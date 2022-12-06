EXCLUSIVE: Laura Anderson reveals unlikely friendship with Love Island 2018 star and we’re shook

by Alex Ross, Louella Berryman & Eden-Olivia Lord |

Love Island 2018 star Laura Anderson is currently on Celebs Go Dating but when we caught up with her ahead of the series, she revealed she's actually friends with an unlikely Islander.

If you cast your mind back a few years, 2018 to be exact, you'll probably remember Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer's love story, Georgia 'loyal' Steel and Jack Fowler's infamous kiss and Adam Collard causing chaos in the villa.

While all that drama was going on Laura had a turbulent time on the show - she was coupled up with Wes Nelson but he moved on with Megan Barton Hanson, she then got with bombshell Jack but he dumped her for Laura Crane. Luckily Paul Knops arrived in the villa and managed to sweep Laura off her feet, although they split shortly after the show.

As well as boy drama, Laura also had a huge row with BFF Georgia after kiss-gate and it turns out she did not get on with Kaz Crossley either - although that news only came out after the show.

Fast forward to 2022 and it turns out that Laura is still good pals with one of her exes - Wes. We know, we're shocked too, especially after his "I'm happy but I could be happier" speech to Laura. Turn out though, Laura's totally over that drama and to be honest he's probably the only ex-boyfriend she's on talking terms with.

When we asked if she's still in contact with Dane Bowers, who she split from earlier this year, she was quick to say "No". Before we even had the chance to get Paul's name out she insisted, "No".

LOL.

But when Wes' name came up...

"Oh I like Wes, he’s lovely. I would talk to him as a friend. We wasn’t together in a normal situation. It was just on Love Island," she told us exclusively.

"I respect him. I’ve always thought he was a nice guy. I think he’s great so personally for me I don’t have anything bad to say."

And it turns out she's not only good friends with one of the girls on her series but also from the 2021 cast.

"I speak to most people, mainly through Instagram or just checking in. I’m good friends with Kaz [ Crossley ] and Kaz [ Kamwi ] because I did a show with the younger Kaz."

Cute.

FYI they both appeared on Celebrity Karaoke Club alongside TOWIE's Chloe Sims and Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause.

Now Laura is on Celebs Go Dating, we thought we'd have a look back at everything we need to know about the reality star...

Who is Laura Anderson?

Reality star Laura quit her job as an air hostess to appear on Love Island in 2018, and it certainly paid off.

The former air hostess entered the villa as an original Islander on day one and she left the show as a runner-up alongside Paul Knops on Day 59.

Laura and Paul together in 2018 ©Getty Images

Does Laura Anderson have a boyfriend?

Laura is currently single after splitting with long-time boyfriend Another Level singer Dane Bowers. Announcing their split in early August, Laura admitted on her Instagram Story, "Sadly we're just not right for each other".

The pair first started dating in 2018 but split when he admitted he was unfaithful, she then went on Love Island but later reunited with Dane and moved to Dubai. Just last year Dane and Laura talked openly about how marriage and babies were on the cards for them.

"We’re talking about marriage and babies and we’d like to do that soon,” said Dane. "This is it. This is proper. This is The One. We’re practising with the baby bit now.

“I never gave my all, so I don't know if I was totally in love. Which is quite sad really... going through life and not being in love. I probably should have grown up before now, being in my forties. There's been a shift in deciding to live with each other.”

“I think we’ll probably have a baby first. There have been a lot of conversations. But marriage and having a big wedding isn’t for right now," Laura told new! magazine.

Before her relationship with Dane, Laura dated fitness coach Tom Brazier and The Bachelor UK's Alex Marks as well as Love Island 2015 winner Max Morley.

Laura and Max became an item following her split from Paul Knops.

Despite the pair splitting for a short period, Laura and Max confirmed things were very much back on in some cute Instagram snaps, and then the Scottish beauty revealed all in heat's Love Island: Under the Duvet.

She said, "You never know, but it's good. He is a great guy and we are really happy."

Laura then added, "He's a really good guy and It's nice that he was on the show years ago and he gets it. He's really sweet and it's going well."

However, the pair appeared to split for good in July 2019 when it was reported that they'd unfollowed each other on Instagram.

WATCH: Love Island's Laura Anderson reveals which famous fella she's messaging 😱

When did Laura Anderson and Paul Knops split?

After leaving the Love Island villa, things seemed to be going well for Laura and Paul, with the pair looking very loved-up on social media.

However, just months later in September 2018, the pair announced they'd split, after enduring number of 'explosive rows'.

Despite both staying quiet for a number of weeks, Paul broke his silence and told The Sun, "It was my decision to split from Laura – I said to her let’s make it a mutual decision so we could both move on and she didn’t get hurt."

Laura and Paul together ©Paul Knops and Laura Anderson

"We weren’t compatible for each other. I knew I had to be 100 per cent sure about it because you know – the next person you’re with could potentially be your wife; you don’t want to be unsure about it.

"Of course she was upset; there were tears. Obviously it isn’t nice when someone says they don’t want to be with you."

Where is Laura Anderson from?

Laura is originally from Stirling in Scotland. Due to her job as an air hostess, Laura lived out in Dubai before entering the Love Island villa.

How old is Laura Anderson?

Laura is 33 years old and her birthday lands on 23rd April.

What is Laura Anderson's Instagram?