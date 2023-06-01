Here’s why Love Island’s Ruchee Gurung is following in Wes Nelson’s footsteps

It's officially June now, which means we can OFFICIALLY start saying that Love Island returns to our screens this month. No, wait, that's nowhere near impactful enough – we can officially start saying that Love Island returns to our screens in just FIVE DAYS TIME.

Absolutely not a drill, loves – if you've made plans from Monday 5 June 2023 to sometime in early August, cancel them immediately; if your friends don't understand, they're not true friends. Not like your pals at heatworld. You can cancel on us for Love Island anytime.

ITV has already revealed the identities of the first ten Islanders set to walk through those villa doors on Monday and we have to say, we have high hopes for this bunch – especially 24-year-old beautician, Ruchee Gurung, who was actually the very first Islander to be officially confirmed for the summer edition of the ITV2 dating series.

Ruchee Gurung (©ITV Plc) ©©ITV Plc

Naturally, we've spent the last few days digging deep into the lives of these inhumanly stunning humans in the name of an honest paycheque, and as it turns out, Ruchee follows in the footsteps of legendary Love Island 2018 star turned singer Wes Nelson, as she can also belt out a tune – and not in a cringe-worthy Luca Bish kind of way, either.

Wes Nelson (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Moncler)

When asked to reveal something not many people know about her in her pre-villa interview, Ruchee revealed, "I can sing, I studied music when I was younger but it’s just a hobby now."

For the first time ever, we're genuinely excited for this year's Love Island talent show...

Luca Bish 'sang' Breaking Free from High School Musical at the Love Island 2022 talent show <meta charset="utf-8">(©ITV Plc)

Let's all get to know Ruchee nice and early, before she inevitably becomes a global superstar packing out stadiums à la Queen Bey – so we can say we all knew her way back when, yeah?

Who is Ruchee Gurung?

Ruchee will be one of the first Islanders to enter the Love Island 2023 villa on 5 June 2023.

How old is Ruchee Gurung?

Ruchee is 24 years old.

Where is Ruchee Gurung from?

She is from Sutton in south London.

What does Ruchee do for a living?

Ruchee is a beautician – which explains that STUNNING mug.

Why is Ruchee going on Love Island?

Ruchee says, "I’m single and looking for love, and it’s the perfect opportunity for me to find someone. I’m a relationship kind of girl, but so far it’s not worked out for me. So I’m looking forward to hopefully finding the right person in the villa."

What gives Ruchee Gurung the 'ick'?

She recently revealed, "Guys with no ambition. I also get the ick if I see a guy wearing white jeans and red trainers. Another one is super skinny jeans when they look like leggings. Fashion is such an important thing for me. If I go on a date and the guy isn’t wearing something I like, I’m going home."

We can't help but wonder how she feels about Crocs and bucket hats? You know, those villa faves amongst LI boys?

Does Ruchee Gurung have Instagram?

She sure does and she already has quite the following, boasting over 15K. You can follow Ruchee at @rucheewawo.