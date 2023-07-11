Georgia Steel reunites with ‘controversial’ Love Island star

With the recent jaw-dropping Casa Amor recoupling from this year’s Love Islandstill playing on our minds, we can’t help but cast our mind back to other islanders who have been wronged in the brutal show staple.
Who could forget Georgia Steel’s iconic ponytail flip after Josh Denzel re-entered the Villa with Kaz Crossley? Her response has gone down in Love Island history, not to mention it spawning her catchphrase (did you know she’s loyal, babes?).
Although she has never publicly forgiven Josh, she has joined forces with a different Love Island ‘villain’ who had his own disastrous Casa Amor recoupling- she recently appeared with Michael Griffiths for a Subway campaign.
Michael is best known for his treatment of Amber Gill who went on to win Love Island season 5 with Irish bombshell Greg O’Shea. While Amber stayed loyal like Georgia did, Michael returned to the villa with Joanna Chimonides, prompting a less than thrilled response from Twitter.
Even Michael’s own twitter tweeted, ‘Throwing away £50k like:’ with a gif of a man tossing money in the air.
When was Georgia Steel on Love Island?
Georgia appeared on season 4 of Love Island back in 2018. She left on day 47 alongside then-boyfriend, Sam Bird.
Who was Georgia Steel coupled up with?
Georgia was coupled up with Josh Denzel until he strayed in Casa Amor. She then went on an infamous date with Jack Fowler before eventually coupling up with Sam Bird.
Where's Georgia from?
York, hun.
Are Georgia Steel and Dani Dyer still friends?
Dani Dyer and Georgia grew close during their season, but for a while it looked like the flame of friendship has since fizzled. The pair are rarely spotted together, with the last sighting being summer of 2021.
What happened with Georgia and Sam Bird?
Georgia and Sam seemed loved up in the Villa until a shock twist blocked them from coupling up together. After a stressful deliberation, Georgia and Sam chose to leave the Villa together. They beat all the odds and actually stayed together for three months which is quite a long time for some Islanders.
However, weeks after moving in together, it appeared that Georgia wasn't so "loyal" after all because Sam announced they had split and confessed it was due to her ex-boyfriend.
And despite going round to her ex-boyfriend's house and spending the night, Georgia insisted that she slept in another room and nothing happened.
Fast forward a couple of months and they had an explosive showdown during the Love Island reunion episode where Georgia continued to insist she was "loyal".
Are Georgia Steel and Callum Izzard still together?
Georgia dated Ibiza Weekender Callum Izzard for seven months back in 2020, and even got engaged after a one-month whirlwind romance. Following their break-up, Callum had some less than complimentary things to say about his ex.
He revealed to PODGHOST, “I’ll be honest, I’m just a clever person and she’s not. Imagine trying to talk to somebody, imagine trying to argue with somebody, conversate with somebody who doesn’t compete on your level intellectually.” Don’t you just hate when someone is too stupid to ‘conversate’ with you?
He went on to say, “After a while it starts to fade, the looks aren’t there anymore and I can’t do it, man. Add that with living together with someone in a confined thing because we’re in lockdown. I hate running but I was going on hour, two hour long runs every day just to get out of the house. One day, she goes, ‘Can I come on the runs?’ I was like, ‘F--k no!’” Harsh.
What did Georgia Steel say about Shaq Muhammad?
During the winter season of Love Island, Georgia appeared on Aftersun where she caused a bit of controversy by mispronouncing Shaq Muhammad’s name.
Georgia told host Maya Jama that her favourite couple is ‘Tanya and Zack,’ and then followed up her blunder by saying, “I pronounce Zack because I always get it wrong. So, I just say Zack but I know that's obviously not his real name.”
Many fans found it disrespectful and compared the incident with her intentionally calling Kaz ‘Kez’ during her season. One fan tweeted, ‘Georgia Steel mispronouncing Shaq's name was definitely on purpose. It's really not rocket science. It's a one syllable 4 letter name.’ Another added, ‘"Sorry did Georgia just say she says Zack instead of Shaq because it's easier to say??? No please...??? I know Maya was giving the side eye.’
What is Georgia doing now?
Georgia is an ambassador for Fashion Nova as well as the British Dyslexia Association. Since Love Island she has appeared on multiple reality shows including Celebs Go Dating and Ex on the Beach’s spin-off, Peak of Love.
What is Georgia Steel's Instagram?
