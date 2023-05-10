First Love Island star ‘REVEALED’ and of course he’s FIT

In a similar vein to how you can't play Christmas songs until the 1 December (so sayeth a few societal Scrooges out there), here at heat HQ, it's a general rule that we can't start getting over-excited/overly obsessive about the next Love Island series until both the start date and the first Islander are leaked online.

Well, guess what? The time has come. This also means that summer is officially here in our eyes, too, btw.

We have (very much unofficially) a rumoured start date and a rumoured first Islander. Historically, these always end up being accurate, so we're taking this as gospel until someone tells us it's not, and we're not looking at our inboxes today, ITV, because we're far too busy deep-diving into potential Islander Andre Furtado's Instagram and TikTok.

First and foremost: HUNK (obvs).

According to MailOnline, the 21-year-old is economics graduate and clothing brand entrepreneur has been signed up by eagle-eyed producers (who must literally spend their downtime traipsing through Instagram accounts) and will head into the Majorca villa next month to find 'the one'.

The fitlord has just completed his three-year degree in business economics and is already enjoying success as the co-founder of fashion line Social Kids, so no doubt this is the perfect time for him to spend the summer looking for love.

A source reportedly told the publication, "Andre is the perfect Love Island signing… he's cool, calm, collected, and ready to mingle.

"He knows himself but without being arrogant and producers are hoping his intellect, as well as his creativity and handsome looks will make him a favourite among the females."

Andre is set to join the cast of this summer's edition of Love Island on ITV2, which will be hosted, once again, by fave of faves, Maya Jama – following her successful debut hosting winter Love Island 2023, earlier this year. The latest series will be Maya's first summer series since she took over presenting duties from Laura Whitmore.

ITV bosses are yet to confirm the official lineup, so at this stage Andre is still just a rumour, but let's just look at the facts quick; he's young, fit, successful, confident, criminally photogenic and has clearly culled his Instagram grid recently. That last one's always key.

Last month, The Sun reported that the new season of Love Island will be hitting our screens in June (as in the June that is NEXT MONTH).

More specifically, Monday 5 June is the start date flying round the rumour mill and we can already hear that snippet of an electronic dance track on repeat in our heads as Love Island once again rules our entire existence.

Maya will return

It looks as though the contestants will be back in Majorca rather than battling the gale force winds of South Africa which means lip gloss and little dresses are set to run the show once again.

No word yet as to who will make up the 2023 bunch of guys and girls looking for romance, but there is always a famous face thrown into the mix, be it a nepo baby (we see you, Gemma Owen and Dani Dyer) or a minor celeb (Tommy Fury and Marcel Somerville – no shade, boys).

As much as the winter version is always a treat, there is no denying that the summer season is everybody's fave (both in terms of the ACTUAL season and the Love Island series.)

Love Island has become a key staple of British summer and nothing makes us enjoy the unpredictably naff weather more than staying in and watching a collection of drop dead gorgeous people flirting, fighting and falling out in the sun.