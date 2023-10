Love Island series 4: what are the 2018 Islanders up to now? 🌴

CREDIT: u00a9 Getty Images

After her sour split from Sam Bird, Georgia signed up to Celebs Go Dating (on the same series as Jack Fowler). Despite taking a very handsome man on holiday to Tenerife for the series finale, nothing seemed to happen after the show. Georgia's also appeared on Celebrity Coach Trip and Ex on the Beach: Peak of Love. During her time on the MTV show, Georgia struck up a relationship with Ibiza Weekender star Callum Izzardand the pair got engaged after a whirlwind romance. Sadly, things just weren't meant to be and they split in April 2020 after just seven months. She is also taking part in Love Island Games this November.