Georgia’s Instagram handle is @geesteelxwhere she mainly posts Fashion Nova collabs.
Check out: Love Island 2018 stars - where are they now?
Love Island cast 2018
From Love Island 2018 winners Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham to Casa Amor's Savannah Darnell and Kaz Crossley, here's what all the islanders are doing now...
Kendall-Rae Knight
Kendall was initially coupled up with Niall Aslam but dropped him like a rainbow fish shaped potato when Adam Collard slithered over. She was dumped by the scaly one when Rosie Williams caught his eye and ended up being the first person to leave the Love Island villa.
Kendall-Rae Knight
Fast forward a few days and Kendall had already forgotten Adam after a hot date with Love Island 2017 star Kem Cetinay. Go, Kendall. She has since gone on to become a Boohoo ambassador (a Love Island alumna rite of passage), she launched her own range of fake eyelashes and has partnered up with underwear brand With Love Lilly. Oh, and she had a nose job too.
Niall Aslam
Niall left Love Island of his volition and the nation (well, us anyway) cried into our cornflakes as he was 100% our favourite man to win.
Hayley Hughes
Hayley was initially coupled up with Eyal Booker but the pair did not hit it off. She later tried to make it work with Charlie Frederick but, alas, the pair were dumped on day 13. She's perhaps best known for sharing her insight on Brexit.
Hayley Hughes
Hayley has subsequently spoken out about her abusive father and her mother's brave escape from him. She's also defended the Brexit commentsshe made in the villa. Oh, and she even dated DJ Tom Zanetti who played at one of the villa's pool parties. Hayley took to Instagram to tell fans, 'I believe the most important relationship we have is the one we have with ourselves'. You do you, Hayley.
Charlie Frederick
Charlie lasted a heady five days in the villa. He coupled up with Hayley but was left frustrated when she failed to return his ardor.
Rosie Williams
Rosie entered the villa with Georgia Steel on day four and was drawn to show villain Adam. Despite her giving him a hand based sex act, he moved on to Zara McDermott and tried to pretend it was Rosie's fault.
Rosie Williams
Rosie was dumped from the villa on day 20. She then had a late night McDonald's with Kem, and a lovely day out with Niall. In a bizarre turn of events, she was also snapped with the Chris Nothman who plays Mr Big in Sex And The City ¯_(ツ)_/¯
Eyal Booker
It's our strongly held belief that Eyal is one of the fittest Love Island contestant ever. We wouldn't want to be caught in a camp fire chat with him, mind. He had two unsuccessful relationships in the villa and was booted out when Meg Barton Hanson pied him off in favour of Wes Nelson.
Eyal Booker
Since leaving the villa Eyal's been hanging out at festivals with Caroline Flack, and has talked of re-igniting his music career. Awks. He also had a stint on Celebs Go Dating but still didn't find love. Oh, and he took part in Celebs on the Ranch, alongside reality TV legends Bobby Norris and Louie Spence. Eyal has actually found love with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna's daughter Delilah Belle Hamlin.
Zara McDermott
Zara lasted ten days in the villa, in which time she went for Adam despite witnessing the way he treated Kendall. She didn't spend time getting to know any other islanders, which is the reason they gave for dumping her.
Zara McDermott
Zara may have lost out on £50,000 but she won at love - for a time. She said she'd wait for Adam and despite snogging yet another woman in the villa, when he was dumped he and Zara made things official. They broke up shortly before Valentine's Day 2019 after he reportedly spent a night in a hotel room with two women. She's now dating Made in Chelsea's Sam Thompson.
Savanna Darnell
We had high hopes for Savanna when she entered Casa Amor. Sadly, she failed to capture any of the boys' imaginations and she was sent home before making it into the main villa.
Savanna Darnell
Savanna has released a single called Bye Bye and we have to admit that it's quite catchy. She's also appears in the new Disney Aladdin movie and she's currently touring the UK as a dancer in Thriller Live Musical.
Jordan Adefeyisan
Jordan tried to make things happen with Georgia Steel in the villa. She stayed faithful to Josh Denzel...and we know how that ended.
Jordan Adefeyisan
Since his five day flash in the villa, Jordan has mainly been hanging around looking hot by walls. Lovely stuff.
Dean Overson
Oh, Dean. He set his sights on Megan but didn't stand a chance against fitlord Alex 'Glasses Alex' Miller.
