Josh Denzel’s girlfriend looks EXACTLY like his Love Island ex

A new series of Love Island is set to return in less than three weeks and we have every single finger crossed that it will be as unforgettable as season four, which aired back in 2018.
The series made celebrities out of Zara McDermott and Dr Alex George and offered us some truly iconic moments.
Who could ever forget Hayley Hughes and her Brexit chat or Rosie Williams confronting love rat Adam Collard?
One contestant that was caught up in the drama back in 2018 was Josh Denzel. The bombshell found himself entangled in one of the most controversial love triangles in the show's history when he headed off to Casa Amor in a couple with Georgia "I'm loyal, babe" Steel but returned days later with Kaz Crossley on his arm.
The whole nation felt for a heartbroken Georgia as she hovered by the fire pit all on her lonesome only for Josh to saunter back in, looking rather sheepish, with a new partner in the form of Kaz.
To be fair, Josh and Kaz made a go of things outside the villa after finishing the series in third place and ended up staying together until February 2019 - which is practically a life time by Love Island standards.
But fast forward to spring 2023 and Josh is dating another woman, model Ruby Wong, and fans can't believe the similarity between his new girlfriend and Kaz.
Josh's followers couldn't help but point out the striking resemblance in the comments section of one of his latest Instagram posts, with one commenting, "She looks so much like your ex Kaz! Beautiful lady!"
Others were in agreement, "I thought that was Kaz on first glance, man's deffo got a type 😂."
"Looks exactly like Kaz," was another of the most liked remarks on Josh's post.
Who is Josh Denzel?
Josh Denzel was a contestant on the 2018 series of Love Island. He entered the villa as one of the first bombshells of the series on day eight, before leaving the show in third place alongside Kaz Crossley.
How old is Josh Denzel?
Born on 2 June 1991, Josh is currently 31 years old.
What does Josh Denzel do?
Before he was on the dating show Josh was a presenter for online sports media brand SPORTbible. Since he left the villa, the Islander has continued to present in the world of sports and often works with the England football team, BT Sports and The Overlap.
Josh is also an ambassador for Red Bull Racing and, with over 1 million followers, it is fair to say he is also an influencer.
Where is Josh Denzel from?
North London.
When did Josh Denzel and Kaz Crossley split?
Josh and Kaz finished in third place behind Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer, and Laura Anderson and Paul Knopps and they seemed inseparable once they left the villa.
Rumours that the pair had split first started to circulate in December 2018 when Josh was a no-show at the Love Island Christmas reunion. However, Kaz swiftly put these to bed when she revealed it was simply due to work commitments.
Things then went south in the new year, with Josh and Kaz confirming their split in February 2019.
Sharing a previously taken photo of the pair looking loved-up on holiday, Kaz wrote, "Sometimes things don’t go the way you planned, but you have to be grateful for the journey. Thank you for everything especially showing me how to love myself again ❤️."
Who is Josh Denzel dating now?
Josh is dating model Ruby Wong.
What happened when Josh Denzel was on Love Island?
Josh entered the villa as a bombshel on on day eight and coupled up with Georgia. The duo seemed content for a few weeks, but Josh had his head turned by bombshell Kaz when he went to Casa Amor.
Georgia was left heartbroken, but Josh believed he had found love with Kaz and the pair left the villa as a couple.
What's Josh Denzel’s Instagram?
You can find Josh on Instagram here: @joshdenzel.
Check out what the Love Island 2018 cast are up to now:
Love Island series 4 - where are they now? - Stacked
Pen salesman Jack Fincham won the show in 2018 alongside Dani Dyer, the pair coupled up together in the first show and the rest was history.
After leaving the villa, Jack landed himself a TV show alongside Dani Dyer, appeared on the Celebrity version of Gogglebox and even hosted the NTA red carpet with Dani. After the pair split up in April 2019, Jack has gone on to be involved in a number of sponsorship deals, as well as TV shows like The All New Full Monty and Celebs Go Dating.Jack became a dad in January 2020 when his long-term pal Casey Ranger gave birth to their daughter Blossom after a brief romance. He has dated TOWIE stars Chloe Brockett and Frankie Sims and even appeared on the show in 2021.
