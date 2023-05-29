Love Island 2023 cast: this year’s BADDIE revealed who has links with a winter star

Oh my God, it's happening. EVERYBODY STAY CALM. The latest Love Island contestants have been revealed and we already have favourites.

Hint: it's all of them.

Monday 5 June is the day of reckoning; it is when summer truly starts and we will all witness the Love Island 2023 OGs enter the villa, but pictures of the first Islanders have already been revealed and we've only gone and got our grubby mitts on them. You're welcome.

One Islander comes in the form of 'bare face baddie' Catherine Agbaje and we totally understand the hype.

The twenty something Islander is drop dead gorge and already has a connection to the show in the form of winter Love Island 2023 finalist Tanya Manhenga.

Not only does Tiny T follow Catherine on social media but she is a total hype queen, often adding cute compliments on her posts and being a total girls' girl.

Tanya was a controversial contestant on Love Island, what with the whole being coupled up with Shaq Muhammad and bringing Martin Akinola back to the villa after Casa Amor only to sneak off and kiss Shaq in the middle of the night. Naughty, but brilliant telly.

Here is to hoping Catherine takes a leaf out of Tanya's book and brings all the dramz along with her to the Spanish villa.

Who is Catherine Agbaje?

Catherine 'Cathy' Agbaje is one of Love Island 2023's OG Islanders.

How old is Catherine Agbaje?

She is 22 years old.

Where is Catherine Agbaje from?

Originally from Dublin, Catherine splits her time between her home city and London.

What does Catherine Agbaje do?

Catherine a real estate agent but also dabbles in acting and modelling.

What is Catherine Agbaje's type?

The estate agent, who also has a degree in Psychology and Sociology admits she is "looking for honesty, then they need to be funny and smell nice".

Does Catherine Agbaje have Instagram?