Dean Overson
After his brief stay in the villa, Dean started hanging out with fellow dumpee Jordan in northern clubs . He's since posted a lot of 'blue steel' photos on his Insta page for spons and ads.
Charlie Williams
Charlie was (perhaps) put in Casa Amor as blonde bait for sex lobster Dr Alex. She failed to light his fire and he pied her in favour of Grace Wardle. More on her later.
Charlie Williams
Since her brief stint in the villa, Charlie has mainly been working on her Instagram game.
Alex Miller
Alex 'Glasses Alex' Miller scored very highly in our sexiest Love Island contestants line-up. Sadly, he paired up with Megan, which is probably why he was dumped after finding himself in the bottom three least popular couples.
Alex Miller
Since leaving the show, Alex has mainly been looking HELLA sexy on Instagram. We're still big fans. Alex also reignited Love Island feuds when he left the official Love Island group chat just months after the show finished. Awks. He also now sells rude videos of himself on an adult site...
Adam Collard
As the villa's King Snake, Adam did incredibly well to stay in the Love Island for 33 days. That's 33 days of mugging Kendall, Rosie, Zara and Darylle off. Bless them.
Adam Collard
He and Zara McDermott split after seven months when he reportedly dumped her by text. He then appeared to send a BRUTAL message to his ex via Instagram. Ouch. He regularly posts topless pics of himself so, there's that.
Ellie Jones
Ellie was never going to be popular in the villa - she entered as Jack Fincham's ex, putting Dani Dyer's nose right out of joint. She ended up in a very odd partnership with Sam Bird before being dumped from the show.
Darylle Sargeant
Darylle lasted seven days in the villa after being chosen as Adam's lucky fourth (not counting Megan) lady in Casa Amor.
Darylle Sargeant
She's since had an absolute hoot on Love Island: After Sun and been to see The Dreamboys, where she apparently met and charmed Jake Quickenden. Not a bad life TBH. She's also started up her own microblading business.
Grace Wardle
Grace was pretty quiet when she entered Casa Amor which she put down to a lack of vitamins. Sure, Grace. Sure. She was dumped after ten days which is actually not a bad run.
Grace Wardle
Since crashing back into reality, Grace has kept us up-to-date on Instagram - and is the owner of her own hairdressing company in London.
Frankie Foster
Frankie got together with Samira Mighty and she was devastated when he was revealed as the least popular man in the villa and booted out. Not devastated enough to follow him straight out though.
Samira Mighty
Samira was in Love Island from day one but was initially paired with Dr Alex (bleurgh) before entering a slightly odd coupling with Sam Bird. She followed Frankie out of the villa, four days after he got the boot.
Sam Bird
Sam and his suspiciously small eyebrows started life in the villa with Samira, before returning from Casa Amor with Jack's ex Ellie Brown on his arm. He then swooped in when Georgia was left broken hearted by Josh, but we weren't convinced they had the 'real deal'. Bizarrely, the couple chose to split up in order to stay in the villa. But days later, they proved doubters wrong by choosing to walk out of the villa as a couple.
Sam Bird
Sam did the media rounds with Georgia for three months before they split in October 2018. Sam claimed Georgia's ex was the cause of the break up, something Georgia denies. As for those teeny tiny brows, he's since had them preened and re-shaped.
Georgia Steel
Illustrating a whole new definition of 'loyal', Georgia kissed best pal Laura Anderson's boyfriend Jack Fowler. But before this fall from grace, we have to admit that Georgia was a good friend to the girls in there. She was left apparently heartbroken when Josh Denzel dropped her for Kazimir Crossley - but she quickly perked up again with Sam Bird.
Jack Fowler
Quite frankly, we were relieved when physically flawless Jack came in and 100% took Laura's mind off muggy Wes Nelson with one flex of those biceps. But the pair didn't work out, and he cracked on with surfer chick Laura Crane. Yes, it is a bit awkward that both girls shared the same name but it didn't stop him.
Jack Fowler
Despite proving himself to be a totally 'hot dad' in the baby challenge, he was booted out with Laura in the final week. They have since split - but Jack got us hot under the collar once again when he returned to our screens in Celebs Go Dating.
Laura Crane
Surfer chick Laura had a short stint in the villa but managed to grab the attention of coupled up boys Jack Fowler and Dr Alex George. She chose Jack and the pair made a BEAUTIFUL couple.