Despite already having some fame (due to her famous dad, Danny Dyer) before entering the villa, Love Island certainly catapulted Dani Dyer into the limelight when she won the show with Jack.
After leaving the villa, Dani was in demand, landing her own clothing brand with In The Style, appearing on more or less EVERY TV show, climbing Mount Kilimanjaro for Red Nose Day, and releasing her own book. Following her split from Jack, Dani was accused of 'cheating' with her ex-boyfriend Sammy Kimmence, after snaps of them kissing emerged. However, the Love Island winner totally denied the rumours.Dani and Sammy went on to welcome their first child - a baby boy called Santiago - in January 2021, before splitting in July 2021. Dani is now in a relationship with West Ham footballer Jarrod Bowen.
Despite her turbulent time in the Love Island villa, Scottish beauty Laura Anderson finished in second place with hunky model Paul Knops.
Despite her relationship with Paul not lasting, Laura has kept herself busy and launched her own fitness and lifestyle website called So-LA after leaving the villa.Laura lived in Dubai before finding fame and relocated there at the end of 2020. Laura took part in Celebs Go Dating where she met Hollyoaks actor Gary Lucy, after a whirlwind romance, Laura announced she was pregnant. The couplehave now split with Laura due in the Summer
Paul Knops was VERY popular with the ladies when he was a late arrival into the villa (probably due to fact he'd appeared in Britney Spears video), but it was Laura who he coupled up with, finishing in second place.
After splitting with Laura just weeks after leaving the villa, Paul has continued to work as a model, showing off his good looks on his Instagram page. We wonder if he features in any more of Britney Spears' music videos?
After coupling up with Josh Denzel on the show, Kaz made it all the way to the final, with many fans wanting the couple to win ahead of Jack and Dani.
Following her split from Josh, Kaz is well and truly living her best life, touring the world on modelling and clothing shoots. Just check out her Instagram to make yourself VERY jealous of her lifestyle. Kaz revealed she was dating 2017 Islander Theo Campbell in April 2019, although he announced they'd split in February 2020. They later came face to face again on 2022's Celebrity Ex On The Beach.
Despite being unpopular when she first entered the Love Island villa, Megan Barton-Hanson was able to turn public perception around, leaving as one of the favourites alongside Wes Nelson.
Megan went on to bcomee a brand ambassador for PrettyLittleThing and took part on E4's Celebs Go Dating in 2019. She's also launched her own podcast called You Come First.Following her split from Wes in January 2019, Megan came out as bisexual and has dated Demi Sims and Chelcee Grimes. She most recently dated TOWIE star James Lock after they met on Celebrity Ex On The Beach. They split after just a few months together.
It took him a while to settle during his time in the villa, but Wes Nelson eventually seemed smitten when he coupled up with Megan, with the pair making it to the final.
Wes was in demand when he left the Love Island villa, landing a spot on Dancing On Ice in January 2019. Despite impressing with his moves (and being linked to his partner Vanessa Bauer following his split from Megan), the star finished in second place. Wes dated 2019 Islander Arabella Chi after splitting from Megan, although they called it quits in in April 2020.After appearing on The X Factor: Celebrityin a Love Island supergroup made up of Samira Mighty, Eyal Booker and Zara McDermott, Wes went solo and has become a fully-fledged popstar with major hits like See Nobody and Nice To Meet Ya.
Aww, Dr Alex! He stole the nation's hearts when he tried and continued to be pied in the villa, ending in him leaving the show as 'friends' with Alexandra Cane.
Dr Alex returned to his job at a London hospital, saving lives every day, and worked on the frontline of the NHS during the coronavirus pandemic.After the tragic death of his younger brother in July 2020, Alex began to campaign for mental health awareness and was appointed as a Mental Health Ambassador by the Prime Minister Boris Johnson. In May 2021, Dr Alex released his first self-help book called Live Well Every Day.
Despite leaving the villa with surfer girl Laura Crane, things fizzled out for Jack Fowler very quickly when they returned to the real world.
Jack appeared on Celebs Go Dating in 2019, although he was unable to find love. He regularly models for the likes of boohooMAN and ASOS and revealed in 2021 that he was launching a career as a DJ.The former semi-pro footballer broke hearts across the nation in 2021 when he went public with girlfriend Joanna Baban Morales, although they've since quietly split with Jack confirming he's now single on Instagram.
