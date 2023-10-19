Love Island series 4: what are the 2018 Islanders up to now? 🌴

Given that the upcoming Love Island Games is basically a Love Island 2018 reunion in Fiji (with Maya Jama OMG), it makes sense for us to a nostalgic series 4 recap, don't you think?
Megan Barton-Hanson, Eyal Booker, Jack Fowler and Georgia Steel from Love Island 2018 have all signed on to play love games on Love Island Games this November and our body and souls are ready.
We appreciate we say this a lot, but series 4 really was one of our all-time FAVE Love Island series (mainly because it was the first time we laid eyes on Adam Collard's abs, Eyal Booker's curls and Megan Barton-Hanson's EVERYTHING.
Let's throw it back, shall we?
Check out: what all of the 2018 Love Island stars are up to now
Love Island series 4 - where are they now?
Jack Fincham
Pen salesman Jack Fincham won the show in 2018 alongside Dani Dyer, the pair coupled up together in the first show and the rest was, as they say, history. Until it wasn't, ofc.
After leaving the villa, Jack landed himself a TV show alongside Dani Dyer, appeared on the Celebrity version of Gogglebox and even hosted the NTA red carpet with Dani. After the pair split up in April 2019, Jack went on to be involved in a number of sponsorship deals, as well as TV shows like The All New Full Monty and Celebs Go Dating. Jack became a dad in January 2020 when his long-term pal Casey Ranger gave birth to their daughter Blossom (following a brief romance). He has dated TOWIE stars Chloe Brockett and Frankie Sims and even appeared on the show in 2021.
Dani Dyer
Despite already having some fame (due to her famous daddy, Danny Dyer) before entering the villa, Love Island certainly catapulted Dani Dyer into the limelight when she won the show with Jack.
After leaving the villa, Dani was IN DEMAND, landing her own clothing brand with In The Style, appearing on more or less EVERY TV show going, climbing Mount Kilimanjaro for Red Nose Day, and releasing her own book. Following her split from Jack, Dani was accused of 'cheating' with her ex-boyfriend Sammy Kimmence, after snaps of them kissing emerged. However, the Love Island winner totally denied the rumours. Dani and Sammy went on to welcome their first child - a baby boy called Santiago - in January 2021, before splitting in July 2021. Dani is now in a relationship with West Ham footballer Jarrod Bowen.
Laura Anderson
Despite her turbulent time in the Love Island villa, Scottish beauty Laura Anderson finished in second place with hunky model Paul Knops.
Although her relationship with Paul did not last, Laura kept herself busy and launched her own fitness and lifestyle website called So-LA after leaving the villa. Laura lived in Dubai before finding fame and relocating there permanently at the end of 2020. She went on to rekindle with and date Another Level singer Dane Bowers, but the pair announced their split this summer. In 2022, Laura took part in Celebs Go Dating, and viewers watched her and Hollyoaks icon Gary Lucy flirt throughout (naughty). The pair – who are now just fans – had a daughter called Bonnie Rose Lucy Anderson together in September 2023.
Paul Knops
Paul Knops was VERY popular with the ladies when he strutted in as a bombshell (probably due to the fact he'd appeared in Britney Spears video), but it was Laura who he coupled up with, finishing in second place.
After splitting with Laura just weeks after leaving the villa, Paul has continued to work as a model, showing off his good looks on his Instagram page. We wonder if he features in any more of Britney Spears' music videos? She's back back now after all.
Kaz Crossley
After coupling up with Josh Denzel on the show, Kaz made it all the way to the final, with many fans wanting the couple to win ahead of Jack and Dani.
Following her split from Josh, Kaz is well and truly living her best life, touring the world on modelling and clothing shoots. Just check out her Instagram to make yourself VERY jealous of her lifestyle. Kaz revealed she was dating 2017 Islander Theo Campbell in April 2019, although he announced they'd split in February 2020. They later came face to face again on 2022's Celebrity Ex On The Beach.
Megan Barton-Hanson
Despite being unpopular when she first entered the Love Island villa, Megan Barton-Hanson was able to turn public perception around, leaving as one of the favourites alongside Wes Nelson.
