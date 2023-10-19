Love Island series 4: what are the 2018 Islanders up to now? 🌴

Given that the upcoming Love Island Games is basically a Love Island 2018 reunion in Fiji (with Maya Jama OMG), it makes sense for us to a nostalgic series 4 recap, don't you think?

Megan Barton-Hanson, Eyal Booker, Jack Fowler and Georgia Steel from Love Island 2018 have all signed on to play love games on Love Island Games this November and our body and souls are ready.

We appreciate we say this a lot, but series 4 really was one of our all-time FAVE Love Island series (mainly because it was the first time we laid eyes on Adam Collard's abs, Eyal Booker's curls and Megan Barton-Hanson's EVERYTHING.

Let's throw it back, shall we?

Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham ©ITV

The 2018 series of the dating show was the first time strict rules around sex were put in place.

The show's bosses set a number of ground rules for the islanders, including "no sex with anyone while drunk, no masturbating and no nudity."

Contestants were also not allowed to be fully nude anywhere in the luxury villa, even when using the showers.

This is because the Spanish villa and its surroundings had been deemed a public space, and therefore nudity is prohibited.

2018 was also the year there was mandatory counselling for couples who had sex in the villa. Islanders had to speak to the show’s on-hand counselor, who makes sure they’re happy with the situation.

According to The Sun, “The therapist gives them advice on a range of sex-related issues and will also be able to provide an emergency contraceptive pill if needed.”

And these rules are now made crystal as since this series, it has been alleged all Islanders get given a handbook when they rock up to the villa.