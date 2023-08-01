We can't believe it's been eight years since the very first series of Love Island slow-mo walked on to our screens.
The first series of Love Island began on 7 June 2015 with a live special of the show hosted by the late Caroline Flack on ITV2, and ended on 15 July 2015.
While Love Island 2023 definitely delivered, we can't help but reminisce on all the seasons that helped us arrive at this beautiful moment in television history (and the official end to our already desolate social life).
Let's throw it back to the iconic series that made stars of the likes of Jon Clark, Joshua Ritchie and Hannah Elizabeth... Icons only time.
CHECK OUT: Love Island series one cast: where are they now?
Jess Hayes, along with Max Morley, became the first ever winner of the first series of the revamped show back in 2015.
Sadly, her relationship with Max wasn't meant to be and the pair split just six weeks after leaving the villa. These days, Jess is a fashion and make-up artist, and engaged to businessman Zeb. In January 2019, she announced that she was pregnant with her first child. Her son Presley was born in July 2019. In 2021, Jess announced that she had sadly suffered a miscarriage, and then again in 2023.
She is now an ambassador for Saying Goodbye, a leading global charity supporting those touched by baby loss.
Max joined Love Island series one on day 14, and was crowned winner alongside Jess.
After winning the show, Max went on to appear on Ex On The Beach. He's had a number of reality star girlfriends since finding fame including Charlotte Crosby and fellow Islanders Zara Holland and Laura Anderson.
Today he's an avid cricket player and a full-time dad of his two year old son; he became a first time dad back in 2021.
Jon and Hannah were coupled up from the start of the first series, and finished in second place. They got engaged on the show but, sadly, it wasn't meant to be.
These days, Hannah is a proud mum to her three year old son, Reggie, born November 2019. She's also a model and Fashion Nova ambassador.
The reality TV obsessives among you (same) will know that Jon starred in TOWIE. He also dated Love Island 2017 star Chloe Crowhurst for a time.
Zoe and Jordan carried on dating for a short time after the show finished, but the romance was over by the end of the summer.
Jordan is now signed to a film featured artist agency. Whatever that means. He also flogs X-rated content on OnlyFans and is loved up with Instagram model Nina Joanne.
He has been in a relationship with model Nina Joanne for over four years.
Poor old Omar had a bit of a shocker after failing to find love and eventually being dumped from the island.
Omar doesn't give too much away about what he's up to now on his social media, but he does go on a hell of a lot of holidays and appears to be in a long-term relationship.
Joshua ended up coming in third place coupled up with pal Lauren Richardson.
These days, Josh is living his best reality TV life, having also appeared on Ex On The Beach and Celebs Go Dating. His two-year relationship with Charlotte Crosby came to an end in November 2019 and he's since been linked to CGD co-star Olivia Bentley in the past.
He is now owner of 8020 Health Bar & Kitchen and Rezzo cocktail lounge in Bolton, and posts content to OnlyFans.
Luis Morrison and his former flame Cally Jane Beech actually managed to stay together after leaving the villa.
They have an adorable daughter called Vienna but are sadly no longer together. According to his Instagram bio, Luis is an owner of LM Prestige Cars. Cally is a Fashion Nova Ambassador and is loved up with boyfriend DJ O'Neill.
Series one finalists Lauren, Hannah, Jon, Max and Jess reunited in 2020 for Love Island: What Happened Next and fans were convinced there was still chemistry between one couple.