Megan went on to become a brand ambassador for PrettyLittleThing (shock of shocks) and took part on E4's Celebs Go Dating in 2019 (shock of shocks). You could say Megan is a textbook Islander. She's also launched her own podcast called You Come First. Following her split from Wes in January 2019, Megan came out as bisexual and has dated Demi Sims and Chelcee Grimes. She most recently dated TOWIE star James Lock after they met on Celebrity Ex On The Beach. They split after just a few months together. It was recently announced that Megan would be joining the iconic Love Island Games line-up.
Wes Nelson
It took him a while to settle into villa life, but Wes Nelson eventually got into the swing of things when he coupled up with Megan. The pair made it to the final.
Wes was in demand when he left the Love Island villa, landing a spot on Dancing On Ice in January 2019. Despite impressing with his moves (and being linked to his partner Vanessa Bauer following his split from Megan), the star finished in second place. Wes dated 2019 Islander Arabella Chi after splitting from Megan, although they called it quits in in April 2020. After appearing on The X Factor: Celebrity (remember that?) in a Love Island supergroup made up of Samira Mighty, Eyal Booker and Zara McDermott, Wes went solo and has become a fully-fledged popstar with major hits like See Nobody and Nice To Meet Ya.
Dr Alex George
Aww, Dr Alex! He stole the nation's hearts when he tried and continued to be pied in the villa, ending in him leaving the show as 'friends' with Alexandra Cane.
Dr Alex returned to his job at a London hospital and worked on the frontline of the NHS during the coronavirus pandemic. After the tragic death of his younger brother in July 2020, Alex began to campaign for mental health awareness and was appointed as a Mental Health Ambassador by then Prime Minister Boris Johnson. In May 2021, Dr Alex released his first self-help book called Live Well Every Day. He recently released a mental health handbook for young people called A Better Day.
Jack Fowler
Despite leaving the villa with surfer girl Laura Crane, things fizzled out for Jack Fowler very quickly when the pair returned to the real world.
Jack appeared on Celebs Go Dating in 2019 (OF COURSE), although he was unable to find love. He regularly models for the likes of boohooMAN and ASOS and revealed in 2021 that he was launching a career as a DJ. The former semi-pro footballer broke hearts across the nation in 2021 when he went public with girlfriend Joanna Baban Morales, although they've since quietly split with Jack confirming he's now single on Instagram. He is set to join his series 4 co-stars, Megan, Eyal and Georgia this November for the first ever Love Island Games.
Georgia Steel
Georgia Steel was like Marmite on the show, and eventually left the villa with Sam Bird, before their very sour split just months after the show ended.
After her sour split from Sam Bird, Georgia signed up to Celebs Go Dating (on the same series as Jack Fowler). Despite taking a very handsome man on holiday to Tenerife for the series finale, nothing seemed to happen after the show. Georgia's also appeared on Celebrity Coach Trip and Ex on the Beach: Peak of Love. During her time on the MTV show, Georgia struck up a relationship with Ibiza Weekender star Callum Izzardand the pair got engaged after a whirlwind romance. Sadly, things just weren't meant to be and they split in April 2020 after just seven months. She is also taking part in Love Island Games this November.
Charlie Brake
Millionaire Charlie Brake swept Geordie girl Ellie Brown off her feet during his time in the villa, with the pair enjoying a number of luxurious holidays in the months following.
Just months later, Charlie was accused of 'cheating' on Ellie, and was also linked to TOWIE stars Ferne McCann and Amber Turner. In other news, he's still a millionaire and appeared alongside his ex Ellie on Ex on the Beach in 2020.
Ellie Brown
Following her heartbreak after her romance with Charlie ended, Ellie Brown found comfort in her Love Island besties, including the likes of Zara McDermott, Adam Collard and Kaz Crossley.
She's now involved in a number of endorsements on her Instagram page, as well as attending events with her co-stars. Ellie struck up an on/off romance with 2019 Islander Michael Griffiths after appearing on Celebrity Ex on the Beach, which reportedly caused a rift with her former friend and Michael's ex Amber Gill. In January 2021, Ellie received a six-month driving ban after pleading guilty to speeding at 101mph.
