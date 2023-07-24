Remember Love Island’s Megan Barton-Hanson? Here’s what she’s doing now

She found fame when she entered the Love Island villa back in 2018, and since then, not only has Megan Barton-Hanson's star to continued to soar, but she has caused some serious drama in the world of showbiz – and we love her for that, obvs.

She might not have found everlasting love in the Love Island 2018 villa, but who needs love when your professional and personal CV looks like this... Grab a cuppa, dolls.

As well as dating and then splitting from fellow star Wes Nelson, appearing on Celebs Go Dating, dating two TOWIE stars, launching her own podcast and becoming a columnist for Vice, she has made an absolute mint as one of the biggest earners on OnlyFans.

Megan Barton-Hanson in London in June 2023 (Photo by Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images)

Who is Megan Barton-Hanson?

Megan Barton-Hanson is a former glamour model who appeared on Love Island series four. Megan entered the villa as a bombshell on day eight and made it all the way to the final with now ex-boyfriend Wes Nelson.

Since leaving the villa, Megan has kept herself in demand, appearing on a number of TV shows, securing modelling deals and posting hashtags ads on the 'gram. And we mentioned making an absolute mint on OnlyFans already, didn't we? Icon.

How old is Megan Barton Hanson?

Megan is 29 years old. She was born on 6 March in 1994, making her a Pisces.

When was Megan Barton-Hanson on Love Island?

Megan appeared on series four of Love Island in the summer of 2018.

Who was Megan Barton-Hanson coupled up with?

During her time in the Love Island villa, Megan coupled up with the followed hunks: Eyal Booker, Alex Miller and Wes Nelson. What a summer.

Megan's Love Island promo pic

What happened when Megan Barton-Hanson was in Casa Amor?

Phwoar, what didn't happen, hun? Just a day (A DAY) into their new romance, Megan and Wes were split up as the Casa Amor curse unexpectedly hit the villa. While Wes remained loyal, Megan got cozy with Casa Amor boy Alex Miller.

Did Megan Barton-Hanson and Wes Nelson win Love Island?

No, they didn't. They did make it to the final, though, finishing in fourth place. The winners of Love Island 2018 were Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer.

What happened to Megan Barton-Hanson and Wes Nelson?'

Despite initially coupling up with Laura Anderson on Love Island 2018, Wes Nelson had his head turned by bombshell Megan Barton-Hanson when she arrived as a late entry. After officially coupling up, Megan 'popped the question' to Wes, asking the 20 year old to be her official boyfriend.

Megan and Wes at the NTAs in 2019 ©Getty Images

After making it all the way to the final, and finishing in fourth place, Megan and Wes' romance was going from strength to strength, with West even moving in to Megan's Essex flat. The pair later relocated to a flat in Camden, and were forced to deny reports that they were engaged at the end of 2018.

Although they appeared smitten on social media, the couple announced their split shortly after Wes' first live show on Dancing on Ice.

Megan Barton-Hanson split statement

Megan went on to release one of the best break-up statements of all time. Revealing the pair are going to co-parent their pet hamster, Megan posted a jokey message on Instagram.

It read, "It is with hearts full of sadness that we have decided to separate, We have been working hard for well under a year, some of it together, some of it separated, to see what might been possible between us, and we have come to the conclusion that while we love each other very much we will remain separate.

"We are however, and always will be a family, and in many ways we are closer than we have ever been. We are parents first and foremost, to one incredibly wonderful hamster and we ask for his and out space and privacy to be respected at this difficult time. We haven't really conducted our relationship that privately , and we hope that as we consciously uncouple and co-parent, we will be able to continue in the same manner. Love, Megan & Wes".

Megan and Wes in 2018 ©Getty Images

Megan later posted another follow up comment that was slightly more serious.

She wrote, "In all seriousness, I am so grateful and so blessed to have found Wes, I will always love and adore him and I am so lucky to call him my best friend, it has been an incredibly hard decision to make for both of us but we are both looking forward to moving on together as friends and supporting each other in everything we do.

"I will be down at Dancing On Ice tomorrow to watch him smash i again. Only one thing left to say come on Wes and Vanessa".

Who is Megan Barton-Hanson dating?

Megan and West split during his Dancing on Ice stint and at first they appeared to remain on good terms but that's definitely changed, with Meghan going on to claim that her ex was "too wrapped up in fame".

Fast forward a few months and after meeting during filming for Celebs Go Dating, rumours were rife that Megan was dating TOWIE star Demi Sims.

Speaking to Closer, Megan said, "I think Demi and I are really similar. We bonded because she was the first girl I could really talk to about liking girls, and she’s in the public eye too, so she gets it. We’re good friends, but we’ll see how it goes romantically.

"I’d been looking at dating like a chore, when it should be fun and exciting. So now I’m enjoying it."

HOWEVER, it soon became clear that things were over between the pair, with Megan reportedly dating somebody new.

The Love Island star's rep told The Sun, "Megan and Demi have stopped the very early stages of dating each other after a conversation was instigated by Megan where she told Demi the truth about how she felt, and that because of her age and a lot of differences in their lives that she saw her more as a good friend.

"This news went down badly with Demi, the age difference between them becoming even more apparent when she then blocked Megan on social media."

Megan and Demi on Celebs Go Dating ©E4

The source continued, "Megan is now in the early stages of dating someone new, and is excited to see where it goes, but wishes Demi all the best and hopes in time that they can be friends and that she will be ‘unblocked’ by Demi."

She's since gone on to date Chelcee Grimes but the pair eventually split.

She has also dated TOWIE's James Lock, because of course she has.

Earlier this year rumours were flying that her and Demi had rekindled their romance (the pair were spotted necking on), but as far as heatworld is aware Megan isn't publicly dating anyone.

Was Megan Barton-Hanson on Celebs Go Dating?

Back in May 2019, it was confirmed that Megan would be taking part in series seven of hit E4 dating show Celebs Go Dating.

Megan was joined by her Love Island 2018 co-star Jack Fincham.

Megan out and about in March 2020 (pre-lockdown, of course) ©Getty Images

Does Megan have Instagram?

You can find Megan on Instagram here: @meganbartonhanson _

Does Megan Barton-Hanson have TikTok?

She sure does. You can follow her at @meganbartonhanson.