Georgia Steel was like Marmite on the show, and eventually left the villa with Sam Bird, before their very sour split just months after the show ended.
After her split from Sam Bird, Georgia signed up to Celebs Go Dating (on the same series as Jack Fowler). Despite taking a very handsome man to the final in Tenerife, nothing seemed to happen after the show. Georgia's also appeared on Celebrity Coach Trip and Ex on the Beach: Peak of Love.During her time on the show, Georgia struck up a relationship with Ibiza Weekender star Callum Izzard and the pair got engaged after a whirlwind romance. Sadly, things just weren't meant to be and they split in April 2020 after just seven months.
Millionaire Charlie Brake swept Geordie girl Ellie Brown off her feet during his time in the villa, with the pair enjoying a number of luxurious holidays in the months following.
Just months later, Charlie was accused of 'cheating' on Ellie, and was also linked to TOWIE stars Ferne McCann and Amber Turner.In other news, he's still a millionaire and appeared alongside his ex Ellie on Ex on the Beach in 2020.
Following her heartbreak after her romance with Charlie ended, Ellie Brown found comfort in her Love Island besties, including the likes of Zara McDermott, Adam Collard and Kaz Crossley.
She's now involved in a number of endorsements on her Instagram page, as well as attending events with her co-stars. Ellie struck up an on/off romance with 2019 Islander Michael Griffiths after appearing on Celebrity Ex on the Beach. In January 2021, Ellie received a six-month driving ban after pleading guilty to speeding at 101mph.She now has a podcast called 'The Blonde Diaries ' with bestie and Love Island 2021 star Mary Bedford
It took her a few weeks, but eventually Samira Mighty seemed to find happiness with late arrival Frankie Foster, with Samira leaving the villa after her man was dumped from the show.
Despite this, just weeks later, Samira dumped Frankie after he was caught cheating on her. Samira is still best friends with a number of her co-stars including Adam Collard and Dani Dyer, and she often posts super sizzling snaps of herself modelling on her Instagram page. In 2019, Samira appeared on The X Factor: Celebrity in a Love Island supergroup made up of Zara McDermott, Eyal Booker and Wes Nelson.
He was the heartbreak kid at the beginning of the series, gaining the 'player' title, but the public's view of Geordie boy Adam Collard soon changed when he turned smitten with Zara McDermott.
Although they lasted nearly a year, Adam and Zara announced they'd split before Valentine's Day (brutal). The PT has been linked to a number of other woman since and even made a return to the villa for Love Island 2022 where he coupled up with Paige Thorne although it was not to be. Adam is keeping himself busy on modelling shoots at stunning destinations across the world, as well as promotional deals and his PT business.
She was the one girl who seemed to 'tame' Adam when she arrived in the villa, and despite leaving before her beau, Adam and Zara McDermott reunited when he left.
Zara is very active on her Instagram page, landing clothing deals with the likes of Missy Empire, AX Paris and Lasula. In 2019, Zara appeared on The X Factor: Celebrity in a Love Island supergroup made up of Samira Mighty, Eyal Booker and Wes Nelson. It later came to light that she'd cheated on her boyfriend Sam Thompson during her time on the show and they briefly split before reuniting at the end of 2020.
Despite having one of the best haircuts to ever grace the Love Island villa, poor old Eyal Booker left the show without finding love.
Don't feel too sorry for him though, as well as THAT snog with Kendall Rae-Knightat the Love Island Christmas reunion, Eyal appeared on Celebs Go Dating and dated American model Delilah Belle Hamlin for two years.Work-wise, Eyal continues to use his handsome face and unreal physique to his advantage, picking up modelling deals left, right and centre. In 2019, Eyal appeared on The X Factor: Celebrity in a Love Island supergroup made up of Samira Mighty, Zara McDermott and Wes Nelson.
Poor old Rosie Williams had her heart broken by Adam in the villa, resulting in her being dumped from the show far too early.
After failing to find love in the villa, Rosie was linked to footballer Harry Winks. She later went public with banker boyfriend Wayne Davies but they split after two years in December 2020.