Josh Denzel’s girlfriend looks EXACTLY like his Love Island ex

A new series of Love Island is set to return in less than three weeks and we have every single finger crossed that it will be as unforgettable as season four, which aired back in 2018.

The series made celebrities out of Zara McDermott and Dr Alex George and offered us some truly iconic moments.

Who could ever forget Hayley Hughes and her Brexit chat or Rosie Williams confronting love rat Adam Collard?

One contestant that was caught up in the drama back in 2018 was Josh Denzel. The bombshell found himself entangled in one of the most controversial love triangles in the show's history when he headed off to Casa Amor in a couple with Georgia "I'm loyal, babe" Steel but returned days later with Kaz Crossley on his arm.

Josh and Kaz caused quite the stir when they returned from Casa Amor ©ITV

The whole nation felt for a heartbroken Georgia as she hovered by the fire pit all on her lonesome only for Josh to saunter back in, looking rather sheepish, with a new partner in the form of Kaz.

To be fair, Josh and Kaz made a go of things outside the villa after finishing the series in third place and ended up staying together until February 2019 - which is practically a life time by Love Island standards.

But fast forward to spring 2023 and Josh is dating another woman, model Ruby Wong, and fans can't believe the similarity between his new girlfriend and Kaz.

Josh's followers couldn't help but point out the striking resemblance in the comments section of one of his latest Instagram posts, with one commenting, "She looks so much like your ex Kaz! Beautiful lady!"

Others were in agreement, "I thought that was Kaz on first glance, man's deffo got a type 😂."

"Looks exactly like Kaz," was another of the most liked remarks on Josh's post.

Josh had made a name for himself as a sports presenter since rising to fame on Love Island ©Getty

Who is Josh Denzel?

Josh Denzel was a contestant on the 2018 series of Love Island. He entered the villa as one of the first bombshells of the series on day eight, before leaving the show in third place alongside Kaz Crossley.

How old is Josh Denzel?

Born on 2 June 1991, Josh is currently 31 years old.

What does Josh Denzel do?

Before he was on the dating show Josh was a presenter for online sports media brand SPORTbible. Since he left the villa, the Islander has continued to present in the world of sports and often works with the England football team, BT Sports and The Overlap.

Josh is also an ambassador for Red Bull Racing and, with over 1 million followers, it is fair to say he is also an influencer.

Where is Josh Denzel from?

North London.

When did Josh Denzel and Kaz Crossley split?

Josh and Kaz finished in third place behind Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer, and Laura Anderson and Paul Knopps and they seemed inseparable once they left the villa.

Rumours that the pair had split first started to circulate in December 2018 when Josh was a no-show at the Love Island Christmas reunion. However, Kaz swiftly put these to bed when she revealed it was simply due to work commitments.

Things then went south in the new year, with Josh and Kaz confirming their split in February 2019.

Sharing a previously taken photo of the pair looking loved-up on holiday, Kaz wrote, "Sometimes things don’t go the way you planned, but you have to be grateful for the journey. Thank you for everything especially showing me how to love myself again ❤️."

Who is Josh Denzel dating now?

Josh is dating model Ruby Wong.

Josh is currently dating model Ruby Wong ©Getty

What happened when Josh Denzel was on Love Island?

Josh entered the villa as a bombshel on on day eight and coupled up with Georgia. The duo seemed content for a few weeks, but Josh had his head turned by bombshell Kaz when he went to Casa Amor.

Georgia was left heartbroken, but Josh believed he had found love with Kaz and the pair left the villa as a couple.

Josh appeared on Love Island in 2018 ©ITV

What's Josh Denzel’s Instagram?

You can find Josh on Instagram here: @joshdenzel.