t blame you if you’re confused, but it’s actually all rather simple. Earlier this year, Molly was invited on a tour of the winter Love Island villa by ITV who flew her and other guests out to South Africa. Hmm, we guess our invite must have got lost in the post.

Molly was one of a number of influencers who got shown around the villa in Cape Town before the likes of Olivia Hawkins, Tom Clare and Kai Fagan took up residence there and she documented the whole thing on her YouTube channel and Instagram account, natch.

During her visit to the villa, Molly was snapped in the Beach Hut, sitting on the daybeds and even at the fire pit, so she should take to Islander life like a duck to water.

It was reportedly on this tour of the villa where Molly was snapped up to appear on the summer series by eagle-eyed Love Island producers. An insider told The Sun, “Molly was scouted after visiting the villa in South Africa earlier this year. She was on the tour as an invited guest when she caught the eyes of producers.”

Like Gemma Owen, Tommy Fury and Dani Dyer before her, Molly has a claim to fame in the form of a celebrity family member. Her mum Janet has appeared on Coronation Street in a number of small roles and it’s clear that Molly shares a similar taste for the spotlight.

Not only that, but Molly count Love Island legends Liberty Poole and Siânnise Fudge among her 26.3k Instagram followers.

Who is Molly Marsh?

Someone who’s name you can expect to hear LOADS this summer as Molly is one of the first Love Island 2023 contestants confirmed to enter the villa.

How old is Molly Marsh?

Molly is currently 21 years old.

Where is Molly Marsh from?

Molly is from Doncaster.

What was Molly Marsh’s job before Love Island?

Molly was a musical theatre performer before entering the Love Island villa and also worked as a social media influencer.

Who is Molly Marsh’s mum?

Molly’s mum is Janet Marsh, who has previously had small roles in much-loved telly shows like Coronation Street and Still Open All Hours.

What is Molly Marsh’s Instagram?