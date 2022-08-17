Love Island’s Kaz Crossley shows off ‘insane’ hair transformation and fans are loving it

Love Island's star Kaz Crossley, who starred in the most ICONIC series of Love Island (in our opinion as it was the summer of all summers thanks to the World Cup and Love Island being on the telly), has shown off her brand new hair in a gorgeous new snap from Costa Rica and we're obsessed.

Taking to Instagram, Kaz looked incredible as debuted her new beachy braids. She simply captioned the post, "Pura Vida 🌺."

Obviously, Kaz was inundated with compliments for her hair transformation, with her former co-star commenting, "😍😍😍😍."

Love Island 2022 Antigoni Buxton also wrote, "Beautiful 😍."

A fan added, "Kaz 😍 you look amazing."

Kaz then shared another video in which she candidly spoke about her mental health, telling fans that "this too shall pass".

She wrote, "A year ago this month I saw the beginnings of the biggest decline in my mental health I’ve ever experienced. I’m so grateful to say I’m in a much better place now. If you are going through anything, just remember this too shall pass. It’s so hard to see the light at the end of the tunnel but it’s there and it’s hella bright."

She also shared that she was in Costa Rica for her business Combat Collective, "Feels surreal how I only started @combat.collective 6 months ago and we are already kicking off our first ever retreat in Costa Rica! We have women who have travelled from all over the world for a week of Muay Thai, yoga and powerful female only vibes 🔥🔥🔥.

"I really believe the universe puts you in certain situations to make you stronger, to lead you on the path you are truly meant to be on. Everything is temporary, so make sure you make your own mark on this world because we are only given one chance to do it 🌎❤️."

This isn't the first time the 2018 Islander has switched up her look. Back in March, Kaz, who has turned her hand to presenting, opted to switch up her look before taking to the mic to interview a host of famous faces at a Showstar boxing event.

Kaz, showed off her hair transformation on Instagram as she thanked her hairdresser, James Lear, for his work chopping her locks in a bob and dyeing it blonde.

She wrote, “Thank you for the transformation! 💇🏼‍♀️ I knew I would miss the blonde too much guys 😢.”

Kaz also showed off her bob on the grid as she opened up about her new venture as a presenter.

She wrote, “So much fun doing interviews last night at @showstarboxing. Enjoying this presenting journey and new career path. It’s never too late to try something new 🎤🥊 Content coming 🔜.”

Kaz’s Love Island pals were loving her career move, including Georgia Harrison, who wrote, “Yes my baby I’m so proud xx.”

Laura Anderson added, “Yessssss 🙌,” while Ellie Brown commented a series of heart emojis.

When was Kaz Crossley on Love Island?

Kaz appeared on the fourth series of Love Island, back in 2018, as a Casa Amor bombshell. She entered the second villa and quickly captured the attention of Josh Denzel, who brought Kaz back to the main villa, much to the disappointment of Georgia Steel - who Josh was originally coupled up with.

Kaz and Josh made it all the way to the final, where they finished in third place. They continued dating on the outside world but sadly split just six months later.

Who is Kaz Crossley's boyfriend?

Kaz is thought to be single after splitting from Theo Campbell in February 2020. The pair began dating in 2019, but Theo found himself dumped by Kaz a year later. He admitted at the the time, "I don’t know what to call it. What’s the right way to say it? I got slinged! I don’t know what to call it.”

Theo added, "We had the best relationship ever. It was the best! The first six months, seven months, amazing. Then it was kinda like, I dunno, something just happened…”

What is Kaz Crossley doing now?