Love Island fans can’t believe Sammy Root’s real age following last night’s episode

He's the latest bombshell to enter the villa

by Emily Hirst |
Posted

After last night's episode, Love Island viewers have been left confused over new bombshell Sammy Root’s age.

The project manager from Kent made his debut in the infamous Mallorcan villa in last night’s episode but fans were a little bemused when he revealed his age and honestly? Same.

Sammy met up in the Hideaway for romantic dates with Ella Thomas, Molly Marsh and Jess Harding and after getting to know them over cocktail slushies, he revealed that he's just 22 years old.

love island sammy ©ITV

Viewers quickly flocked to social media to share their disbelief, with one stating, "…Molly is 21? Sammy is 22? Ain’t no way.”

"Watching Love Island and it is very clear that contestants are lying about their age and faking documents. Sammy, Molly and Andre all look a minimum of five years older than the age they are projecting,” chimed in a second.

Another commented, “I assure you… Sammy is not a project manager at 22. Maybe works in that field but definitely not a project manager.”

samie on a date with jess ©ITV

A fourth joked, “Molly is 21???? and Sammy 22???? As in they both where teenagers 3 years ago ??? Yikes”.

One more added, "Sammy looks older than me he doesn’t look 22 #loveisland".

Despite his age, fans are sure the cheeky chappy is set to ruffle feathers as one person wrote, “Sammy is 1 to watch! He’s gonna rustle some feathers.”

A second pointed out, “It seems Tyrique and Mitchel feel intimidated by Sammy lol.”

molly and sammy together ©ITV

Chatting to ITV before appearing on the show, the bombshell stated, "I’ve always got girls on my mind, so what better way to find a nice girl than in the Love Island villa!

"I’ll be the energy in the villa, lots of guys have pretty faces and nice bodies, which I have too, but I’ve also got the bubbly personality, I’m a bit of a firework.”

He also hinted at bringing the drama, warning fellow Islanders, “I won’t shy away from any of the girls and I’ll stand my ground, it’s game on.”

How old is Sammy Root?

Err, have you been reading this article? He's 22 years old.

sammy and molly together ©ITV

Where is Sammy Root from?

The latest bombshell is from Kent.

What gives Sammy Root the 'ick'?

He told producers, "It’s niche, but wide feet - there’s something about wide feet that I can’t deal with. Girls that are too into star signs is another ick."