Samira Mighty
It took her a few weeks, but eventually Samira Mighty seemed to find happiness with late arrival Frankie Foster, with Samira leaving the villa after her man was dumped from the show.
Despite this, just weeks later, Samira dumped Frankie after he was caught cheating on her. Now, Samira is still best friends with a number of her co-stars including Adam Collard and Dani Dyer, and she often posts super sizzling snaps of herself modelling on her Instagram page. In 2019, Samira appeared on The X Factor: Celebrity in a Love Island supergroup made up of Zara McDermott, Eyal Booker and Wes Nelson.She later quit the band to go solo and released her debut single I Love Your Smile, a collaboration with producer collective W.R.C in July 2022.
Adam Collard
He was the heartbreak kid at the beginning of the series, gaining the 'player' title, but the public's view of Geordie boy Adam Collard soon changed when he turned smitten with Zara McDermott.
Although they lasted nearly a year, Adam and Zara announced they'd split before Valentine's Day (brutal). Since then, the PT has been linked to a number of other woman, including Harley Brash and Delilah Belle Hamlin. His last relationship ended in May 2022 before he sensationally returned to the Love Island villa as an ultimate bombshell in July 2022, leaving the villa in fifth place with Paige Thorne (the pair have since split). As well as his reality TV career, Adam owns his own PT business. He recently partnered up with Tindr which could not be more on brand.
Zara McDermott
She was the one girl who seemed to 'tame' Adam when she arrived in the villa, and despite leaving before her beau, Adam and Zara McDermott reunited when he left.
Zara is very active on her Instagram page, landing clothing deals with the likes of Missy Empire, AX Paris and Lasula. In 2019, Zara appeared on The X Factor: Celebrity in a Love Island supergroup made up of Samira Mighty, Eyal Booker and Wes Nelson. It later came to light that she'd cheated on her boyfriend Sam Thompson during her time on the show and they briefly split before reuniting at the end of 2020. After appearing on Made in Chelsea alongside Sam, Zara quit the E4 show in 2020and wants to focus her efforts on other TV work after the success of her revenge porn documentary. She is still dating reality star, podcaster and MIC legend Sam.
Eyal Booker
Despite having one of the best haircuts to ever grace the Love Island villa, poor old Eyal Booker left the show without finding love.
HOW???
Don't feel too sorry for him though, as well as THAT snog with Kendall Rae-Knightat the Love Island Christmas reunion, Eyal appeared on Celebs Go Dating and dated American model Delilah Belle Hamlin for two years.Work-wise, Eyal continues to use his handsome face and unreal physique to his advantage, picking up modelling deals left, right and centre. In 2019, Eyal appeared on The X Factor: Celebrity in a Love Island supergroup made up of Samira Mighty, Zara McDermott and Wes Nelson. Him and his curls are set to take part in Love Island Games in Fiji this November.
Rosie Williams
Poor old Rosie Williams had her heart broken by Adam in the villa, resulting in her being dumped from the show far too early.
After failing to find love in the villa, Rosie was linked to footballer Harry Winks. She later went public with banker boyfriend Wayne Davies but they split after two years in December 2020.
The 2018 series of the dating show was the first time strict rules around sex were put in place.
The show's bosses set a number of ground rules for the islanders, including "no sex with anyone while drunk, no masturbating and no nudity."
Contestants were also not allowed to be fully nude anywhere in the luxury villa, even when using the showers.
This is because the Spanish villa and its surroundings had been deemed a public space, and therefore nudity is prohibited.
2018 was also the year there was mandatory counselling for couples who had sex in the villa. Islanders had to speak to the show’s on-hand counselor, who makes sure they’re happy with the situation.
According to The Sun, “The therapist gives them advice on a range of sex-related issues and will also be able to provide an emergency contraceptive pill if needed.”
And these rules are now made crystal as since this series, it has been alleged all Islanders get given a handbook when they rock up to the villa.