Laura Crane
Alas, Laura was booted out of the villa quicker than you could say 'surf's up'. But at least the pair got to spend time with their little Aubrey in the baby challenge. Aww. Laura and Jack have since split up. In November 2018 Laura was rushed to hospital where she was later diagnosed with the life-threatening infection sepsis. She's now dating Made in Chelsea's Tristan Phipps.
Dr Alex George
Dr Alex had an odd ride in Love Island. At first an object of pity, he then revealed himself to be hella entitled when Ellie Brown rejected him, and was a cad to the only woman who cared for him, Alexandra Crane.
Alexandra Cane
Alexandra genuinely seemed to fancy Dr Alex which just goes to show that there's someone out there for everyone.
Wes Nelson
It's fair to say that we were NOT fans of Wes Nelson in the villa after he dumped our sweet princess Laura Anderson in favour of Meg Barton-Hanson, who we actually quite like too.
Wes Nelson
Since leaving the villa after somehow coming fourth, Wes moved in with Megan. He kept himself in the public eye with a drama-filled appearance in Dancing on Ice 2019. Wes and Megan broke up in early 2019, before he moved on with fashion influencer, Alicia Roddy. They've since split.
Megan Barton-Hanson
Megan was probably one of the most unapologeticLove Island's love rats of all time and to be honest, you go girl!
Megan Barton-Hanson
Since leaving the show, Megan has become a huge talking point in popular culture. From defending a woman's right to have plastic surgery to openly discussing mental health problems - this girl is flying the flag for women everywhere. Arguably, she's come out with the best prospects. She andWes split in January 2019.
Josh Denzel
Josh entered Love Island on day eight and entered a never-quite-right partnership with Georgia, before dumping her for Kaz.
Josh Denzel
Since leaving the villa he's appeared on Lorraine as a business correspondent. Sure... He stayed with Kaz until January 2019, after the pair embarked on a tropical holiday. He's returned to his previous job as a presenter and has been travelling over the world for it.
Paul Knops
Paul has since been to Burning Man and posts frequent, smouldering, pics of himself on Instagram. He and Laura have broken up and he was SAVAGEabout it. He's also spoke out on whether Love Island is fake or not...
Laura Anderson
Laura had one heck of a journey in Love Island. She eventually took second place because we could ALL feel for her.
Laura Anderson
We didn't hear much about Laura to start with other than about her new hair andnew face. But then she got together with another Love Islanderin a coupling we did NOT see coming, Fair play to Laura, he's an absolute studmuffin. The pair broke up after just a few weeks but have since reunited.
Jack Fincham
Jack was paired up with Dani Dyer on the very first day of Love Island and a sure fire love thing was born.
Jack Fincham
Since leaving the show, Jack got his feet well under the table with the Dyers. Frankly, we don't blame him. He moved in with Dani, bought a dog with her and even spent Christmas with her. Drama struck when Dani announced they split in December - but alas, she took back her words just a few days later and confirmed it was just a silly argument. But the pair split for good in April 2019. Weep.
Dani Dyer
Dani captured the nation's heart on Love Island and went the full distance, winning the show after a whopping 59 days in the villa.
Ellie Brown
Ellie entered the Love Island villa with Zara McDermott. She had the misfortune of coupling up with Dr. Alex, before turning to billionaire Chelsea boy, Charlie Brake.
Ellie Brown
Whilst Ellie and Zara's friendship has gone from strength to strength, we can't say the same for Ellie's love life. Although she moved in with ultra-rich Charlie, their relationship soon came to a bitter end - which was televised on the Love Island Christmas Reunion. Oh, the joys of reality TV.
Charlie Brake
Charlie was a late arrival to the Love Island villa and only got to chance to couple up with feisty Geordie, Ellie Brown before he was booted off.
Charlie Brake
Other than bickering with Ellie, Charlie didn't make much of an impact during his time in the Love Island villa - but once the heir stepped returned to UK soil, all hell broke loose. Charlie was linked to TOWIE's Ferne McCann, which thus sparked a huge fight between pals Zara, Adam and Ferne at the glitzy NTAs. Charlie opted for another Love Island fling - but not before returning to his TOWIE type-on-paper, when he snogged Amber Turner.
Love Island cast 2018
From Love Island 2018 winners Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham to Casa Amor's Savannah Darnell and Kaz Crossley, here's what all the islanders are doing now...
