You won’t believe how many languages Love Island’s André Furtado can speak 😱

Some Love Island contestants have showcased their impressive talents on the show over the years. We’ll never forget Chris Hughes and Kem Cetinay’s rapping and then there’s Curtis Pritchard’s hip-shaking dance skills he showed off during the heart rate challenge – and that’s before we even mention Millie Court’s piano playing. Okay, maybe scrap that last one. Soz, Mills.

But none of those compare to Love Island 2023 contestant André Furtado, who has revealed he can speak not one, not two, not three, but a WHOPPING four languages. Blimey, we can barely string a sentence together in one language and that’s our actual job.

André, a business owner from the Midlands, opened up about his language skills in a pre-show chat with ITV to help viewers get to know him better before he enters the villa.

Love Island 2023's Andre has revealed a seriously impressive fact about himself ©ITV Pictures

When asked to tell us something not many people know about him, André revealed, “I can speak a couple of different languages.

“I speak Portuguese, Creole my home language from Cape Verde, English of course and Spanish as well.”

Well, HOLA to you André. You can whisper sweet Spanish nothings into our ear all day.

Who is André Furtado?

André is a Love Island 2023 contestant who will be entering the villa on Monday 5 June. And no, he's not related to the iconic mid-00s popstar Nelly Furtado. We don't think so anyway.

How old is André Furtado?

He's 21 years old.

Where is André Furtado from?

He's from Dudley in the West Midlands.

André is a 21-year-old business owner from Dudley ©ITV Pictures

What is André Furtado's job?

André is a business owner. He recently graduated from university and now runs clothing company Social Kids, which has over 18,000 followers on Instagram.

Does André Furtado have Instagram?

If you want to have a cheeky stalk of André's Instagram (don't worry, we're not judging) then you can find him at @dre.furtado. Don't expect to see any posts from his account while he's in the villa though as the Islanders will be on a social media hiatus while they're in the villa.

Love Island starts at 9pm Monday 5th June on ITV2 and ITVX.